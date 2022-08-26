ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

speakinoutweeklynews.net

CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY HELD FOR NAVAL OFFICER, ALUM

Commanding Officer for NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk. An Alabama A&M University alumnus will serve as the Commanding Officer for NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk after relieving Captain Julie M. Treanor, Supply Corps, U.S. Navy. Captain Martin L. Edmonds, Supply Corps, U.S. Navy, was recognized during a Change of Command...
NORFOLK, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off

Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

A new passenger rail corridor could connect Hampton Roads to Blacksburg and beyond

The drive between Richmond and Charlottesville takes a little over an hour. However, to take a train for the same trip requires eight and a half hours. The picture is similarly bleak for travelers between Norfolk and Roanoke: the four-and-a-half-hour drive takes nearly four times as long via train — 16 hours.  The Commonwealth Corridor, […] The post A new passenger rail corridor could connect Hampton Roads to Blacksburg and beyond appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
BLACKSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Governor Youngkin Visits Patrick Henry Mall During Black Business Month

NEWPORT NEWS-Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently paid a visit to a handful of minority-owned businesses within Patrick Henry Mall on Jefferson Avenue as part of Black Business Month. The event, held Thursday, August 25, was coordinated by Tiffany Boyle, Newport News Commissioner of Revenue and founding member of Virginia’s Minority...
VIRGINIA STATE
coastalvirginiamag.com

Wild About Local Spots for Wings

Coastal Virginia has a thing for wings—saucy, spicy or crispy, we love them all. Even during a national chicken wing shortage, the demand for wings never stopped growing. Over Super Bowl weekend alone, Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council, making football and chicken wings an unbeatable combination.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Langley Federal Credit Union Providing $1 Million In “Gas Back” Rewards

NEWPORT NEWS—Langley Federal Credit Union is trying to help members with recent cost-of-living increases by providing 10 percent cash back on gas purchases when using their Langley debit cards. Langley FCU is planning to reward $1 million in “gas back” rebates and will continue the promotion until the entire...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Sport Illustrated Sportsbook Donates $25,000 To Hampton University

HAMPTON—In 2021, 888 Holdings—a global organization that has been on the forefront of the online gaming industry since its founding in 1997—launched an exclusive partnership with Authentic Brands Group, owner of the iconic Sports Illustrated brand. To herald its arrival in Virginia, 888’s Sports Illustrated “SI” Sportsbook...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

TowneBank Chooses Chief Executive Officer Successor

TowneBank, which has branches in Hampton, Newport News, and York County, recently announced its Board of Directors has selected William (Billy) I. Foster to succeed J. Morgan Davis when Davis steps down as Chief Executive Officer at the end of this year. Davis will stay on until March 31, 2023,...
YORK COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Cars
13newsnow.com

Artemis Launch: What to know about NASA's return to the Moon

NORFOLK, Va. — 53 years ago, NASA put the first humans on the moon. On Monday morning, they will lay the ground work to go back. NASA's Artemis 1 will launch from the Kennedy Space Center Monday between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., according to NASA's website. "Artemis I is...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire. No...
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton University Grad Fills Void By Designing HBCyoU Doll Line

A 2002 graduate of Hampton University has created her own line of dolls. Brooke Hart Jones was hoping to send a gift to her friend’s daughter during the pandemic, but she noticed something odd as she searched high and low for that “perfect gift.” Her friend is also an HU graduate, and she was on the hunt for an HU doll to pay homage to their alma mater.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton needs poll workers for Election Day

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton is looking for poll workers to help staff precincts on Election Day this November. Applicants must be 18 and older, U.S. citizens, and residents and qualified voters in Virginia. Election officials will have to work from 5 a.m. until around 9 p.m. on Election...
HAMPTON, VA

