Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
California teen who lived in a car and shelters for three years overcomes domestic violence and homelessness to land a spot at college after being recruited for his basketball skills

A teen who spent most of his high school years homeless has started his freshman year at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, after being recruited to play basketball for the historically black college. Jeremiah Armstead, 19, was a sophomore when he moved to California with his mother, brother, and sister,...
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move

It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Bigot Young University: BYU Bans White Fan Who Called Black Duke Volleyballers N-Word Loudly And Proudly During Match

What do you get if you mix the state of Utah, a predominantly white Christian university, competitive sports, and a few Black women? Racism. According to CNN, a Black women’s volleyball player named Rachel Richardson spoke out against the Brigham Young University coaching staff and match officials for failing to properly address the egregious racist taunting and threats that she and her other Black teammates experienced this weekend.
