Brian Brooks lays down his thoughts on the current economic situation, as well as the approach of both the Fed and the US SEC. Brian Brooks – Chief Executive Officer of the crypto infrastructure provider Bitfury – thinks the Federal Reserve’s approach to tackling inflation is one reason for the current downturn. He also criticized the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), claiming that it prefers to sue individuals and companies rather than outline appropriate guidelines beforehand.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO