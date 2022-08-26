Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
Nebraska Recycling Council announces dates for recycling conference
The Nebraska Recycling Council (NRC), Lincoln, Nebraska, is hosting its annual fall conference and award luncheon in-person on Thursday, Sept. 15th at the Graduate in Lincoln, Nebraska. According to a news release from the NRC, attendees will hear from two keynote speakers and choose between four breakout sessions. They will...
Recycling Today
Tiger auction offers trucking equipment
Tiger Group, a California-based auctioneer, is overseeing the Sept. 8 liquidation of equipment that had been used by Buckeye Water Services, a former fracking services and waste hauling company with locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The auctioneer says the sale features tractor trucks, dump trucks, vacuum trucks and trailers, as...
Recycling Today
Nucor to invest in South Carolina mill
Nucor Corp., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, says it will invest $200 million over the next five years in what it calls mill modernization projects at its scrap-fed electric arc furnace Nucor Steel Berkeley (EAF) steel mill in Huger, South Carolina. A portion of the capital investment will include the...
Recycling Today
SungEel HiTech to build US recycling facility in Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. The company is a subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd. According to a news release from Kemp’s office,...
