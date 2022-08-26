Parenthood can bring about change for some artists, but before you jump to conclusions thinking it might make Muse safer in their choices, think again! Those who've been paying attention to Muse's singles so far off the new Will of the People album will tell you that at nine albums in, the band is releasing some of their heaviest music to date. In this exclusive preview of an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe airing today (Aug. 25) at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, singer Matt Bellamy credits his son for some of the Slipknot influence on their new record.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO