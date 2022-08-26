Read full article on original website
Main Ham Festival Stage Moving To Former CeeBee/IGA Parking Lot
A big change is coming for the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This year’s main entertainment stage won’t be located in the grasslands of West Cadiz Park, but instead will be centered on the old CeeBee/IGA grocery lot. It’s the third location in three years for primary entertainment, but could become the festival’s permanent destination. City of Cadiz officials have since purchased this lot in hopes of development, and now it’s getting its first true test.
Summer Salute brings in a record crowd for two-day event
Records were set in Hopkinsville this weekend, as the Summer Salute drew in roughly 31,000 people throughout the two-day event. It was only beat out by the weekend of the eclipse in 2017 at 33,000, which was a three-day event, and Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says they were thrilled at the success of this year’s festival, where people were able to enjoy live music, carnival rides, food and more.
KC and the Sunshine Band close out Summer Salute
After two days and nights of fun, food, rides and live music, there was good weather and a great crowd in front of the Christian County Justice Center Saturday night for the main event—a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. They played all of their hits for enthusiastic...
The Warehouse coming back in new location by 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Warehouse Concert Lounge and Event Center will make a return in a new location, possibly by December. The doors to The Warehouse were shut on McClure Street on Aug. 7 after it was announced that the property owner, Robert Roylance, decided to sell the property for residential zoning. It was at this time that longtime owner and operator, Mike Souza, decided to sell the business to Eric Elliott.
Cadiz Rotary Delivers Community Match To Genesis Express
For more than three decades, Genesis Express in Cadiz and Trigg County has enriched the lives of youths and seniors alike — working from humble beginnings at the corner of Jefferson and Lafayette streets, to something more. Tuesday afternoon, the first-ever meal & meeting was held at the organization’s...
Cadiz Farmers Market Moving To Temporary Location
The Cadiz Farmers Market will be relocated for the remainder of the 2022 season due to the construction of the new farmer’s pavilion. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says the move will be effective Wednesday, August 31. Johnson says the Farmers Market will share the space with the Cadiz...
VIDEO – Summer Salute 2022
It was a fabulous weekend in downtown Hopkinsville at Summer Salute 2022, capped off by K.C. and the Sunshine band. Take a look back at the weekend in this clip.
Dunkin' Donuts location coming to Madisonville
A new Dunkin' Donuts location is headed for western Kentucky. Officials with the City of Madisonville, Kentucky, confirm to 44News that a Dunkin' Donuts location will be opening within the city. The new Dunkin' Donuts will be located at 221 S. Main Street. We're told the location will open sometime...
bell hooks mural dedicated in downtown Hopkinsville
In the days following feminist author bell hooks’ death on Dec. 15, 2021, at her home in Berea, news outlets across the United States and overseas carried reports of her passing. Every one of those stories noted that bell hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Ky. The...
Leadership Clarksville announces Class of 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Leadership Clarksville has announced its Class of 2023. With its 35th class, the Leadership Clarksville program continues its tradition of education, inclusion and development. By providing proven community leaders an opportunity to see deep into many aspects of life in Clarksville and Montgomery County, the program seeks to draw our residents closer while continuing to recognize its potential for growth.
Kroger stores in Clarksville, Hopkinsville give 10% discount to military on Wednesdays
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Some Kroger stores in Tennessee will begin offering military members and their dependents 10% discounts on Wednesdays. The grocery store chain announced on Tuesday the discount will be offered at three stores in Clarksville and one in Hopkinsville. To get the discount on Wednesdays, military members and dependents will...
SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Martinrea’s ‘Superloads’ And Rural King
While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
19-Year-Old Struck In A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the officials, a pedestrian accident was reported on Wednesday evening. The officials stated that the accident took place at Preachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle.
O’Connor’s Irish Pub and Grill closes its doors after 15 years
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The popular Clarksville nightclub O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced they have closed theirs doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, their last day of operation was Aug. 28. O’Connor’s, located at 1198 Tylertown Road, has been doing business in the community for...
Pets of the Week
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013
20-year-old Alice Fay Jefferson had two small children, 6-year-old Paula and 5-year-old Johnny, reports ABC 7. She met Lee Andrew Jefferson, a United States Army soldier, and the two were married. Between March 1973 and July 1975, the family lived on the post in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Lee was a sergeant with B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. He was stationed at Fort Campbell between March 1973 and July 1975. Sometime between 1974 and 1975, 20-year-old Alice vanished, according to The Charley Project. Namus lists her disappearance date as July 4, 1975.
Another Superload To Move Along I-24 Friday Morning
Another superload will be traveling along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties Friday morning to reach its destination in Hopkinsville. State transportation officials say a specialized hauler plans to leave Eddyville Riverport with a 480-ton superload around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 interchange, then head east on I-24 to U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville.
Victim Identified In East 21st Street Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 pm 53-year-old Derrick Baker was walking in the area when he was hit by a westbound car driven by 21-year-old Katlyn Orten of Pembroke at the intersection of Croft Street.
Man struck by vehicle on East 21st St. flown to Skyline
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on East 21st Street Monday night. According to Hopkinsville Police Department Sgt. Matt Overby, a vehicle had been heading westbound on East 21st around 11 p.m. and did not see a male walking in the roadway, striking him with the vehicle.
Clarksville residents react to new high school football spectator rules
Fans are encouraged to bring clear bags and leave their purses, bags and backpacks at home. There's also a new adult supervision rule.
