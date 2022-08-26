ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Non-profit organizations collaborate for golf outing in memory of Brandon Bark

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Barkstrong, Inc., a non-profit organization under 4 Paws for Ability in Xenia, hosted the Brandon Bark Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, August 27. Barkstrong, Inc. is on a mission to support veterans that require service dogs. In the past five years, the organization has donated $55,000 to the veteran’s program at 4 Paws for Ability in memory of Brandon Bark, who was killed in 2016.
CEA members vote to accept conceptual agreement with Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members voted to accept a conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools during a meeting at Huntington Park, ending the 6-month long bargaining process. “More than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists, and other education professionals in Columbus walked the picket line...
Central State student injured by vehicle while riding bike

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A student at Central State University is listed in critical condition after his bike was hit by a vehicle on Sunday. University police was notified of the accident at about 4:26 p.m. on U.S. 42 near the university's campus, according to a statement by President Dr. Jack Thomas.
