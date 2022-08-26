Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County FCU Supports ‘Bridge To Hope,’ Erin’s Angels
Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program which donates to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” made $2,500 contributions to ‘Bridge to Hope,’ and to Erin’s Angels,” said Bill Carhart, CEO. “Each of our...
iheartoswego.com
Music Hall Guest Curator Series Takes Stage Sept. 9th and 10th
The Oswego Music Hall introduces new programs to the McCrobie Civic Center— the Guest Curator Series— which enables new programs proposed and curated by community members, representing demographics and artistic genre not typical in Music Hall programming. This fall features five events designed by three curators, all of...
iheartoswego.com
Barclay Encourages Summer Readers To Send In 2022 Reading Challenge
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) today encouraged readers who are participating in the 2022 Summer Reading Challenge to send in their completed challenges by Friday, Sept. 16. Participants will receive a New York State Assembly Excellence in Reading Certificate and will be invited to a summer reading party to...
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Joker
Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. This Joker’s not wild, but he is unsettled. But what would you expect from a young Australian Cattle Dog mix who lost his family and found himself in a shelter?. Joker came to the shelter when his family was...
iheartoswego.com
Adopt A Pet Today: Iris, Sweet and Kind
This little flower is Iris. Sweet, kind, playful, and gentle. Iris would love to go to a calm home with maybe a furry friend or two. Iris was fostered with many other kittens and even had some dog friends. If you are interested in adopting Iris or any of her friends please fill out and send us an adoption application. Her adoption fee is $100.
iheartoswego.com
Mary Louise Baker – August 28, 2022
Mary Louise Baker, 78, of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Clark)Cotter. She attended St. Paul’s Academy, Oswego Catholic High School, and Cayuga Community College. She was employed by Niagara Mohawk and after...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Calls for Help to Support Local Food Banks
Many families are struggling to make ends meet in today’s economy. The rising costs of rent, heat, gas and food have impacted people across the country and here at home. Recognizing this struggle, Oswego County employees are coming forward to help their neighbors and have a meaningful impact in their communities.
iheartoswego.com
Raise Alpaca…Who Would Have Thought?
Almost 8 years ago, Paul McKinney and Bill Bundy were snowbirds. They hunkered down during the winter months in their home in Ft. Myers, Florida and then drove north in the spring to enjoy the summer months in their home on the beautiful Oswego River in Fulton. All that changed...
iheartoswego.com
Barbara F. Rowan – August 28, 2022
Barbara F. Rowan, 81, of Oswego, passed on August 28, 2022. Born in Oswego, Barbara was the daughter of the late Franklin S. and Frances H. (Clark) Murray. Barbara was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High. She was a loving mother to her children and played a significant role in the lives of her grandchildren as well. Many summers were spent at Southwick Beach where she made lasting memories raising her grandchildren. She had a deep love for Oswego and returned home after raising her family in Herkimer. Barbara also loved watching sports and was a Syracuse Basketball fanatic.
iheartoswego.com
Scott A. Fitzgerald – August 29, 2022
Scott A. Fitzgerald, 51, a resident of Lawrence Street in Oswego, passed away Monday, at the Oswego Hospital. Scott was born in Oswego and was a life resident. He had been employed as a Janitorial Supervisor at SUNY-Oswego. He loved golfing and was a member of the Tamarack Golf Club...
iheartoswego.com
Nina B. Morabito – August 22, 2022
Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on August 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito. After graduation from Oswego High School in 1951, Nina...
The Rev cancels ‘State Fair’ (no, not THE state fair) due to Covid outbreak
Auburn, N.Y. — The Rev Theatre Company has canceled its remaining performances of “State Fair” after an outbreak of Covid-19 among cast members, according to the theater’s artistic director. The show opened Aug. 17 and was scheduled to run through Sept. 6. Producing Artistic Director Brett...
cortlandvoice.com
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
iheartoswego.com
Shane M. Butler – August 26, 2022
Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Industries Welcomes Lee Sullivan as Director of Services
Oswego Industries Inc. is pleased to announce Lee Sullivan as their Director of Services. Sullivan is directing the agency’s day habilitation and vocational programs, in addition to the programs at sister agency The Arc of Oswego County. Sullivan brings over 20 years of experience working with the Office for...
Inspire: Marygrace Fronk – Keeping fit while helping others
Marygrace Fronk discovered many years ago that half-marathons (13.1 miles in distance) are not just for runners. They are also for walkers of any age. At age 70, Fronk has completed 38 of them, and she is still going strong. She walked in her first half-marathon in 2009, after a friend got her interested in distance walking with a group of other women. She finished that event in Niagara Falls, Canada, with a time of 3 hours and 35 minutes. Her oldest daughter, Michele, walked alongside her.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Staying home to serve: Oswego mayor to join Oswego Health
OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the city’s mayor will be joining its leadership. Oswego Health said in a press release Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be joining the hospital’s leadership team as vice president of public affairs and system development.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Tibbetts Point Lighthouse – Cape Vincent, NY
The Tibbetts Point Lighthouse stands guard at the mouth of the St. Lawerence River, where Lake Ontario flows into the seaway that eventually leads to the Atlantic Ocean. This historic lighthouse, listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, has an amazing view of the Lake and seaway and provides visitors with a fantastic place to catch a sunset.
iheartoswego.com
Shirley A. Newstead – August 21, 2022
Shirley A. Newstead, 90, of Florida and formerly of New Haven, passed away on August 21, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late George and Cecilia (Heagerty) Newstead. Shirley graduated from SUNY Oswego and received a teaching degree. She taught second grade at Onondaga Road Elementary...
wwnytv.com
Free clothing store opening in new location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location. The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The shop gives away donated items to the community...
