Houston, TX

Expanding Katy Asian Town Restaurant Grows by Closing Second Concept

Chef and owner Alex Au-Yeung has made the tough decision to close one of his restaurant concepts to make more room for the other. Yelo at 23119 Colonial Parkway in Katy Asian Town is having its last day of business on September 4. It opened in March 2021. Au-Yeung plans to use the space to expand his other, more popular restaurant, Phat Eatery, which is located next door and earned him a James Beard Award Semifinalist nod earlier this year.
Under the Radar: Some of Houston’s Best Hot Dogs Are from a Parking Lot

Imagine that it’s a Friday evening in Rice Village, and you’re standing outside watching the sunset as the sky transforms into vibrant colors of blue, orange, and pink. The air is warm and dewy with Houston’s unwavering humidity. The hum of cicadas rings out, rudely interrupted by the thumping of techno playing from a nearby speaker. Your feet shift back and forth on the firm concrete beneath you as you stand in line with mostly college students. Some are dressed up for a night out; others are dressed down and on a study break. As you shuffle along, a car pulls up and the driver rolls down the window, asking some of the people why on earth anyone would subject themselves to this. “Hot dogs!”, they shout back. The driver lets out an exasperated “For real??,” shakes his head, and rolls away.
