The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
speakinoutweeklynews.net
CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY HELD FOR NAVAL OFFICER, ALUM
Commanding Officer for NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk. An Alabama A&M University alumnus will serve as the Commanding Officer for NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk after relieving Captain Julie M. Treanor, Supply Corps, U.S. Navy. Captain Martin L. Edmonds, Supply Corps, U.S. Navy, was recognized during a Change of Command...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off
Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
13newsnow.com
Block-buy for new aircraft carriers will save taxpayers billions of dollars
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Purchasing aircraft carriers two-at-a-time saves taxpayers' money. The Navy in 2019 said that the "block-buy" for the future carriers Enterprise (CVN-80) and Doris Miller (CVN-81) will lead to savings of about $4 billion over the life of the program. When the deal was reached, Newport...
A new passenger rail corridor could connect Hampton Roads to Blacksburg and beyond
The drive between Richmond and Charlottesville takes a little over an hour. However, to take a train for the same trip requires eight and a half hours. The picture is similarly bleak for travelers between Norfolk and Roanoke: the four-and-a-half-hour drive takes nearly four times as long via train — 16 hours. The Commonwealth Corridor, […] The post A new passenger rail corridor could connect Hampton Roads to Blacksburg and beyond appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
peninsulachronicle.com
Governor Youngkin Visits Patrick Henry Mall During Black Business Month
NEWPORT NEWS-Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently paid a visit to a handful of minority-owned businesses within Patrick Henry Mall on Jefferson Avenue as part of Black Business Month. The event, held Thursday, August 25, was coordinated by Tiffany Boyle, Newport News Commissioner of Revenue and founding member of Virginia’s Minority...
Hampton Roads residents ready for NASA's Artemis I launch Monday morning
HAMPTON, Va. — The excitement is growing for an historic space launch Monday morning. NASA officials said the Artemis I is part of a mission to go beyond the moon. The mission has ties to the Hampton Roads area. “I’m just glad to be in the area that's part...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Wild About Local Spots for Wings
Coastal Virginia has a thing for wings—saucy, spicy or crispy, we love them all. Even during a national chicken wing shortage, the demand for wings never stopped growing. Over Super Bowl weekend alone, Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council, making football and chicken wings an unbeatable combination.
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
peninsulachronicle.com
Langley Federal Credit Union Providing $1 Million In “Gas Back” Rewards
NEWPORT NEWS—Langley Federal Credit Union is trying to help members with recent cost-of-living increases by providing 10 percent cash back on gas purchases when using their Langley debit cards. Langley FCU is planning to reward $1 million in “gas back” rebates and will continue the promotion until the entire...
peninsulachronicle.com
Sport Illustrated Sportsbook Donates $25,000 To Hampton University
HAMPTON—In 2021, 888 Holdings—a global organization that has been on the forefront of the online gaming industry since its founding in 1997—launched an exclusive partnership with Authentic Brands Group, owner of the iconic Sports Illustrated brand. To herald its arrival in Virginia, 888’s Sports Illustrated “SI” Sportsbook...
peninsulachronicle.com
TowneBank Chooses Chief Executive Officer Successor
TowneBank, which has branches in Hampton, Newport News, and York County, recently announced its Board of Directors has selected William (Billy) I. Foster to succeed J. Morgan Davis when Davis steps down as Chief Executive Officer at the end of this year. Davis will stay on until March 31, 2023,...
Hampton DMV location to temporarily close for repairs
Appointment updates, including rescheduling, are being sent out to customers by email.
13newsnow.com
Artemis Launch: What to know about NASA's return to the Moon
NORFOLK, Va. — 53 years ago, NASA put the first humans on the moon. On Monday morning, they will lay the ground work to go back. NASA's Artemis 1 will launch from the Kennedy Space Center Monday between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., according to NASA's website. "Artemis I is...
13newsnow.com
Overnight shooting in Newport News
Officers were called to Sojourner Court around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The victim is expected to be okay.
WAVY News 10
Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire. No...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Suffolk teacher in running for 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year
A Suffolk teacher was surprised when he found out that he was selected as one of the eight in the running for the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton University Grad Fills Void By Designing HBCyoU Doll Line
A 2002 graduate of Hampton University has created her own line of dolls. Brooke Hart Jones was hoping to send a gift to her friend’s daughter during the pandemic, but she noticed something odd as she searched high and low for that “perfect gift.” Her friend is also an HU graduate, and she was on the hunt for an HU doll to pay homage to their alma mater.
WAVY News 10
Hampton needs poll workers for Election Day
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton is looking for poll workers to help staff precincts on Election Day this November. Applicants must be 18 and older, U.S. citizens, and residents and qualified voters in Virginia. Election officials will have to work from 5 a.m. until around 9 p.m. on Election...
A cure for the health care desert in the Berkley section of Norfolk
The historic section of Berkley in Norfolk has seen historic declines in health.
