ABC13 Game of the Week: Shadow Creek beats Manvel in 1st ever game between the Alvin ISD schools

They're in the same school district and end of the Greater Houston area, and yet, Shadow Creek and Manvel high schools haven't faced off against each other on the football field.

Until Friday night.

The two football programs heralded for becoming successful recruiting breeding grounds were the featured teams in ABC13's Game of the Week on the first Friday of the 2022 season.

How did the debut matchup go? Shadow Creek claims chapter one of a potential storybook rivalry. The Sharks defeated the Manvel Mavericks, 32-13.

Shadow Creek, two seasons removed from a state championship, is hoping to match the 2019 title season's success. The Sharks went 9-3 with a one playoff win in 2021.

The Manvel Mavericks didn't do too bad themselves. In 2021, they went 10-2 with two playoff wins.

So what's kept the two schools from facing off even with just 9 miles of distance from each other? It's classifications.

Shadow Creek competes in 6A, where the Houston Chronicle ranks it No. 9 among 6A schools. Manvel belongs to 5A, where it's in the Chronicle's top three of 5A schools.

Here are some other Week 1 games we're keeping an eye on:

Paetow def. Conroe : 14-3 Paetow's introductory game into 6A after departing 5A with a state title. Also marked debut of new Paetow coach Lonnie Teagle and features No. 1 recruit DJ Hicks.

: 14-3 Clear Falls def. Pearland : 20-17 Pearland coach BJ Gotte's debut after winning state at Paetow.

: 20-17 Deer Park def. LaPorte : 42-14 "Border Battle" rivalry game.

: 42-14 Cy Woods def. Katy Taylor : 38-17 Features Cy Woods defensive tackle and Oregon-commit, Terrance Green.

The Mustangs pressed the gas and never let off, doubling up The Woodlands. But more importantly, the win awards bragging rights in a bet between ABC13 anchors.