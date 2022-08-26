Read full article on original website
Baylor, MCC and TSTC update security plans in light of recent bomb threats
Following July bomb threats against Texas colleges, Baylor University’s top public safety official, as well as police chiefs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, said threat assessments for their campuses are up to date and plans have been revised to address recent threats and active attacks.
Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday
Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart. The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m. This is at least the...
More arrests likely in case of Waco woman presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County sheriff says
Coryell County authorities anticipate more arrests in the case of a Waco woman missing and presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said. Deputies arrested two Gatesville residents Aug. 23 and on charges related to the presumed death of Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, of Waco, according to a statement from Williams on Thursday.
Waco employment set to soar to 1,300 as L3Harris adds new projects
L3Harris Technologies says it is ramping up operations in Waco and going on a hiring spree due to several factors, including participation in a potentially $3 billion contract to build aircraft that would target terrorists in remote areas. Last week the Tribune-Herald reported L3Harris had secured a $40 million permit...
Time Manufacturing raising the bar in Waco
Robert Martz strides through the Time Manufacturing worksite, greeting employees with a wave or word. At 6-foot-8, the former University of Notre Dame defensive lineman stands above the crowd, much like Time’s products. The maker of aerial lifts and bucket trucks is ramping up production at 7601 Imperial Drive,...
Floyd Casey redevelopment gets $19.2 million nod from TIF board
The firm planning a 240-home development at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site cleared the first hurdle Tuesday toward securing $19.2 million in tax increment funding over the next 15 years. Turner Brothers plans to develop the 77-acre site into 240 single-family lots and a significant amount of commercial space...
New TIF board to vote on $19.2 million request for Floyd Casey project
The firm seeking to redevelop the former Floyd Casey Stadium on Tuesday will ask the board of the city of Waco's newest tax reinvestment zone for $19.2 million to support a $100 million project with 240 homes connected by boulevards, walking trails, alleys and green spaces. Turner Brothers will request...
LETTERS: Corps of Engineers should get out of managing recreational areas of Lake Waco
Reading a recent letter to the Trib reminded me of a letter that I wrote more than 10 years ago. There had been several drownings at Airport Park at the time of my 2011 letter. I suggested the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers take advantage of low water levels, caused by the 2011 drought, to fill in exposed holes and remove dangerous debris from the edges of the lake. I believe such activity is central to the original mission of the Corps.
Durable West bounces back from deficit, captures sweep over Robinson
As they warmed up before the match, the West Lady Trojans wore T-shirts adorned with the message, “Outwork everybody. Period.”. It’s a good T-shirt slogan. It’s an even better on-court philosophy. West lived out that gritty, grindstone-nudging mantra, as the Class 3A 17th-ranked Lady Trojans vanquished Class...
