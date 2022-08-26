Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions
DAYTON, OHIO — In the dim light of a clinic ultrasound room, Monica Eberhart reclines on an exam table as a nurse moves a probe across her belly. Waves of fetal cardiac activity ripple across the screen. “The heartbeat,” the nurse says. “About 10 weeks and two days.”...
Lima News
Ohio GOP faces leadership challenge before election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A leadership fight is emerging at the Ohio Republican Party with just two months to go until the Nov. 8 election. Bryan Williams, chairman of the Summit County Republican Party and current state party vice-chair, announced Monday that he is challenging Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik at the party’s scheduled Sept. 9 organizational meeting. The meeting will be the state GOP’s first since the Aug. 2 election, when under-the-radar races for state central committee seats were held alongside elections for state legislative seats.
Lima News
Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license
OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
Lima News
No injuries reported in Bath Township bus crash
BATH TOWNSHIP — No suspected injuries were reported after a vehicle rear-ended a school bus Wednesday morning at the intersection of Sugar Street and Bible Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post. The minor crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. when a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven...
Comments / 1