ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

The Fed’s Approach to Inflation Harms Crypto, Says Bitfury’s CEO

Brian Brooks lays down his thoughts on the current economic situation, as well as the approach of both the Fed and the US SEC. Brian Brooks – Chief Executive Officer of the crypto infrastructure provider Bitfury – thinks the Federal Reserve’s approach to tackling inflation is one reason for the current downturn. He also criticized the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), claiming that it prefers to sue individuals and companies rather than outline appropriate guidelines beforehand.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Dubai Sets Regulatory Guidlines on Crypto Marketing to Safeguard Investors (Report)

Crypto providers in Dubai will reportedly have to get a licence from the VARA to advertise their products. Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) reportedly instructed local cryptocurrency-related firms to require a license from the watchdog before advertising their products. The initiative could secure maximum protection for investors and limit the spread of misleading marketing campaigns focused on digital assets.
WORLD
cryptopotato.com

Alexis Ohanian’s VC Firm to Invest $177 Million in Cryptocurrencies (Report)

Reddit Co-Founder’s VC firm intends to allocate its new $177 million fund directly into cryptocurrencies. Seven Seven Six – a US-based venture capital firm founded by Reddit’s creator Alexis Ohanian – will reportedly raise a $177 million fund to invest in the cryptocurrency market. The company plans to allocate the amount directly into digital assets that are currently trading way below their all-time high levels.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Directors#Indian#Coinswtich Kuber#Ed Probing#Cryptopotato#Inr
cryptopotato.com

Ethermine Unveils New Staking Service as The Merge Nears

The service will allow users to contribute funds as low as 0.1 ETH. With the mining era slowly coming to an end, the world’s largest Ethereum mining pool – Ethermine – has launched a staking pool service for users. To become a validator on the Ethereum network, users must invest 32 ETH. But Ethermine’s new service, dubbed – Ethermine Staking – offers a workaround.
COMPUTERS
cryptopotato.com

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Says No Plans to Acquire Huobi

Amid reports about FTX being among the potential buyers of a major stake in Huobi, SBF cleared that his company does not have such plans. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, clarified that there are no plans to acquire cryptocurrency exchange giant Huobi, contrary to previous reports.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Central African Republic Court Deems Unconstitutional to Buy Land, Citizenships With The Country’s Native Cryptocurrency

The Central African Republic is moving to adopt Bitcoin, but its Courts don’t like its own cryptocurrency “Sango Coin” very much. Earlier today, the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic (CAR) dictated it was unconstitutional to purchase citizenship, e-residency, and land with the government-backed cryptocurrency “Sango Coin.”
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
China
cryptopotato.com

Iran Formally Approves The Use of Digital Assets for Imports

Iran has officially approved cryptocurrency to be used as means of paying for imports. Iranian trade minister revealed on Monday that regulations and logistics have been finalized to facilitate the use of crypto in Iran’s international trade. The move comes nearly 3 weeks after it officially announced to have...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Notorious Turkish Crypto Boss Arrested in Albania

After over a year of hiding, Thodex’s boss – Faruk Fatih Ozer – was finally arrested in Albania. The Albanian authorities arrested Faruk Fatih Ozer – the CEO of the Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Thodex – in the city of Elbasan. Last year, the platform ceased trading and withdrawals, while the 28-year-old executive was rumored to have left Turkey with $2 billion in users’ funds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptopotato.com

Paraguay’s President Turns Down a Proposed Crypto Mining Bill

President Mario Abdo Benítez did not greenlight the regulatory bill, which could have turned cryptocurrency mining into an industrial activity. The President of Paraguay – Mario Abdo Benítez – vetoed a bill that could have regulated cryptocurrency mining and turned it into an industrial activity. The reason appears to be the high electricity consumption.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy