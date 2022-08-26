Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Carroll safety and Butte native Thomas McGree expecting 'a good atmosphere and a lot of fun' Saturday against Montana Tech
HELENA — To bleed Carroll College purple and gold in Butte is uncommon, but the McGrees have done it for years. This Saturday, when the Saints visit Bob Green Field and face Montana Tech in the Orediggers’ annual Copper Game, the family won’t have far to travel to watch their son – Thomas – play safety.
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech, Carroll volleyball teams ranked in NAIA coaches' top-25 poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA released the first edition of the 2022 Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll on Wednesday. No. 14 Montana Tech and No. 20 Carroll College were the only two Frontier Conference schools to appear on the list. Providence, after being ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll, dropped out of the top-25 following a 1-6 start to the season.
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech men's golf primed for 2022-2023 season
BUTTE – In 2021-2022, the Orediggers had a solid showing in the conference. They averaged 290.2 strokes as a team per round and finished 43 strokes (nine round aggregate) shy of a Frontier Conference Championship. “Looking back at last year, I think we learned how important it is to...
406mtsports.com
Carroll's Liang Liedle has 'really good game' in first collegiate game at corner
HELENA — Liang Liedle embarked on his fourth collegiate season Saturday playing a position he hasn’t since his time at Corvallis High School. He made an immediate impact at corner for Carroll in its 16-10 victory over No. 17-ranked Montana Western. “He made some big plays,” Saints defensive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech men's cross country set on course for 2022
BUTTE — In 2021, Montana Tech took second place at the Frontier Conference meet with 70 points, 32 points behind Carroll College. “Our top finisher at last year’s conference meet was Connor Aikins, who finished ninth,” Montana Tech cross country coach Zach Kughn said. “He definitely had his best race of the season that day. He was injured last spring but is coming back into form nicely right now. The conference meet last year was a great learning experience for our men. They finally committed to going out hard and though we weren’t able to beat Carroll, we were able to beat Rocky, and I think everyone learned a lot about trusting the race plan and being confident. We had a couple people underperform that day, and that is definitely something we need to make sure we avoid this year. We need everyone to be at their best on the day. Ultimately, the regular season meets don’t matter at all if we don’t get it done on the day. Both men’s and women’s teams learned that last year.”
406mtsports.com
New-look Northwestern State makes season-opening preparation more 'unnerving' for Montana
MISSOULA — The Monday leading up to a college football team’s first game is almost always when coaches release their depth chart or two-deep, whichever they prefer to call it. It’s a chance to see who made the biggest strides to move into starting roles or find a...
406mtsports.com
Montana vs. Northwestern State: Demons players to watch
MISSOULA — Montana opens the 2022 football season by hosting Northwestern State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Here are the key Demons players to watch in the game:. Quarterback: Miles Fallin, No. 15. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound sixth-year quarterback from Santa Clarita, California, won the starting...
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads use epic comeback to stun Glacier Range Riders
MISSOULA — Trailing by six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Missoula PaddleHeads' chances of winning appeared mighty slim Monday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Then the offense ignited, giving the team its most epic comeback of the season. Zootown's pro baseball team piled up six straight...
RELATED PEOPLE
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads use grand slam to sink Glacier Range Riders
MISSOULA — McClain O'Connor's seventh-inning grand slam gave the Missoula PaddleHeads the power surge they needed in a comeback win over the Glacier Range Riders late Tuesday night. Zootown's pro baseball team went from being locked in a tie to four in front with that one swing of the...
Comments / 0