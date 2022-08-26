Read full article on original website
The Fed’s Approach to Inflation Harms Crypto, Says Bitfury’s CEO
Brian Brooks lays down his thoughts on the current economic situation, as well as the approach of both the Fed and the US SEC. Brian Brooks – Chief Executive Officer of the crypto infrastructure provider Bitfury – thinks the Federal Reserve’s approach to tackling inflation is one reason for the current downturn. He also criticized the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), claiming that it prefers to sue individuals and companies rather than outline appropriate guidelines beforehand.
Dubai Sets Regulatory Guidlines on Crypto Marketing to Safeguard Investors (Report)
Crypto providers in Dubai will reportedly have to get a licence from the VARA to advertise their products. Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) reportedly instructed local cryptocurrency-related firms to require a license from the watchdog before advertising their products. The initiative could secure maximum protection for investors and limit the spread of misleading marketing campaigns focused on digital assets.
Alexis Ohanian’s VC Firm to Invest $177 Million in Cryptocurrencies (Report)
Reddit Co-Founder’s VC firm intends to allocate its new $177 million fund directly into cryptocurrencies. Seven Seven Six – a US-based venture capital firm founded by Reddit’s creator Alexis Ohanian – will reportedly raise a $177 million fund to invest in the cryptocurrency market. The company plans to allocate the amount directly into digital assets that are currently trading way below their all-time high levels.
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Ethermine Unveils New Staking Service as The Merge Nears
The service will allow users to contribute funds as low as 0.1 ETH. With the mining era slowly coming to an end, the world’s largest Ethereum mining pool – Ethermine – has launched a staking pool service for users. To become a validator on the Ethereum network, users must invest 32 ETH. But Ethermine’s new service, dubbed – Ethermine Staking – offers a workaround.
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Says No Plans to Acquire Huobi
Amid reports about FTX being among the potential buyers of a major stake in Huobi, SBF cleared that his company does not have such plans. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, clarified that there are no plans to acquire cryptocurrency exchange giant Huobi, contrary to previous reports.
Central African Republic Court Deems Unconstitutional to Buy Land, Citizenships With The Country’s Native Cryptocurrency
The Central African Republic is moving to adopt Bitcoin, but its Courts don’t like its own cryptocurrency “Sango Coin” very much. Earlier today, the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic (CAR) dictated it was unconstitutional to purchase citizenship, e-residency, and land with the government-backed cryptocurrency “Sango Coin.”
Iran Formally Approves The Use of Digital Assets for Imports
Iran has officially approved cryptocurrency to be used as means of paying for imports. Iranian trade minister revealed on Monday that regulations and logistics have been finalized to facilitate the use of crypto in Iran’s international trade. The move comes nearly 3 weeks after it officially announced to have...
Notorious Turkish Crypto Boss Arrested in Albania
After over a year of hiding, Thodex’s boss – Faruk Fatih Ozer – was finally arrested in Albania. The Albanian authorities arrested Faruk Fatih Ozer – the CEO of the Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Thodex – in the city of Elbasan. Last year, the platform ceased trading and withdrawals, while the 28-year-old executive was rumored to have left Turkey with $2 billion in users’ funds.
Paraguay’s President Turns Down a Proposed Crypto Mining Bill
President Mario Abdo Benítez did not greenlight the regulatory bill, which could have turned cryptocurrency mining into an industrial activity. The President of Paraguay – Mario Abdo Benítez – vetoed a bill that could have regulated cryptocurrency mining and turned it into an industrial activity. The reason appears to be the high electricity consumption.
