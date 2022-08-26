Tehachapi man questions school board practice of discussing ‘superintendent goals and evaluation’ in closed session

Read full article on original website
Student with gun arrested at High School in Wasco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A student was found with marijuana and a firearm by school staff at Independence High School in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The school staff secured the firearm and marijuana without incident, according to KCSO. School staff contacted KCSO and deputies seized a loaded 9mm illegally manufactured firearm […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County resident is left without AC for almost 3 months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rose Newman is one of the many people who claim they have been duped by American Home Shield. Instead of being covered by the company, she said they've only been costing her a hot mess. Her problem started back in May this year when her...
Stabbing Victim Found Outside Fast Food Restaurant in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Employees of a fast food restaurant called 911 after finding an unresponsive adult male with apparent stab wounds on Tuesday night, Aug. 30, on the 1400 block of Brundage Lane in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police officers responded and were seen cutting through the victim’s...
Three charged with murder, arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials have refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. Jahquan Davenport, 26, and Antone James, 18, pleaded not guilty […]
Tehechapi News
Austin Hall, April 4, 2000 – Aug. 22, 2022
Austin Hall, 22, of Tehachapi, Calif., April 4, 2000 – Aug. 22, 2022. He leaves us with the most memorable smile and laugh you could ever imagine, memories that will be cherished forever. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 and chapel service 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 16...
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 25, 2022
The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for help to get a high-risk sex offender who frequents the downtown Bakersfield area off the streets. Marshals are looking for Henry Holland, 65. He has a criminal history that includes rape with force and battery on a peace officer. Holland is transient...
Family holds vigil for victim of fatal DUI on I-5 in Lebec
FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) – One person has died Saturday night after a vehicle rolled off Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service road around 7:11 p.m., according to CHP’s incident report. Authorities arriving at the scene said […]
3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash
Three people are dead and two were critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Footage from the scene shows a white BMW and an older blue SUV that collided and remain smashed […]
Person Hit by Freight Train and Killed in Palmdale Area
A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Friday in Palmdale.
CHP warns about scam on Bakersfield freeways
The California Highway Patrol is warning the public about a scam on Bakersfield freeways involving a man asking Good Samaritans for help and then their bank information to pay them back for gas money.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
Bakersfield Californian
17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting
There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
Bakersfield man confesses to shooting his girlfriend to death
Officers were dispatched shortly before 7:00 pm. When they arrived, they found a woman on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman died at the scene.
California megadrought sends wave of death to Bakersfield wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]
Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment of 2 patients
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents. One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, […]
Construction tools, equipment recovered from homeless encampment in Santa Clara riverbed
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction tools and other items were recovered from an encampment in the Santa Clara River bottom during a multi-agency sweep last week. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Paula Police Department conducted the joint operation after receiving several reports of rising thefts in the area. In July, […]
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE: Shooting Victim Dies in Oxnard
LOCATION: 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA. VICTIM: Male, White, 22 years old, Tehachapi Resident (name withheld pending notification to next of kin) On August 22nd, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, officers were dispatched to 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, regarding a shooting which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, a white male, later determined to be a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious, and unresponsive upon arrival. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported him to Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Family of Benny Alcala releases statement on his death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Benny Alcala, who was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center, released a statement regarding his death. Alcala, 43, was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. Alacala was an active member in his community and worked at Wasco State Prison. […]
Tehechapi News
Carmen Luna Kehoe, Nov. 28, 1946 - Aug. 17, 2022
Carmen Luna Kehoe was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Honduras, and left her Earthly life in Tehachapi, Calif., entering her heavenly home, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Carmen is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur F. Kehoe Jr. (Art); mother, Rosa Zulema Luna; and father, Maximo Landa. She is survived by her daughter, Carolina Kehoe Chapman; Son-in-law, Chester Chapman; grandsons, Collin and Connor Chapman; and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.
