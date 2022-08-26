U.S. stocks closed off their session lows on Tuesday, as losses continue following comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell, which signaled the central bank will continue to make efforts to lower inflation with rate hikes. The S&P 500 closed down 1.1%, the Dow fell around 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 1.1% Michelle Cluver, Portfolio Strategist at Global X, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO