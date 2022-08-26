Read full article on original website
Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the Style of Slipknot Is the Heavy We Need Right Now
Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has been all over the place this summer. Slipknot have made their fair share of headlines as well. And now TikTok and YouTube rising star Devin Taylor has made his musical Reese's Peanut Butter Cup by dipping Metallica's chocolate in Slipknot's peanut butter to provide a "serious f--king treat" that's become beloved by many via his platforms.
Muse’s Matt Bellamy Credits His Son for Slipknot Influence on New Album
Parenthood can bring about change for some artists, but before you jump to conclusions thinking it might make Muse safer in their choices, think again! Those who've been paying attention to Muse's singles so far off the new Will of the People album will tell you that at nine albums in, the band is releasing some of their heaviest music to date. In this exclusive preview of an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe airing today (Aug. 25) at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, singer Matt Bellamy credits his son for some of the Slipknot influence on their new record.
Corey Taylor Says He’s ‘Stoked’ for the Upcoming Pantera Reunion
Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor recently showed his excitement for the imminent Pantera reunion involving Zakk Wylde, Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader, and Charlie Benante, the drummer of Anthrax. The two musicians will take the place of the late Abbott brothers in the metal band. After...
Kirk Hammett Explains Why New Metallica Albums Take So Long – ‘I’ve Grown to Accept That’
Metallica released four albums in the '80s despite not starting until 1983, but things don't move as quickly for the band these days. In fact, after 1997's Reload the band has been averaging about six years between each new album. So why have things slowed down? Guitarist Kirk Hammett spoke on the subject during a recent interview with Goldmine magazine.
Motionless in White’s Chris Motionless Says Pain Is Where Art Flourishes
Motionless in White mastermind Chris Motionless was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. He discussed the band's newest album, Scoring the End of the World, and how therapeutic the writing sessions were for him. The themes are a bit apocalyptic and the musician expressed that expressions of pain help art to flourish.
Metallica Propel ‘Stranger Things’ to No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart
Stranger Things is leading Billboard's Top TV Charts, and it's all thanks to Metallica's "Master of Puppets" according to Billboard. The song has become increasingly popular ever since it was featured on the Season 4 finale which showed Eddie Munson playing it in an attempt to defeat Vecna in The Upside Down.
2022 Furnace Fest Reveals Daily Lineups, Set Times + Stage Assignments
The 2022 edition of Furnace Fest is just a few weeks away and organizers are giving you plenty of lead time to start planning out your musical weekend. A wealth of bands will be playing as part of a loaded lineup taking over Birmingham, Alabama the weekend of Sept. 23-25, and now you can check out the daily lineups, set times and stage assignments.
Stephen Pearcy Wants Ratt to Reunite But ‘It’s Not Gonna Happen’
Over the last couple of years, there have been quite a lot of high profile reunions in rock and metal, but if you're holding on to hopes of ever seeing the classic members of Ratt get back together, now might be a good time to start letting go. Singer Stephen Pearcy, who has publicly doubted the possibility of getting the band back together before, tells Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk that "it's not gonna happen."
Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Offers Essential Advice for New Bands
Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows has some essential advice for new bands. He tweeted "never let your art become a commodity," and proceeded to offer more guidance for up and coming artists via the Twitter thread. The Avenged Sevenfold singer started off the. by saying, "Attention all up and coming artists:...
Watch Bruce Dickinson Show Off His Dance Moves at Son Austin’s Wedding
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is among the best when it comes to commanding the stage, but what about a dance floor? Fans got the answer to that questions when footage of the singer boogying at his son Austin's wedding emerged online. The 31-year-old son of the Maiden frontman and his...
Yep, There’s a Pop-Punk Cover of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Now
Metallica and pop-punk? You know it had to happen. So prepare yourself — there's now a pop-punk cover version of Metallica's "Master of Puppets." Created by the artists Todd Barriage and Kala, the pop-punk take on the classic metal cut was no doubt spurred by the song's renewed popularity thanks to Stranger Things 4.
10-Year-Old Viral Star Harper Screams Ed Sheeran + Bring Me the Horizon Hit on ‘AGT,’ Gets Response From Band Member
UPDATE: Harper did not advance to the America's Got Talent finals, but had some kind words for those who did and those who supported her run with their votes. See the message below. She's back! 10-year-old Harper returned to the America's Got Talent stage, now a viral favorite after her...
Sleep’s ‘Dopesmoker’ Vinyl Reissue Contains Real Marijuana Leaves
Sleep have taken stoner metal to a whole new level with the vinyl reissue of their album Dopesmoker, which contains real marijuana leaves pressed into the LP. It'll be available through Jack White's Third Man Records, but may be pretty challenging to get a copy of. According to the listing,...
Pantera Share First Teaser for 2023 Reunion Tour, Fans React
Evers since the news broke that next year will see Pantera embarking on their first tour since 2001, much has been reported about fans’ reactions, how the revised line-up will handle it and the like. To help build anticipation – and maybe acceptance – for the upcoming shows, the group just shared a new teaser that’s enigmatic yet quite exciting.
Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming to Cinemas Worldwide for Two-Day Exclusive
The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive. The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Does His Best Robert Plant Impression on TikTok
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine seems to have an affinity for TikTok, the video-sharing social platform where he frequently posts quick clips he doesn't share anywhere else. Last month, the heavy metal figurehead did just that with a seconds-long short of him exuberantly imitating Led Zeppelin icon Robert Plant's signature yowl. In...
