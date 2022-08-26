Anchorage police shoot man after they say he used a child as a ‘human shield’

Read full article on original website
Esther M Brown
5d ago
Thank God! another one off the streets of Anchorage! our men and women who are our hereos put themselves in harms way each and everyday!" God bless them and their families! "each and every day they put on their uniforms!"
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage woman charged with driving under the influence after Lake Otis rollover
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 22-year-old Cheyenne McMullen has been charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault after a young passenger was critically injured in an Abbott Loop neighborhood rollover crash early Wednesday morning, according to an updated community alert from Anchorage police. McMullen is being held at Hiland...
youralaskalink.com
Body Cam Requirement Update for Anchorage Police Department
Added by atagliaferri on August 30, 2022. Organizations are making plans to take legal action if a time line for APD’s body cam plan isn’t met by mid- September, La’shawn Donelson reached out to find out what the hold up is. The Alaska Black Caucus and several...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla man killed in collision with moose while fleeing police
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man driving a motorcycle away from police at speeds of over 100 mph early Sunday morning hit a moose and died, Wasilla police said. According to the Wasilla Police Department blotter, 36-year-old David Nagl of Wasilla died shortly after Wasilla police attempted to pull him over at the intersection of East Bogard Road and North Peck Street.
alaskapublic.org
Man shot by Anchorage police faces 19 charges, including kidnapping and attempted murder
An Anchorage man shot by police last Friday now faces 19 charges, including kidnapping and attempted murder. Police identified the man Monday as 36-year-old Michael Valu, and identified the officer who shot him as Curtis Wockenfuss. According to charging documents, Valu fired a gun at his wife while she was...
kinyradio.com
Octogenarian arrested for assault after gunfire in Wasilla
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - An octogenarian was taken into custody over the weekend after gunfire erupted in Wasilla. According to Alaska State Troopers, on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 9 p.m., a Wasilla resident called 911 and reported that his neighbor, Annalee Owens, 80 years old of Wasilla, had fired a gun toward him during a property dispute over a tree.
Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month
Janet Minock got a knock on her apartment door the morning of Aug. 23. It was two Anchorage Police Department officers telling her that her 35-year-old daughter, Nastashia Minock, was dead. According to Janet Minock, the police officers told her this: Nastashia was found unresponsive at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 23. […] The post Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage grand jury indicts Talon Westlake for murdering dad
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man has been indicted for killing his father, former Rep. Dean Westlake. On Aug. 29, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 35-year-old Talon Westlake for murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, manslaughter and tampering with evidence, all involving the beating death of his father.
Track Palin popped for DUI in Wasilla
The adult son of Sarah Palin was arrested by Wasilla police on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He was released and faces a out date “pending.”. Palin, 33, has had a number of run-ins with the law, ranging from domestic violence...
Talon Westlake indicted for murder of former lawmaker, his father Dean Westlake
An Anchorage grand jury has indicted 35-year-old Talon Westlake for murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, manslaughter and tampering with evidence, all involving the beating death of his father, former lawmaker Dean Westlake. The homicide occurred on Aug. 20, at a Rovenna Street home owned by Dean Westlake in Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Along the gravel road of a quiet Wasilla neighborhood, the dust isn’t settling on a property dispute between neighbors. Ms. Moore (who asked that her full name not be used) no longer enjoys sitting out in her backyard after a neighbor has decorated their fence that sits along her property line with suggestive trespassing signs.
youralaskalink.com
Officer Involved Shooting Early AM in Anchorage
Added by atagliaferri on August 26, 2022. We start today with an officer involved shooting early this morning. Ian Stewart has the details on what happened. Many had a rude awakening this morning. Shortly before 5:00 am the Anchorage police department responded to shots fired at the 100 block on Bunnell street from a domestic dispute. Fortunately there were no injuries but the suspect did flee.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD still down 64 school bus drivers despite recent applicants
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of Tuesday morning the Anchorage School District was still short 64 school bus drivers. However, district Spokesperson Lisa Miller said recent applicants for the job could mean the end of route suspensions by the end of October. ASD Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt announced in early August...
alaskasnewssource.com
Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other — instead of the court — to find closure
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Morning rain reflected the somber mood that was felt in front of the Palmer Courthouse Friday morning as family and friends of a slain Wasilla teen gathered on the front lawn in a peaceful assembly. The sentencing hearing for Jordan Flowers — charged with the murder...
kdll.org
One killed and four injured in crash near Turnagain Pass
A crash on the Seward Highway last Thursday just north of Turnagain Pass resulted in one fatality and four hospitalizations. Alaska State Troopers say they were notified of the collision around 7:30 last Thursday night. They say a southbound Dodge minivan that veered out of its lane hit a man standing in a pullout outside his parked Ford SUV, around mile 71.
alaskasnewssource.com
School resource officer breaks down safety plans for student pickup and dropoff
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - School drop-off and pick-up hours are high-traffic times around Anchorage schools. The Anchorage School District bus driver shortage is creating an influx of traffic this school year, according to School Resource Officer Matthew Ivacic. “There’s obviously a lot more traffic with a lack of some buses,”...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla resident can barely use backyard anymore after neighbor hangs multiple signs, creepy dolls along property line
A Wasilla resident found herself at odds with the adjacent property owners after a survey revealed a few feet of encroachment into her backyard. The property lines have since been cleaned up, but ever since the discovery, the relationship with her neighbors has soured.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair. This is the seventh time John Baum has come to Alaska to show off his vintage collection with the other members of the Antique Power Club of Alaska. In tow with him this year is his 1939 Sears Roebuck - but that’s not his only tractor.
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy, Department of Public Safety announces leadership changes
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell have announced two leadership changes at DPS. Alaska State Trooper Colonel Bryan Barlow has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner for the Department, and Captain Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers.
College-Bound Couple Killed in Fiery Crash Allegedly Caused by Drunk U.S. Soldier in Alaska
A young couple set to start college in the fall were killed in a blazing car crash allegedly caused by an intoxicated military man. According to the Anchorage Police Department, 18-year-old Amelia Nowak and 20-year-old Derek Duerr were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a pickup truck — allegedly...
travelness.com
Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population
Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
