U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Lows to Kick Off Week
U.S. stocks closed near session lows on Friday. Friday's sell-off continued as investors price-in expected rising rates and tighter U.S. monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Industrial Average dropped 0.57%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67%, and the Nasdaq shed 1.02%. Loreen Gilbert, founder and President of WealthWise Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Stocks Close Off Session Lows as Rate Hike Concerns Linger
U.S. stocks closed off their session lows on Tuesday, as losses continue following comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell, which signaled the central bank will continue to make efforts to lower inflation with rate hikes. The S&P 500 closed down 1.1%, the Dow fell around 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 1.1% Michelle Cluver, Portfolio Strategist at Global X, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
