ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy Saturday and rainy Sunday

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBVXr_0hWzgjzC00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Increasing heat, humidity this weekend 02:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be mostly clear and cooler tonight with lows around 60 degrees in the city, but as cool as low to mid 50s in the western suburbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTgst_0hWzgjzC00
CBS

A combination of a clear sky and light winds will allow for the development for patchy fog by Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature a partly cloudy sky and a southeast wind that will boost highs to the low to mid 80s. A weak lake breeze will develop in the afternoon, so highs in the upper 70s are expected near the lakeshore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YefT_0hWzgjzC00
CBS
CBS

For Sunday, we'll start the morning off with a few isolated showers. A strong south wind will increase temperatures and humidity levels. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will increase throughout the afternoon hours on Sunday, as a disturbance moves into the area from the west. A few storms on Sunday could produce gusty winds, small hail and cloud-to-ground lightning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhqaX_0hWzgjzC00
CBS

Storm chances linger into Monday ahead of a front that will move through the area late in the day. Storms that do pop up on Monday could also be strong, producing gusty winds and lightning. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKBRx_0hWzgjzC00
CBS

Behind the front, we'll look for cooler temperatures and drier air for Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. A persistent northwesterly flow will keep temperatures below average Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Patchy fog. Low 61°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 83°

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87°

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFcAU_0hWzgjzC00
CBS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clearing skies Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for clearing skies are Monday night with lows in the low to mid-60s.Skies will clear by early Tuesday morning, allowing for a sunny and beautiful afternoon. A breezy northwest wind will funnel in drier and cooler air on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with falling humidity throughout the day.Sunny skies continue for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. A breezy southwest wind will make for a warmer Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Northerly winds return this weekend, allowing for highs to be in the low 80s Saturday through Labor Day.TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 66°TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Less humid. High 80°WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High 82°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: More storms possible through late evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The intense line of thunderstorms that rocked the area earlier this afternoon, have exited the region. Warm and humid air remains in place, despite that line of severe storms that moved through the area. As instability and temperatures increase a bit, additional storms are possible through the late evening, especially for areas south of I-80. Storms that do develop could be severe, producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The threat for storms will decrease after midnight. Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and patchy areas of fog. Skies will clear early Tuesday morning, allowing for a sunny and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Chicago area through the early afternoon.The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties until 12:30 p.m.The storms could bring 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.A severe thunderstorm watch also has been issued through 4 p.m. for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, LaSalle, Grundy, Kendall, McHenry, Will, and DeKalb counties.Meantime, temperatures will be near 90 degrees with high humidity The main threats from today's storms likely will be quarter-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph. There is a low end potential for a tornado or two. Localized flash flooding might also be an issue.Storms initially are expected to move in from the north and west suburbs between noon and 3 p.m., moving to the city between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. before moving off to the southeast during the late afternoon and early evening hours.Tuesday will bring slightly lower temperatures in the low 80s. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and summerlike, but a chance of storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm and summerlike! That's what to expect in the Chicago area through early next week. Then a few showers and storms are possible on Sunday. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. Expect Sunday to be partly cloudy and warm. There is a chance of storms. High temperatures will reach 87 degrees. Showers and storms are possible into Monday.Temperatures will cool by the end of next week. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Residents recall Monday's suburban severe storm damage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Powerful winds and heavy rain pounding Chicago' s North Side and the suburbs Monday afternoon.The storm knocked down several trees, one falling on a car in Skokie. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei has a look at the aftermath where the damage is very scattered, but in parts of one neighborhood, it's severe.A very large part of a tree snapped off during the storms and came right down on a car just looking at this i would say it's a total loss. The car in front seems to be fine with just some minor scratches on the other side.Neighbors said...
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, La Salle counties until 4:30 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 7 pm for much of the Chicago area, and a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cook and DuPage counties until 7:45 p.m.The threat window is 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday night. Severe storm warnings are likely somewhere in the viewing area tonight. A tornado warning is certainly in the realm of possibility.  National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for La Salle and De Kalb counties until 4:30 p.m., and that was allowed to expire. Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Kane and Kendall counties...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Dixmoor schools closed because of watermain breaks

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Water worries are plaguing south suburban Dixmoor again and it has nothing to do with the weather.Several water main breaks shut down two schools on Monday and the schools will remain closed Tuesday. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with people who are understandably frustrated.In Dixmoor, they've had five water main breaks at different locations since Friday and it caused some residents to have low pressure and now is keeping kids out of middle and elementary school.Charles Sanders is frustrated. "You either got to get up when it's full to take a shower," Sanders said, "or if you're...
DIXMOOR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#South Wind#Suburbs#Thunderstorms#Cbs Cbs#Cbs Storm
CBS Chicago

Woman recounts terrifying moments of early morning Chicago carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Chicago police caught at least one person involved in an overnight carjacking.A 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:00 a.m. when three men came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in - and sped away.Police spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody.  The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 but didn't want to be identified on camera.She said the woman was terrified she was going to die."She's really shaken up. She's says...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra offering extra service on 2 lines for Bike The Drive on Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bike the Drive returns to the lakefront this weekend, as cyclists will take over DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday.DuSable Lake Shore Drive will to cars in both directions between from 5 a.m. to noon on Sunday.Cyclists will ride along the Drive from 6:30 a.m. to around 10:30 a.m.Metra will make it easier to get to Bike the Drive by adding more service and more bike cars on its UP Northwest Line and Metra Electric Line.The UP Northwest Line will run one extra inbound train, departing from Crystal Lake at 5:15 a.m. and arriving in downtown Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Love Fridge going solar in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local group working to feed Chicago just went off the grid.Love Fridge has a couple dozen refrigerators and dry pantries throughout different neighborhoods. The free food and items are available 24/7 for anyone who may need them – no questions asked.But one particular Love Fridge in Englewood is now unlike any other. It is the first solar-powered fridge.The panels used to power it were installed on a nearby roof, and went into operation on Sunday.You can check out the fridge, or donate, at 6344 S. Morgan St. For information on how to donate, visit their website, thelovefridge.com.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Florida teen suffering from brain-eating amoeba begins treatment at Chicago's Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parents of a teen from Florida are desperate to save their 13-year-old son, who has a rare and often deadly disease caused by a brain-eating amoeba.They have now arrived in Chicago on a medical mission. The boy, Caleb Ziegelbauer, is receiving treatment at the acclaimed Shirley Ryan AbiltyLab in Streeterville.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Wednesday night to a doctor who is working hard to find a drug that could save lives. Caleb and his family landed in Chicago on Wednesday. They had been waiting for a bed to open at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.While Caleb's his...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Square neighbors say metal plate in street from Peoples Gas is ruining quality of life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some North Side residents say they are suffering through sleepless nights and earth-shaking days as a result of a gas main replacement project in their neighborhood.The project has been going on for weeks on Western Avenue near Lincoln Square. And as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, the disruption is now in its second round.People who live near the intersection of Western and Wilson avenues say the problems are the result of a metal plate that covers a big hole in the street. They say it is already loud enough in the area without it...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Lawn residents say construction project is sending cars, trucks on dangerous detours

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of the Southwest Side's Chicago Lawn neighborhood are complaining that their cars have been left with dented bumpers, dinged-up doors, and mirrors left broken and dangling.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the neighbors are blaming a nearby construction project they say is creating dangerous detours through their neighborhood.A line of cars ignoring stop signs, semi-trailer trucks attempting to make a U-turn on a residential street – these are just some of the incidents Chicago Lawn residents like Ernie Carrillo have captured on camera over the past five weeks.The scene is near the intersection of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Attack on mother, daughter among the latest violence at CTA 95th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and daughter were violently attacked after getting off a Red Line train at the 95th Street Station.The pair were beaten and robbed by as many as ten people during the afternoon rush, but the violence didn't end there.CBS 2's Chris Tye traveled to the station on Tuesday and found himself at the center of another violent encounter.As the CBS 2 crew was preparing the story on the mother and daughter who were attacked, another woman was attacked. She was hit and maced in the face by a mob, although it's unclear if it was the...
CBS Chicago

Some neighbors say proposed ski hill in far north suburbs will be a 'disaster'

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposed ski hill in the far north suburbs is being met with some icy reception.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, some neighbors are worried it could into a burden for their community.A developer wants to annex 80 acres of flat farmland into Round Lake, build a hill there, and turn it into a skiing destination. But some people living in the area say that is a slippery slope. The site is located at the Town Line and Fairfield roads in Avon Township, Lake County."I don't think it will ever actually become a ski...
ROUND LAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

String of carjackings in Park Manor prompt police alert

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are warning residents in the Park Manor neighborhood about two carjackings Tuesday. Police said two to three men approached a victim standing outside a car, showed a gun and demand the car.The carjackings took place at 71st Street and King Drive at 1 a.m.  and again at 74th Street and Wabash Avenue at 6 p.m.In July alone, Chicago had 166 carjackings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dixmoor village president says questionable recordkeeping by past administration is keeping water woes from being fixed

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Schools in south suburban Dixmoor are expected to be open Thursday – despite broken water main problems that shut down two schools this week. The water main problems go back years. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, some say the current problems with the water in Dixmoor have a direct link to what the village failed to do for many years. Wednesday marked the fifth consecutive night of work to repair broken water mains in Dixmoor. Crews were digging underground to unearth rusty water pipes and fix all the broken mains, as CBS 2...
DIXMOOR, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy