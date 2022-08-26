ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Which former Sooner QB is Dillon Gabriel most like?

One game does not win a championship and it surely isn’t a big enough sample size to establish a predictable pattern, but what we see on Saturday from the enigma known as 2022 Oklahoma football, and particularly new Sooner QB Dillon Gabriel, will provide some strong insight. The Sooners...
NORMAN, OK
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Four days until kickoff — No. 4 Jamelle Holieway

With four days left until the start of another Oklahoma football season, we continue our countdown to Saturday’s season-opening game. The phone call came from Keith Sparks. The early 1990s-era Oklahoma Sooners’ player was part of an alumni-led, word-of-mouth effort to fulfill the wishes of new Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables, who implored the fan base to show up to last April’s Oklahoma spring game and stressed that former players, no matter the era, were not only welcome back but would be instrumental in what Venables was set to build in Norman.
NORMAN, OK

