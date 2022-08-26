Serena Williams’ victory over No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round was good for tennis fans glued to the 40-year-old star’s run in reportedly her final major. But it’s not so good for Michigan State football and Western Michigan fans looking to watch their squads’...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO