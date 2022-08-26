ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noisecreep

Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the Style of Slipknot Is the Heavy We Need Right Now

Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has been all over the place this summer. Slipknot have made their fair share of headlines as well. And now TikTok and YouTube rising star Devin Taylor has made his musical Reese's Peanut Butter Cup by dipping Metallica's chocolate in Slipknot's peanut butter to provide a "serious f--king treat" that's become beloved by many via his platforms.
Noisecreep

Muse’s Matt Bellamy Credits His Son for Slipknot Influence on New Album

Parenthood can bring about change for some artists, but before you jump to conclusions thinking it might make Muse safer in their choices, think again! Those who've been paying attention to Muse's singles so far off the new Will of the People album will tell you that at nine albums in, the band is releasing some of their heaviest music to date. In this exclusive preview of an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe airing today (Aug. 25) at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, singer Matt Bellamy credits his son for some of the Slipknot influence on their new record.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Noisecreep

Corey Taylor Says He’s ‘Stoked’ for the Upcoming Pantera Reunion

Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor recently showed his excitement for the imminent Pantera reunion involving Zakk Wylde, Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader, and Charlie Benante, the drummer of Anthrax. The two musicians will take the place of the late Abbott brothers in the metal band. After...
Noisecreep

Motionless in White’s Chris Motionless Says Pain Is Where Art Flourishes

Motionless in White mastermind Chris Motionless was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. He discussed the band's newest album, Scoring the End of the World, and how therapeutic the writing sessions were for him. The themes are a bit apocalyptic and the musician expressed that expressions of pain help art to flourish.
Noisecreep

Metallica Propel ‘Stranger Things’ to No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart

Stranger Things is leading Billboard's Top TV Charts, and it's all thanks to Metallica's "Master of Puppets" according to Billboard. The song has become increasingly popular ever since it was featured on the Season 4 finale which showed Eddie Munson playing it in an attempt to defeat Vecna in The Upside Down.
Corey Taylor
Guy Fawkes
Jimi Hendrix
Stephen King
Dominic Howard
Noisecreep

2022 Furnace Fest Reveals Daily Lineups, Set Times + Stage Assignments

The 2022 edition of Furnace Fest is just a few weeks away and organizers are giving you plenty of lead time to start planning out your musical weekend. A wealth of bands will be playing as part of a loaded lineup taking over Birmingham, Alabama the weekend of Sept. 23-25, and now you can check out the daily lineups, set times and stage assignments.
Noisecreep

Stephen Pearcy Wants Ratt to Reunite But ‘It’s Not Gonna Happen’

Over the last couple of years, there have been quite a lot of high profile reunions in rock and metal, but if you're holding on to hopes of ever seeing the classic members of Ratt get back together, now might be a good time to start letting go. Singer Stephen Pearcy, who has publicly doubted the possibility of getting the band back together before, tells Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk that "it's not gonna happen."
Noisecreep

Pantera Share First Teaser for 2023 Reunion Tour, Fans React

Evers since the news broke that next year will see Pantera embarking on their first tour since 2001, much has been reported about fans’ reactions, how the revised line-up will handle it and the like. To help build anticipation – and maybe acceptance – for the upcoming shows, the group just shared a new teaser that’s enigmatic yet quite exciting.
Noisecreep

Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming to Cinemas Worldwide for Two-Day Exclusive

The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive. The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

