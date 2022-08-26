BUTTE — In 2021, Montana Tech took second place at the Frontier Conference meet with 70 points, 32 points behind Carroll College. “Our top finisher at last year’s conference meet was Connor Aikins, who finished ninth,” Montana Tech cross country coach Zach Kughn said. “He definitely had his best race of the season that day. He was injured last spring but is coming back into form nicely right now. The conference meet last year was a great learning experience for our men. They finally committed to going out hard and though we weren’t able to beat Carroll, we were able to beat Rocky, and I think everyone learned a lot about trusting the race plan and being confident. We had a couple people underperform that day, and that is definitely something we need to make sure we avoid this year. We need everyone to be at their best on the day. Ultimately, the regular season meets don’t matter at all if we don’t get it done on the day. Both men’s and women’s teams learned that last year.”

