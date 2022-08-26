ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Popular Independence pizza restaurant to close permanently

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence will close permanently on Sept. 9. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the restaurant’s owner announced the closure and thanked customers for their years of support. “It’s with a heavy heart that I say that September 9th will...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KCRG.com

Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week. The locations in Maquoketa and Eldridge made announcements of their closures on their Facebook pages on Monday. The Maquoketa restaurant said it was having too hard a time finding enough staff...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Warm and Dry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not much change as we head into the start of a new month. High pressure sliding to the east allows a southerly flow of air into the state. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s with some lower 90s possible on Thursday and Friday. As a cold front moves into the state Friday night into Saturday morning an isolated shower could develop. The holiday weekend brings lower dew points and more comfortable conditions through Labor Day! Have a great night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
#After Dark#Black Friday#Fedex Ground#Kcrg#Fedex
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to reopen Thursday

Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams involving pets. Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. First Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes football picks first...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to interference with commerce by robbery

While students may be sighing in relief after President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, scammers may be gearing up. Cedar Falls and Waterloo are working together to revamp areas around the Cedar River. Man killed in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. Updated: 57 minutes ago. A man died early...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One killed in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids

Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. Better Business Bureau explains scams involving pets. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Accomplice in murder of Grinnell man sentenced

Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to reopen Thursday. Updated: 47 minutes ago. The Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library will reopen on Thursday after a...
GRINNELL, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

La Porte City Golf Club to close in September

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The La Porte City Golf & Country Club plans to close, and list the land as farmland, by Sept. 10 unless the community can come up with a plan to save it. The owner made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying many factors...
LA PORTE CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-380 near Swisher on Wednesday morning. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the person was driving an SUV when they crashed into the back of a semi that was forced to stop due to another crash. It happened just before 9 a.m.
SWISHER, IA
KCRG.com

Eldridge, Wilton, and West Liberty newspapers sold

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Three newspapers in eastern Iowa have been sold, including the The North Scott Press in Eldridge. After a half-century of ownership the Tubbs family sold the newspapers to 37-year-old J. Louis “Louie” Mullen of Buffalo, Wyoming. The two other papers are the Wilton-Durant Advocate, which the Tubbs family has been publishing since 1980, and the West Liberty Enterprise, which the family acquired in 2018.
ELDRIDGE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers

The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
JONES COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Using U-Haul Truck To Kill His Girlfriend

(Fairfield, IA) — An Iowa man faces 10 years in prison after his sentencing for using a U-Haul truck to kill his girlfriend. A jury found Derrick Maynard guilty of voluntary manslaughter today (Wednesday). The fatal crash happened May 18th, 2020 in Columbus Junction. Investigators said Maynard deliberately crash the truck into the car being driven by 29-year-old Megan Reid. A passenger was injured. A sentencing hearing for Maynard has been scheduled for September 30th.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Lost Island Theme Park: What Went Wrong in 2022

In the first year of business, Lost Island Theme Park was hoping for a longer season as they will now close their doors earlier than they wanted to for 2022. Looking back on the 2022 season I think it'd be safe to say it wasn't exactly the start Lost Island was looking for. The park opened this past June and according to KWWL, the park was seeing anywhere from 250-700 daily guests.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. Better Business Bureau explains scams involving pets. Updated: 8 hours ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams...
SHUEYVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic was backed up as much as six miles on I-380 Wednesday morning after a crash near Shueyville. The Iowa DOT reported the northbound lanes I-380 were closed, between exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28 and exit 10: County Road F12, for several hours.
SHUEYVILLE, IA

