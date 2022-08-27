ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVCWJ_0hWzxnYJ00

A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude.

The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said in a statement that Houston-based Amplify Energy and two subsidiaries agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and pay a $7 million fine and nearly $6 million in expenses incurred by government entities, including the U.S. Coast Guard. The companies would also install a new leak detection system for pipeline and train employees to identify and respond to potential leaks, the statement said.

“Our nation’s environment al laws are designed to protect our communities and oceans from hazardous pollutants, including oil,” said Scot Adair, special agent in charge of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s criminal investigation division in California. “Amplify Energy’s agreement to plead guilty today demonstrates that companies that negligently violate those laws will be held responsible for their crimes.”

The plea agreements still need to be approved by U.S. District Judge David Carter.

Amplify Energy, which owns the pipeline that ruptured, said the company has been cooperating with the investigation into the spill and is committed to operating safely.

“We believe this resolution, which is subject to court review and approval, reflects the commitments we made immediately following the incident to impacted parties,” Martyn Willsher, Amplify's president, said in a statement.

The October 2021 leak in a pipeline that ferried crude oil from offshore platforms to the Southern California coast spilled about 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of oil into the Pacific Ocean.

While less severe than initially feared, the spill about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) offshore shuttered beaches in surf-friendly Huntington Beach and nearby communities for a week and fisheries for more than a month, oiled birds and threatened wetlands the region has been striving to restore.

“The Orange County oil spill was devastating for our environment, our community and our local businesses," said state Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, who represents the area, in a statement.

U.S. prosecutors charged the companies late last year with the illegal discharge of oil and failure to respond to eight leak detection alarms over a 13-hour period that should have alerted them to the spill. The leak detection system alarm first sounded late in the afternoon on Oct. 1, but workers believed it was triggered by a change in the concentration of produced water in the pipeline earlier in the day, according to a copy of the plea agreement.

The alarm sounded repeatedly throughout the night and workers shut down the pipeline to investigate, then restarted it again. Before dawn on Oct. 2, a boat went out and traveled along the course of the undersea pipeline with flashlights but didn't see signs of a leak, according to the agreement.

It wasn't until a boat went out after daybreak that the spill was identified, the papers said.

In the plea agreement, Amplify contends that two ships dragged their anchors across the pipeline and damaged it during a January 2021 storm, but they weren't notified until after the October 2021 spill. Without this damage, Amplify, which has filed a civil claim against the ships, has argued that the spill would not have happened.

Comments / 2

dabstoys
5d ago

that's it that's a drop in the bucket for them it destroyed our coastline I live about 20 miles up the road from where this happened they get away with murder

Reply
2
Related
Tom Handy

New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDP

The little city in West Texas that gets overlooked often even by Texans is the town of El Paso. But one state, New Mexico, has its eye on the city as they try to capitalize on the trade industry. An industry that sees 25 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) each year. [GDP is the total market value of all finished goods and services a country produces over a period of time.]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Local
California Business
Orange County, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
Syracuse.com

California man accused of selling drugs at the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — State police say they arrested a California man selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell). Both charges are Class B felonies, which carry up to a 25-year prison sentence if convicted.
ELK GROVE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Gov. Newsom vs Gov. Abbott in Twitter battle over gas-powered cars, abortions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The governors of California and Texas had a testy exchange on Twitter as they slammed each other for recent moves made by the country's largest states. Governor Abbott started the smackdown in a tweet ripping California's plan to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. The new plan backed by Governor Newsom was announced Wednesday and seeks to dramatically cut carbon emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Oceans#Guilty Plea#Amplify Energy#The U S Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Investigation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood begins issuing 90 day notices to long-time business owners near Intuit Dome

INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood continues to move full steam ahead with clearing out a pathway for NBA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to build the Intuit Dome. Long-time businesses owners in close proximity to the project site have been issued 90 day notices to vacate while the city’s attorney Royce K. Jones is enriched with hundreds of thousands of dollars for representing the city in the process. He and his sister are long time friends of Inglewood Mayor James Butts, with his sister earning a six figure salary while working in the city’s Information Technology department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
SheKnows

Mario Lopez Is Hoping His Gorgeous Glendale Estate Will Sell for a Record-Breaking $6.5 Million

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez are on the move, and they are hoping to make a huge profit on their Glendale estate before they settle into their new home. The couple bought the home about 12 years ago for under $2 million and have listed the property for $6.5 million, that’s over triple the price! If a prospective buyer wants to try the residence on for size, they can also rent it for $25,000 per month, an affordable option for the one-percenters in Southern California.
GLENDALE, CA
KITV.com

Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
NAALEHU, HI
The Associated Press

Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple

PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

808K+
Followers
174K+
Post
458M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy