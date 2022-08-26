Read full article on original website
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Adolescents with Treatment-resistant Depression and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
Despite its high morbidity and mortality, treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in adolescents was little known in terms of its neurobiology and how the medication affects it. For a study, researchers compared the baseline brain volumetric differences between healthy adolescents (n=30), adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD) (n=19), and adolescents with TRD (n=34) using automated segmentation in FreeSurfer. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) was administered to the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex for 6 weeks, either actively (n=18) or sham (n=7), for a combined subsample of teenagers with TRD. Ten teenagers who had active TMS treatment took part in the open-label experiment. Participants in a randomized controlled experiment received active treatment (n=8) or sham treatment (n=7) for the remaining teens.
Adding ‘Cancer’ to Risk Calculator May Help Predict Stroke in AF
Several risk assessment tools have been developed to help clinicians predict stroke and thromboembolic risks in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF). “The CHA2DS2VASc score is a validated model that is often used to help identify individuals at risk for stroke, but this model may not accurately capture all risks for everyone,” says Rohit Moudgil, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACC. “Recent studies have demonstrated a relationship between cancer and thrombosis, including venous thromboembolism and stroke. Despite this evidence, cancer is not currently part of the traditional CHA2DS2VASc score.”
RCTs Evaluating Chronic Prostatitis/Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome and Their Clinical Impact
For a study, researchers sought to determine the effectiveness of RCTs on chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS). For RCTs (original publications) on CP/CPPS published between the creation of the database and 2021, they searched PubMed, Web of Science, and Embase. The modified Jadad scale and the Consolidated Standards of Reporting of Trials (CONSORT) statement were used to evaluate the RCT’s quality. There were a total of 77 RCTs included. The evaluation found that only 6 papers (7.79%) detailed allocation concealment methods, about 26 (33.77%) articles mentioned the “blind method,” and 26 (33.77%) papers gave descriptions of specific random procedures. The number of patients who withdrew from the RCTs was disclosed in 34 (44.16%) publications, and 67 (87.01%) studies included adverse events. The computation of sample size, registration of clinical trials, and details of pertinent research funding were, however, rarely disclosed in reports. Furthermore, 58 (75.32%) reports had Jadad scale scores of 3 points, while 19 (24.68%) reports had scores of 4 points. The quality of RCT reports on CP/CPPS still had to be substantially enhanced, and the RCT results should only be accepted and used sparingly. To standardize the design and execution of RCTs, increase their quality, and offer trustworthy data for the treatment of CP/CPPS, it was advised that investigators adhere to the CONSORT statement and the improved Jadad scale.
Motion Segments Superior to Anterior Cervical Arthrodesis
For a study, researchers sought to develop and discover patient-related variables that influence neighboring segment kinematics following anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF), as assessed by biplane radiography. It is possible that multiple factors contribute to adjacent segment disease (ASD) pathogenesis. Few studies have sought to connect patient variables with mechanical changes in the spine that may explain how ASD develops, despite previous research on connections between patient factors and ASD. Previous studies manually evaluated intervertebral motion from static flexion/extension radiographs, but since manual measures were inaccurate, they did not capture intervertebral motion during rotation. Patients received continuous cervical spine flexion/extension and axial rotation motions recorded at 30 pictures per second in a dynamic biplane radiography system before surgery and 1 year after ACDF. A proven tracking procedure was used to match digitally reconstructed radiographs made from subject-specific computed CT scans to the biplane radiographs. The results of this tracking procedure were used to compute dynamic kinematics and preoperative disc height. A disc bulge was assessed using magnetic resonance imaging prior to surgery. Age, sex, BMI, smoking status, diabetes, psychiatric history, the presence of a triggering event, and the duration of the symptoms were all gathered from the patient. To determine patient characteristics connected to changes in adjacent segment kinematics at 1 year postoperative, multivariate linear regression was used. Preoperative and postoperative exams were successfully completed by 63 individuals. The change in the superior adjacent segment’s range of motion following surgery was predicted by the disc bulge and height in the superior adjacent segment. Smoking history, the use of psychiatric drugs, and the bulge in the inferior adjacent segment disc all predicted changes in the inferior adjacent segment’s range of motion after surgery. After ACDF, adjacent segment motion was found to be less when there was prior adjacent segment disc degeneration, as seen by disc height and disc bulge; however, subsequent adjacent segment motion was found to be more after ACDF when there was no pre-existing adjacent disc degeneration. These results offered in vivo proof that early instability and late stabilization were important components of disc degeneration’s pathogenesis.
Cadaver Feasibility Study for Treating Upper Extremity Paralysis with Extradural Contralateral C7 Ventral Root Transfer
For a study, researchers sought to develop cadaver feasibility studies; a total of 6 formalin-fixed cadavers were used. The objective was to determine whether the cervical posterior extradural contralateral C7 ventral root transfer procedure was anatomically feasible. A typical post-stroke complication is upper limb spastic hemiplegia. In prior work, the authors devised a technique for doing so by moving the contralateral C7 dorsal and ventral roots to the equivalent C7 dorsal and ventral roots on the side that was injured in the cervical posterior. To confirm the anatomical feasibility of the current work, 6 formalin-fixed cadavers were dissected. Cadavers were used for the experimental anastomosis. Extradural nerve roots’ relevant lengths were measured. Between the extradural CC7 nerve roots and the vertebral artery, the tissue features in those areas were detected. The length between the donor and recipient nerves was measured using the cervical magnetic resonance imaging scans of 60 adults. The sural nerve’s brief length required to be bridged, and experimental anastomosis revealed that the gap between the donor and recipient nerves was roughly 1 cm. The extradural dura mater’s egress from both of its exit sites was separated by a distance of 33.57±1.55 mm. The ventral root of the extradural CC7 measured 22.00±0.98 mm mm in length. Males’ ventral distance (VD) and dorsal distances (DD), respectively were 23.98±1.72 mm and 30.85±2.22 mm (P<0.05), while the corresponding values for females were 23.28±1.51 mm and 30.03±2.16 mm. Between the vertebral artery and the extradural C7 nerve root, the C7 vertebral transverse process, ligaments, and other soft tissues were visible. Under the premise of less trauma, the study showed that the extradural contralateral C7 ventral root transfer technique, in theory, yields better surgical results, including better recovery of motor function and complete preservation of sensory function.
Cardiovascular Benefits of Statins Outweigh Low Risk for Muscle Symptoms
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Statin therapy appears to cause only a small excess risk for muscle symptoms, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in The Lancet to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
COVID-19 Vaccination Continues to Reduce Healthcare Burden
Estimating the burden of COVID-19 prevented by vaccination provides evidence for the impact that vaccination can have on public health in reducing the burden of COVID-19 on healthcare systems and preventing deaths, according to Molly Steele, PhD, MSc, MPH, and colleagues. “As more people continue to get vaccinated and receive boosters, additional COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are prevented,” Dr. Steele says. “These estimates further enhance the CDC’s understanding of, and communication about, the direct benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.
Safety-Net Hospital Implements Hepatocellular Carcinoma Screening Program
For a study, researchers sought to improve hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) screening to enable early detection of individuals with cirrhosis caused by hepatitis C (HCV). At Safety-Net hospitals, there was low adherence to HCC screening recommendations. Only 23% of HCC patients in a health system underwent a screening test within a year of diagnosis, and 46% had stage IV disease. The majority (75%) of the patients’ HCCs were still caused by HCV-induced cirrhosis. An HCC screening quality improvement project was started for patients with transient elastography and stage 3 fibrosis or cirrhosis in an established HCV treatment center. Semi-annual imaging was the program’s main component. Navigators tracked compliance and organized appointments for imaging. About 318 patients (mean age 61 years, 81% Black race, 38% uninsured) were enrolled between April 2018 and April 2021. The number of patients who completed their first, second, and third imaging examinations was greater than previously reported (94%, 75%, and 74%, respectively). Around 22 individuals (7%), with 55% stage I and 14% stage IV HCC, received the diagnosis. Total of 13 (59%) of the total patients who were referred received care. It took 77 days on average to receive treatment (range 32–282). Patients who received treatment had a 32-month median overall survival. In the study, the earlier diagnosis was made possible by implementing an HCC screening program at a safety-net hospital. The program’s success was largely attributed to patient navigation and imaging test completion tracking. The initiative will next be expanded to include more at-risk groups.
JAK Inhibitors May Help Control Symptoms in Moderate-to-Severe AD
Contributor: Farnam B. Sedeh, MD, and Mattias A.S. Henning, MD. For adults with atopic dermatitis (AD), topical therapies alone or in combination with phototherapy can be effective in managing symptoms. However, for patients with moderate-to-severe AD, systemic therapies, such as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, may be necessary for satisfactory disease control, especially if topical treatments are not helpful in relieving symptoms.
Hip Transient Synovitis: Current Practice & Misdiagnosis Risk
Children frequently have benign transient synovitis (TS), which must be separated from more dangerous conditions such as septic arthritis, osteomyelitis, and pyomyositis. For a study, researchers sought to figure out the prevalence of diagnostic testing among kids with TS and the risk of undetected bacterial musculoskeletal infection. Using the Pediatric...
The AO Spine PROST’s long-term validity and reliability
For a study, researchers sought to develop cross-sectional validation. The objective was to assess patient characteristics, types of spine fractures, and treatment approaches as potential predictors of AO Spine PROST scores. The AO Spine Patient-Reported Outcome Spine Trauma (PROST) was validated at a minimum of 12 months following the trauma. Uncertainty exists over the validity and reliability of the AO Spine PROST as a gauge of health-related quality of life for longer than 12 months following the onset of spine damage. From a level-1 trauma facility, patients with traumatic spine injuries were selected. The AO Spine PROST, EuroQoL 5D-5L (EQ-5D-5L), and either the neck disability index (NDI) or Oswestry disability index (ODI) were required of them to be completed for concurrent validity. The Cronbach’s alpha and item-total correlation coefficients were used to evaluate internal consistency. Intraclass correlation coefficients were used to assess test-retest reliability. For the AOSpine PROST in conjunction with the EQ-5D-5L, and either the ODI or NDI, Spearman correlation tests were conducted. Using multivariate regression models, the factors influencing the AO Spine PROST score were examined. About 49 patients took part in the study’s test-retest arm, while 175 patients overall took part in the cross-sectional arm. The median number of months for follow-up was 94.5. There were no effects on the floor or ceiling. Both test-retest reliability and internal consistency were outstanding (α=0.98, item-total correlation coefficient: 0.73-0.91, and intraclass correlation coefficient=0.81). Correlations between the EQ-5D-5L (0.76; P<0.001), ODI (0.69; P<0.001), and NDI (0.68; P<0.001) and the AO Spine PROST were satisfactory. Having one or more comorbidities, a return to work period of between 7 and 43 months, and not returning to work were all significant independent predictors of a lower AO Spine PROST score, according to multivariate linear regression models. The AO Spine PROST showed very good findings for long-term reliability and validity.
Bupivacaine & Triamcinolone Infiltration in MMH Surgical Wounds for Postoperative Pain Control
For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness of infusing triamcinolone acetonide and bupivacaine hydrochloride into surgical incisions after a Milligan-Morgan hemorrhoidectomy to relieve postoperative discomfort. A double-blind randomized controlled clinical trial was conducted between May 2105 and June 2019. Patients with grade third to fourth hemorrhoids who underwent an elective Milligan–Morgan hemorrhoidectomy met the inclusion criteria. Patients in the intervention group had a single injection of bupivacaine and triamcinolone, while those in the control group did not get any treatment. The primary outcome metric was the median of the maximum amount of pain recorded over the course of a 48-hour hospital stay using a visual analog scale. Secondary end goals were pain during follow-up, pain during urination, the need for analgesics, the rate of wound healing, and complications. Overall, 128 patients were distributed at random (64 in each group). At 48 hours, the maximum pain score in the intervention group was 3 points, whereas it was 6 points in the control group. This change met the criteria for statistical significance (P<0.05). No changes were seen with regard to discomfort during defecation. The intervention group required considerably fewer doses overall and had lower opiate requirements (6.3% vs. 21.9% patients; P=0.01; 5 vs. 23 cumulative doses). Comparison of the complications rates and wound healing were comparable. In the clinical trial comparing the intervention group to the “control group,” the use of a placebo was not taken into account. The median of values was used to convey data on pain or other problems forty-eight hours after surgery.
Transcriptomics of Human Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms Reveals the Dynamic Role of Smooth Muscle Cells
For a study, researchers sought to identify the gene expression profiles of individual cells involved in the development of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs). AAA was the most frequent pathological aortic dilatation resulting in aortic rupture, which was deadly. Aortic degeneration is caused by both immunological and structural cells. However, gene-specific changes were unclear how these cellular subsets were affected. Therefore, AAAs and control tissues were subjected to single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) analyses. By comparing gene expression profiles and specific receptor-ligand interactions, AAA-related alterations were investigated. To pinpoint the genes essential for AAA development, an integrative analysis of scRNA-seq data with significant genome-wide association research data was carried out. With the aid of scRNA-seq, they present the first thorough analysis of the cellular landscape in human AAA tissues. About 8 cell lineages were represented by seventeen groups that were found by unbiased clustering analysis of transcriptional patterns. When it comes to immune cells, clustering analysis showed 4 T-cell subpopulations and 5 monocyte/macrophage subpopulations, each of which had unique transcriptional profiles when compared to controls in AAAs. Numerous pathways that were only expressed in AAA tissue, such as those implicated with mitochondrial dysfunction, proliferation, and cytokine release, were discovered by gene enrichment analysis on immune subsets. Additionally, the receptor-ligand analysis identified strong connections between myeloid populations and vascular smooth muscle cells in AAA tissues. The expression of SORT1 in vascular smooth muscle cells was crucial for preserving normal aortic wall function, according to an integrated analysis of scRNA-seq data and genome-wide association research findings. Here, it provided the first comprehensive characterization of the single-cell composition of the abdominal aortic wall and showed the impact of human AAAs on the gene expression landscape.
Predictors of Major Adverse Cardiovascular Outcomes in CHD
Clinicians need to implement strategies that improve adherence to and greater use of intensive therapies in secondary cardiovascular disease prevention. Patients with established coronary heart disease (CHD) require targeted risk management strategies and treatments, including lipid‐lowering therapy (LLT), to help reduce their risks for subsequent cardiovascular (CV) events and death. Published studies have demonstrated the benefits of statins when managing patients with CHD, with each 1 mmol/L reduction in LDL cholesterol (LDL‐C) being associated with a 20% relative reduction of major CV events. As such, long‐term adherence to effective LLT is strongly recommended by clinical guidelines.
Steps to Improve Equality for Patients With ADPKD
Early intervention can result in better outcomes for patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), but African-American and Hispanic patients are less likely to receive beneficial interventions like pre-emptive kidney transplantation, when compared with White patients with ADPKD. Incidentally Discovered ADPKD. Rita McGill, MD, MS, explains that “ADPKD is...
Organoids Derived from Pancreatic Cancer Patients Can Predict Response to Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy
For a study, researchers sought to develop whether patient-derived organoids (PDOs) can predict a patient’s response to neoadjuvant (NAT) treatment. PDOs have been investigated for use in pancreatic cancer patients as a biomarker of therapy response and for tailored medicines. Patients were enrolled in an IRB-approved protocol from 2017 to 2021, and PDO cultures were created. A translational pathway that included molecular profiling and drug sensitivity testing was used to examine PDOs of interest. From 117 pancreatic cancer patients, 136 samples were obtained, including surgical resections and fine needle aspiration/biopsies. With minority populations accounting for one-third of the cases gathered (16% Black, 9% Asian, and 7% Hispanic/Latino), this biobank included variety in stage, sex, age, and race. PDO production was effective in surgical specimens in 71% (15 of 21) of patients who had received NAT prior to sample collection and in 76% (39 of 51) of patients who were not receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment at the time the sample was collected. Pathological response to NAT was linked with the effectiveness of PDO chemotherapy, particularly oxaliplatin. They established the viability of a quick PDO drug screen and produced results within 7 days of tissue excision. They present a sizable organoid biobank with samples from racial and ethnic minorities. In order to evaluate the dynamic chemotherapy sensitivity profile, longitudinal PDO production from chemotherapy-naive and post-NAT tissue is possible. Quick screening of PDOs can help in the initial classification of patients to the most active NAT regimen, and future development of rapid screening may support this.
Transanal TME: Lymph Node & Intra-arterial Indigo Carmine
For a study, researchers sought to determine how the number of restored lymph nodes was affected by intra-arterial indigo carmine injection following transanal full mesorectal excision. This study employed retrospective, non-randomized research. The investigation was done by an interdisciplinary team of investigators at a tertiary hospital. Patients who underwent transanal full mesorectal excision for probable rectal cancer between 2013 and 2019 were included in the study. Indigo carmine was intravenously injected ex vivo to color the lymph nodes on rectal cancer tissues. One of the outcome measures was the number of recovered lymph nodes that were stained or unstained. About 189 patient samples were examined, 108 of which (57.1%) had indigo carmine stains. In stained samples, a mean of 19.8 plus minus 6.1 lymph nodes were found as opposed to (16.0± 4.9) in unstained samples (P<0.001). In stained specimens, 3.2 extra lymph nodes were discovered, according to multivariable analysis (95% CI: 1.0 to 5.3; P=0.02). In stained specimens, the appropriate lymph node count (≥12) rose in univariable analysis but not in multivariable analysis (odds ratio: 3.24, 95% CI: 1.13 to 10.65; P=0.03). Injection of indigo carmine had no impact on the number of lymph nodes that were positive or the nodal stage. Chemoradiotherapy caused a 2.5percent decrease in lymph node count (P=0.008). About 95% of chemoradiotherapy patients had less than 12 lymph nodes removed after staining. The average patient follow-up was 24.2 months, and the local recurrence rate was 3.3%. The study was constrained by the nonrandomized allocation and retrospective approach. After transanal complete mesorectal excision, ex vivo intra-arterial indigo carmine injection increases the number of isolated lymph nodes regardless of neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy. Nodal upstaging or a rise in the number of lymph nodes that are tumor-positive were not linked to indigo carmine injection.
Antihypertensive & Statin Adherence Suboptimal in Medicare Recipients
In Medicare beneficiaries, antihypertensive and statin medication adherence was found to be suboptimal, and disparities were present. Hypertension and hypercholesterolemia are leading chronic disease risk factors that contribute to excess morbidity, mortality, and healthcare expenses in the United States. Poor management of these conditions can increase risks for negative health outcomes, most notably cardiovascular disease (CVD) events. “Effective antihypertensive and statin medications are available to lower CVD risk, but medication nonadherence could limit optimal management for patients with these conditions,” says Sandra L. Jackson, PhD.
Survival Effects of Delayed Admission to The ICU After an Emergency Department Visit in Cancer Patients
According to reports, cancer patients admitted to the ICU later have a worse prognosis. For a study, researchers compared cancer patients’ 180-day survival rates after being hospitalized either directly from the emergency department (ED) or indirectly from the wards following an ED visit. Adult cancer patients who attended the...
