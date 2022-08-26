Read full article on original website
kmit.com
Mitchell High School announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class
MITCHELL — Mitchell High School and the Mitchell Athletic Booster Club is excited to announce the Mitchell High School. Hall of Fame Class of 2022. An open house will be held at The Depot on Friday, September 2, 2022, from. 6:00pm-8:00pm with a program being held at 7:00pm. Inductees...
kmit.com
DWU to observe Labor Day holiday
MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University announces that offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume on Tuesday, September 6.
kmit.com
Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game: Briggs Havlik
SCOTLAND — Sophomore quarterback Holden Havlik of Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central was named Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game during the Aug. 26 game against Jim River. W/WS/SC won 14-0. Havlik passed for 107 yards and rushed for 69 yards and both touchdowns.
kmit.com
2022 Labor Day garbage collection schedule for Mitchell
Due to the observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 5th, there will be no garbage collection on that day. Garbage will be collected Tuesday through Saturday, September 6th-10th. During this week, your garbage will be collected one day later than normal. Recycling will follow the same schedule. The Regional...
