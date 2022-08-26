Mayor Woodby said next state budget request will include $6.3 million for Tweetsie Trail expansion

Read full article on original website
New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was going to be very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the new direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member of the department since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
Hawkins Commission approves $600,000 donation of Baby Doe settlement to drug-related causes
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted on two resolutions and approved donations totaling $600,000 from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement money the county received. Last month, the commission voted to give $400,000 of the settlement money to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility, leaving approximately $1.2...
Editorial: Everyone wants to move to Kingsport
Over the past several years and for several years to come, Kingsport will continue to meet a booming housing demand with thousands of new single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. But where is this demand coming from?. We get some answers in taking a look at a recently finished development called...
Washington County officials take their oaths of office
Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton had some fun with Chancellor John Rambo before he was sworn into office during a ceremony held at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center on Wednesday. Bailiffs produced a ladder for the sheriff to stand on to tower over the very tall judge. Moments later,...
New Carter County government sworn in
ELIZABETHTON — The Main Courtroom at the Carter County Courthouse was crowded on Wednesday, as friends and family gathered to observe the new members of the county government take their oaths of office. There were many new faces among the veteran members of the county officeholders, county commissioners, school board members, and constables.
Battle of Blountville highlights September's history happenings
There are plenty of history happenings in September for you to choose from, with the headliners being the Battle of Blountville and the Overmountain Muster at Fort Watauga.
Local tourism spending saw large jump in 2021
Tourism spending in Johnson City and Washington County increased by 30% last year according to a press release from Visit Johnson City, accounting for more than $65 million in additional spending compared to 2020. “We are blessed by growth and awareness of our tourism assets that give people more reasons...
Sullivan BOE looking at exam exemptions, $16.4M in ESSER projects
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County high school students soon may have an attendance incentive in a resurrected final exam exemption policy, on which the Board of Education is to vote Thursday night. In addition, the five-member board is set to consider the spending of $16.4 million in remaining available ESSER...
Minding Your Business: Casino dollars can help improve Southwest Virginia through commission
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting as we head into September. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, the same as last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.42, down 6 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.80.
Residents invited to give input on Johnson City Parks and Rec master plan
Johnson City residents are invited to give their thoughts on the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Comprehensive Master Plan at two meetings in September. The Comprehensive Master Plan will outline the department’s goals for growth for the next two decades. The input sessions will be held Sept. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center and Sept. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center.
Ceremony honors homeless who have died in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A bell was rung as names were called Wednesday. There were 51 names in all with 51 flags planted in the earth of Glen Bruce Park. They were the names of homeless people who have died in Kingsport over the last several years.
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
Mount Carmel mayor's decision prompts BMA to mull chain-of-command issues
MOUNT CARMEL — Who has the authority to make decisions for the town when the city manager is unavailable?. That was one of the topics addressed at Thursday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting after board members discussed a resolution about the early dismissal of employees, which led to questions about the chain of command.
Kingsport YMCA, Second Harvest accepting food donations this month
KINGSPORT — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and accepting donations of non-perishable food items during September, which is Hunger Awareness Month. Food donation barrels will be in the YMCA lobby from Tuesday through the end of month.
JCPD investigates shooting in downtown Johnson City
Officers from the Johnson City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at 121 Spring Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an altercation took place between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line for entry, according to a press release.
Science Hill receives $45,000 CTE grant to open mercantile store on campus
Johnson City Schools recently received a grant which will allow Science Hill High School to open a student-run mercantile store that will give students work-based learning opportunities. Preparing students for the workplace is one of the many things Science Hill High School works hard to do. Now, there will be...
Elizabethton City Schools get high marks in state value-added assessment
ELIZABETHTON — The latest results from the state testing system to measure student growth over the year was applauded by the leaders of the Elizabethton City School System. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment Systems measures student educational growth over a year and averages the individual results into an average for entire schools and school districts across the state. These state results will be made available to the public on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.
New industry joins Phipps Bend Industrial Park
SURGOINSVILLE – The Hawkins County Industrial Board announced that Symmco Inc. will invest $13.1 million to expand and locate new manufacturing operations to the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. The news was announced at a ceremony attended by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.
96th annual Appalachian Fair attendance up from last year
GRAY — Last week’s Appalachian Fair saw a roughly 20% increase in attendance from last year, according to Appalachian Fair Manager Phil Booher. “That is a great turnout for us,” said Booher. “We were well pleased with the turnout.”
Tri-Cities College Fair set for Sept. 1
JOHNSON CITY — Over 60 colleges and universities from across the Southeast will be represented at the annual Tri-Cities College Fair hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions. The free event will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m....
