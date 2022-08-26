Mayor Woodby said next state budget request will include $6.3 million for Tweetsie Trail expansion

ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was going to be very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the new direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member of the department since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO