2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, picks and predictions

The NASCAR Cup Series is at Daytona International Speedway Saturday night for the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The green flag is set to drop a little after 7 p.m. ET (NBC). Below we analyze the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds and lines, with NASCAR picks and predictions.

Saturday’s race is scheduled for 160 laps and 400 miles on the 2.5-mile superspeedway oval for the Sprint Cup Series regular-season finale. The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the 2nd stop at DIS, and first since the Daytona 500 in February.

2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400: What you need to know

Penske Racing’s Ryan Blaney won the 2021 summer race at Daytona, posting an average speed of 142.201 mph

Austin Cindric , who won the Daytona 500 in February, has led 23 laps in 2 Cup starts at the track

Coke Zero Sugar 400 – Expert picks

Lines last updated Friday at 5:01 p.m. ET.

BLANEY (+1200) has yet to make his way to Victory Lane this season. There are 15 drivers who have punched their tickets to the playoffs with a victory earlier this season. The simplest way for Blaney to join them would be the win this weekend, but there are other avenues to making the field without winning.

Blaney is currently 25 points above the cut line, although it’s certainly possible another driver without a win could steal that final spot with checkers. Blaney has been super consistent this season, but Daytona isn’t his best track. However, he is very good on the superspeedways, and he is a solid value at this price.

DENNY HAMLIN (+1200) is worth a look at this price. He has always been sharp at Daytona, picking up 3 wins with 11 top-5 finishes in 33 career Cup starts while leading 635 at the Northeast Florida track.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 – Long shot

It’s so strange seeing this usual contender in this section.

CHASE BRISCOE (+3000) is worth a look at this price. He is 4th among active drivers with a 14.3 AFP (min. 3 Cup starts), while posting a top-5 run. He has never finished lower than 21st, although he also hasn’t ever led a lap in a Cup Series race at Daytona. Still, he is worth a look, but go rather lightly.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 prop pick

WINNING MANUFACTURER: FORD (+170)

Ford has picked up 3 consecutive victories at the superspeedway at Daytona, and the wealth has been spread with Michael McDowell, Blaney and Cindric picking up victories. Prior to the 2021 Daytona 500, however, Ford was held out of Victory Lane in 6 straight Daytona Cup races, so don’t get carried away. Chevrolet is at +115, Toyota at +270.

HAMLIN TOP TOYOTA DRIVER (+260)

Hamlin will be looking for his 4th career Cup Series victory at DIS, and his 1st since picking up a win in the 2020 Daytona 500. His biggest competition might be Wallace (+330), who has been strong on the superspeedways, as well as Christopher Bell (+600).

BRISCOE TOP-10 FINISH (+115)

Briscoe is mentioned above as a long-shot pick to win, but he is still a value play at plus-money for a top-10 run. He is already in the playoff field thanks to his win at Phoenix Raceway in March, but he continues to be hungry lately. He posted a win in Stage 1 at Watkins Glen last weekend, and he has been running with confidence lately.

