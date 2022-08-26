Read full article on original website
Related
Casper Police Participate in Drive Sober Campaign Through Labor Day
As announced in a press release, the Casper Police Department will, from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5, join departments from around the state and participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over event. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people were killed...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/26/22–8/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Arrest Log (8/21/22 — 8/27/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper
Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
$65,000 Bond Set For Nebraska Man on Meth, Fentanyl Charges
A judge ordered a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, man held on a $65,000 bond for two felony drug charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Judge Michael Patchen said Dillion Andrews, 29, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance -- fentanyl -- with intent to distribute, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; possession of a felony weight of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment; and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to one year in jail.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/25/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
county17.com
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lookout Casper–Back to School Carnival at David Street Station this Wednesday!
It’s hard to believe that it’s already that time of year. You know our sweet summer is nearly gone when the kids go back to school. Luckily there’s one last hoorah on Wednesday to celebrate before the start of the school year. Presented by Erin M. Prach,...
county17.com
Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway
CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
‘Simple Mishap’ Leads to Vehicle Driving Through Mills Library
The Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills recently doubled as a parking garage, when a vehicle ran into the building, crashing through part of the vestibule. That's according to the Mills Fire Department Chief Wil Gay, who told K2 Radio News that a vehicle did drive into part of the library, but that it was a complete accident.
BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Armed Suspect in West Casper
Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond. That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) A dad, a son, Dave’s ashes, and a VW Bus stop in Casper…
CASPER, Wyo. — The distinctive purr of a vintage Volkswagen engine echoed off the buildings in downtown Casper on Sunday afternoon as a white 1976 VW Bus with black spots navigated the nearly empty streets. The unmissable vehicle soon parked at The Office. John Womelsdorf, 59, and his son...
county17.com
Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton
CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
Fiber Internet Comes to Casper
As announced in a press release, the internet company Bluepeak has launched its fiber internet service in Casper after investing $24 million to bring its fiber network to nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in Casper. Rich Fish, Bluepeak’s CEO, said in the release:. "The great folks of the Oil...
oilcity.news
Bluepeak launches fiber internet service in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Fiber internet provider Bluepeak officially launched its service in Casper today following a $24 million investment to build a high-speed fiber network for nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in the city. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony in April after announcing its investment. Bluepeak is offering...
Casper Firefighters want you to know they “will always be there for you…”
The Casper Firefighters posted a picture of a vehicle wreck located on Southeast Wyoming boulevard between scenic and country club on August 20th at approximately 6:34 a.m. The Casper Firefighters took this opportunity to share the images along with their thoughts on a Facebook post:. "1) Your #casperfirefighters will always...
oilcity.news
Leo’s Beverly Street Auto owner retires, passes on business after 40 years
CASPER, Wyo. — After just over 40 years repairing countless automobiles for Casper residents, Leo’s Beverly Street Auto Repair owner Leo Maddox has decided to hang up his wrenches and sell his business. According to a release, the business’s new owners, Brett and Kaia Petley, began operating on...
Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper
At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
oilcity.news
Economic report: Casper jobs increase, home prices up 13.6%, sales tax collections up 19.5%
CASPER, Wyo. — A new Casper Economic Indicators report from the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows jobs are up from summer 2021, home prices are continuing to climb and sales tax collections in Natrona County are up. The new August 2022 issue of the Casper Economic Indicators...
104.7 KISS FM
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0