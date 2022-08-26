Reviews Are In For Kevin Hart And Mark Wahlberg’s New Netflix Movie Me Time, And They Are Brutal
As we near the end of the summer and thus summer movies, Netflix's latest film Me Time hit the streamer today. The buddy comedy follows Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg playing two friends on a wild adventure while Hart’s character is just supposed to be having a relaxing day to himself.
Shenanigans ensue as the two friends go on this ride. Along with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall is also bringing the laughs in this movie. Trailers show the two guys carrying a turtle in matching tracksuits and Wahlberg goes up nude at some point, making for a chaotic time — but critics don't seem all that amused, as the movie is sitting at 8% on Rotten Tomatoes. Oof.
Starting with the LA Times , Noel Murray explains that Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg play exactly the characters we expect them to play. Murray wrote that the characters are never really given a chance to grow and change because of the underdeveloped plot, causing them to stay in their given archetypes.
The ABC News review is a bit kinder to the movie while still not being overly positive. Peter Travers explains that Kevin Hart has a few standout comedic moments that show off his top-notch improvisational skills that are genuinely hilarious, but it's not quite enough:
Over at The Hollywood Reporter , Frank Scheck finds the movie incredibly immature. He said that while both actors have large and affectionate fanbases, affection could be tested by this movie. In short, Scheck really did not like it.
The headline over at The Guardian explains that this movie is confusing. Giving it two stars, Charles Bramesco explains that while there were some elements that worked, like the set pieces, Kevin Hart’s performance and the tonal confusion are its downfalls.
Lindsey Bahr over at AP News is unimpressed and unconvinced by Me Time . She explains that the unrealistic wealth and stylistic choices in the movie are distracting, and that if the movie had been "consistently fun or funny," these issues would not have been a problem. Overall, she found it frustrating that a movie with so much possibility flopped so hard.
In conclusion, the reviews for Me Time are terrible. Maybe spend your me time looking at the upcoming Netflix movie releases to see what you can get excited about instead. Another option is to keep browsing Netflix and watch Mark Wahlberg with Tom Holland in Uncharted or rewatch Entourage, which Kevin Hart revealed he auditioned for .
