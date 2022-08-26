With four days left until the start of another Oklahoma football season, we continue our countdown to Saturday’s season-opening game. The phone call came from Keith Sparks. The early 1990s-era Oklahoma Sooners’ player was part of an alumni-led, word-of-mouth effort to fulfill the wishes of new Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables, who implored the fan base to show up to last April’s Oklahoma spring game and stressed that former players, no matter the era, were not only welcome back but would be instrumental in what Venables was set to build in Norman.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO