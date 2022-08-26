Read full article on original website
Poland puts its World War II losses at $1.3 trillion, demands German reparations
Poland estimates its World War II losses caused by Germany at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.32 trillion), the leader of the country's ruling nationalists said on Thursday, and he said Warsaw would officially demand reparations.
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Syrians in Turkey fear the worst as Erdogan changes tune on Assad
Syrian refugees say that they will have to pay the price of Erdogan's bid to win next year's elections.
Seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich were a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century, DNA study reveals
Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
Why China's response to US warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts
After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.
US Navy prevents Iranian attempt to capture American maritime drone in Persian Gulf
The US Navy prevented an Iranian ship from capturing an American maritime drone in the Persian gulf overnight Monday into Tuesday local time in what a senior US commander called a "flagrant" and "unwarranted" incident.
Putin snubs funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev
Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev, the Kremlin said Thursday, in a snub of the former Soviet leader with whom the Russian President had a fraught relationship.
IAEA inspectors visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite shelling
An international team of nuclear experts arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday, according to Ukraine's nuclear operator Energoatom, following an hours-long delay, and a drive through treacherous conditions as they traveled through an active war zone to reach the facility.
Canada to probe allegations that 'intelligence agent' aided in human trafficking to ISIS
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to "follow up" on allegations that a person alleged to have been an intelligence agent for Canada smuggled British schoolgirls into Syria.
Opinion: Jared Kushner settles a few scores
Peter Bergen writes that Jared Kushner has written a book about his time in the Trump White House, modestly titled "Breaking History," in which he casts himself as a diplomatic genius and takes aim at adversaries in his father-in-law's administration.
'Outbursts' from Pakistan's melting glaciers have tripled this year and are worsening floods
Pakistan is home to more glaciers than anywhere in the world outside the polar regions, but as the climate warms, it's becoming more vulnerable to sudden outbursts of melting glacier water that have the power to bring widespread destruction to its people.
'Are the best days behind China now?' Disillusioned Chinese ponder future
As they weather crises including Covid, climate change and an economic slump, some Chinese people are questioning their country’s direction, journalist Lingling Wei says.
Canada might be getting a 1,000 kph vacuum-tube train
A Canadian company has unveiled plans for a fully electric train-style vehicle which could travel at 1,000 kilometers per hour and, it claims, would cost less than a plane ticket to travel on.
American nun held hostage in Burkina Faso is released with help of US forces
An 83-year-old American nun from Louisiana who was held hostage by terrorists in Burkina Faso for almost five months was released on Monday.
