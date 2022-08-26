Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Popular Independence pizza restaurant to close permanently
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence will close permanently on Sept. 9. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the restaurant’s owner announced the closure and thanked customers for their years of support. “It’s with a heavy heart that I say that September 9th will...
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week. The locations in Maquoketa and Eldridge made announcements of their closures on their Facebook pages on Monday. The Maquoketa restaurant said it was having too hard a time finding enough staff...
KCRG.com
Warm and Dry
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not much change as we head into the start of a new month. High pressure sliding to the east allows a southerly flow of air into the state. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s with some lower 90s possible on Thursday and Friday. As a cold front moves into the state Friday night into Saturday morning an isolated shower could develop. The holiday weekend brings lower dew points and more comfortable conditions through Labor Day! Have a great night.
Saying Goodbye To The Thomas Park McDonald’s in Marion
Growing up on a farm in Anamosa, we didn't do fast food very often. But every time we'd make a trip to the Marion/Cedar Rapids area we'd stop at the Thomas Park McDonald's in Marion. That was the McDonald's of my childhood, and now it is gone forever. If you...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to reopen Thursday
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to interference with commerce by robbery
KCRG.com
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
KCRG.com
Accomplice in murder of Grinnell man sentenced
A Downtown CR Restaurant Reopens Today at a New Location
One of my favorite local restaurants is finally ready to show off their new location! Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that Runt's Munchies will reopen for business TODAY (August 30th)!. Runt's Munchies first opened at 529 5th Ave SE in Downtown Cedar Rapids five years ago,...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa’s CAMBUS sees driver applications nearly triple thanks to new job incentives
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees a part of the University of Iowa’s public transportation system, CAMBUS, is made up, in large part, of students of all ages. One being 4th year student, Darshaun Smith. “I just like to drive! And that led its way into just wanting to...
KCRG.com
Cultivate Hope Corner Store says construction causing a 40% drop in sales
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cultivate Hope Corner Store, which is run by a Cedar Rapids-based nonprofit called Matthew 25, said it’s seeing a 35% to 45% decrease in sales since construction closed roads around the grocery store. Matthew 25 opened the store in April to increase access...
KCRG.com
La Porte City Golf Club to close in September
LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The La Porte City Golf & Country Club plans to close, and list the land as farmland, by Sept. 10 unless the community can come up with a plan to save it. The owner made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying many factors...
KCRG.com
One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-380 near Swisher on Wednesday morning. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the person was driving an SUV when they crashed into the back of a semi that was forced to stop due to another crash. It happened just before 9 a.m.
KCRG.com
Eldridge, Wilton, and West Liberty newspapers sold
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Three newspapers in eastern Iowa have been sold, including the The North Scott Press in Eldridge. After a half-century of ownership the Tubbs family sold the newspapers to 37-year-old J. Louis “Louie” Mullen of Buffalo, Wyoming. The two other papers are the Wilton-Durant Advocate, which the Tubbs family has been publishing since 1980, and the West Liberty Enterprise, which the family acquired in 2018.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Iowa Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Using U-Haul Truck To Kill His Girlfriend
(Fairfield, IA) — An Iowa man faces 10 years in prison after his sentencing for using a U-Haul truck to kill his girlfriend. A jury found Derrick Maynard guilty of voluntary manslaughter today (Wednesday). The fatal crash happened May 18th, 2020 in Columbus Junction. Investigators said Maynard deliberately crash the truck into the car being driven by 29-year-old Megan Reid. A passenger was injured. A sentencing hearing for Maynard has been scheduled for September 30th.
Lost Island Theme Park: What Went Wrong in 2022
In the first year of business, Lost Island Theme Park was hoping for a longer season as they will now close their doors earlier than they wanted to for 2022. Looking back on the 2022 season I think it'd be safe to say it wasn't exactly the start Lost Island was looking for. The park opened this past June and according to KWWL, the park was seeing anywhere from 250-700 daily guests.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
KCRG.com
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic was backed up as much as six miles on I-380 Wednesday morning after a crash near Shueyville. The Iowa DOT reported the northbound lanes I-380 were closed, between exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28 and exit 10: County Road F12, for several hours.
KCRG.com
Man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids shot a man they say was brandishing a weapon outside HACAP’s Inn Circle Housing, early Tuesday morning. The man died as a result of the shooting. In a press release, police said they responded to a domestic disturbance at 5560...
