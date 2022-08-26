Read full article on original website
Oklahoma football: Former Sooner Spencer Rattler miffed by all the continued OU questions
Spencer Rattler was the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country when he signed with Oklahoma as a member of the 2019 Sooner class. He was the future of the Oklahoma football program and the heir apparent to Jalen Hurts. He was the starting QB and future at OU until...
Oklahoma football: Seven things Sooner fans should know ahead of season opener
The 128th season of Oklahoma football kicks off on Saturday with a home game at Gaylord Family– Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against the University of Texas-El Paso Miners. The game will be broadcast on FOX, starting at 2:30 p.m. CT, with Jason Benetti and Brock Huard doing the announcing. The...
Oklahoma football: Which former Sooner QB is Dillon Gabriel most like?
One game does not win a championship and it surely isn’t a big enough sample size to establish a predictable pattern, but what we see on Saturday from the enigma known as 2022 Oklahoma football, and particularly new Sooner QB Dillon Gabriel, will provide some strong insight. The Sooners...
Oklahoma football: RT Wanya Morris suspended first two games of the season
Starting RT Wanya Morris is being suspended for the first two games of the regular season for Oklahoma football. This is not good news for Wanya, who battled through a transition season at Oklahoma and earned his starting spot on the team. The reason for the suspension as I have...
Oklahoma football: Four days until kickoff — No. 4 Jamelle Holieway
With four days left until the start of another Oklahoma football season, we continue our countdown to Saturday’s season-opening game. The phone call came from Keith Sparks. The early 1990s-era Oklahoma Sooners’ player was part of an alumni-led, word-of-mouth effort to fulfill the wishes of new Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables, who implored the fan base to show up to last April’s Oklahoma spring game and stressed that former players, no matter the era, were not only welcome back but would be instrumental in what Venables was set to build in Norman.
