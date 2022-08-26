Read full article on original website
Singapore’s MAS Considers Tougher Crypto Regulations
The Monetary Authority of Singapore wants to establish a stricter regulatory framework to grant crypto investors maximum security. The top financial watchdog of the Asian city-state – the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – reportedly intends to implement additional regulatory steps in the cryptocurrency industry to create maximum protection for investors.
Dubai Sets Regulatory Guidlines on Crypto Marketing to Safeguard Investors (Report)
Crypto providers in Dubai will reportedly have to get a licence from the VARA to advertise their products. Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) reportedly instructed local cryptocurrency-related firms to require a license from the watchdog before advertising their products. The initiative could secure maximum protection for investors and limit the spread of misleading marketing campaigns focused on digital assets.
46% of US Crypto HODLers Not Happy With Their Investment (Study)
Only 15% of American cryptocurrency investors said their investment has done better than expected. A recent survey carried out by Pew Research Center estimated that 46% of American cryptocurrency investors think their entrance into the market has done worse than expected. Only 15% admitted their investments have turned more successful than initially thought.
Solid P2P Offers Peer-to-Peer Crypto Alternative to Centralized Exchanges
Cryptocurrencies have massively outgrown the initial phase that started with Bitcoin’s inception over a decade ago, being close to mainstream adoption now and being utilized for payments as well as investments from millions of people. As such, finding the right spot to purchase them has become more critical than...
Bitcoin and Asian Equity Markets’ Return Correlation Increased 10x Over Pandemic: IMF
IMF’s data shows the increasing interconnectedness of crypto and equity markets in Asia. Before the world was hit by COVID-19, crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ether showed little correlation with financial markets. Post-pandemic, the lines have become increasingly blurry. In a new blog post, IMF economists said several...
JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Most of Crypto is Junk
According to the exec, most cryptocurrencies would cease to exist, leaving only a handful with legitimate use cases. Umar Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan’s blockchain unit, believes that real use cases of crypto are yet to unravel while most of the existing assets are “junk” with only a few exceptions.
Central African Republic Court Deems Unconstitutional to Buy Land, Citizenships With The Country’s Native Cryptocurrency
The Central African Republic is moving to adopt Bitcoin, but its Courts don’t like its own cryptocurrency “Sango Coin” very much. Earlier today, the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic (CAR) dictated it was unconstitutional to purchase citizenship, e-residency, and land with the government-backed cryptocurrency “Sango Coin.”
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Expected to See Largest Increase in 7 Months
After several consecutive negative mining difficulty adjustments, bitcoin’s network has changed the tides. The bitcoin mining difficulty is expected to see its largest increase in over seven months later this week. This comes as the hash rate has surged by almost 30% in the past two weeks. Largest Increase...
3 Reasons Why BTC is Trailing Alts During the Bear Market: Genesis
An analyst at Genesis Trading claims that institutional involvement may be harming Bitcoin’s performance against rival cryptocurrencies. Joshua Lim – Head of Derivatives at Genesis Trading – recently provided a breakdown of Bitcoin’s late underperformance against the rest of crypto. He provided 2 metrics indicating that...
Binance, Virtuzone Sign Strategic Partnership to Focus on Advancing Web 3 in UAE
The company wants to play a key role in the Web 3 movement in the UAE while promoting and advancing the use of crypto. Leading providers of corporate and business formation services in UAE, Virtuzone has partnered with Binance to accept cryptocurrency payments via Binance Pay. As per the official...
Mt Gox Creditor Refutes Bitcoin Dumping Rumours
Repayments will occur in installments but there is still no timeline for the actual commencement. Eric Wall, a creditor of Mt. Gox, confirmed that new reports swirling that 137,000 BTC sent to creditors would soon be dumped on the market are false. In a recent Twitter thread, Wall said the repayment system is not live yet.
The Fed’s Approach to Inflation Harms Crypto, Says Bitfury’s CEO
Brian Brooks lays down his thoughts on the current economic situation, as well as the approach of both the Fed and the US SEC. Brian Brooks – Chief Executive Officer of the crypto infrastructure provider Bitfury – thinks the Federal Reserve’s approach to tackling inflation is one reason for the current downturn. He also criticized the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), claiming that it prefers to sue individuals and companies rather than outline appropriate guidelines beforehand.
CME Group Launches Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ether Futures
The world’s largest derivatives marketplace launches another crypto investment product. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has announced the launch of euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures in its marketplace. According to a press release from CME Group, Bitcoin and Ether Euro futures will each be sized at 5 Bitcoin and...
Crypto Market Cap Below $1T, Bitcoin Fights for $20K (Weekend Watch)
The crypto market cap struggles below $1T as bitcoin, and most altcoins have failed to produce any significant gains. After yesterday’s price plunge towards and beneath $20,000, bitcoin has stalled and struggles to remain above that coveted line. The altcoins also suffered quite a bit at the start of...
Bitcoin Price Dips to $19,500 While Altcoins Continue to Bleed Out (Market Watch)
The cryptocurrency market continues to bleed out as its capitalization drops to $950 billion. Meanwhile, extreme fear is once again the predominant sentiment. The cryptocurrency market continues to struggle, with its total capitalization shedding another $50 billion over the past 24 hours. This comes as Bitcoin’s price plunged to a...
