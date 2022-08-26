The week in news: loan forgiveness, Stefanowski loses Independent nom, Alex Jones lawsuit continues

Read full article on original website
Biden to give a speech in Pennsylvania on the 'battle for the soul of the nation'
President Biden will deliver a primetime address tonight from Independence Park in Philadelphia about what he calls the battle for the soul of the nation. He's returning to a theme from the earliest days of his presidential campaign. And as NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith reports, the speech comes as Biden and Democrats solidify their message ahead of November's midterms.
Democrat Mary Peltola tops Sarah Palin to win U.S. House special election in Alaska
Democrat Mary Peltola will represent Alaska's lone U.S. House seat, after winning a special election that was determined by a ranked-choice voting tabulation on Wednesday. She will become the the first Alaska Native in Congress. In the final round of the count, Peltola, a former state lawmaker, edged Sarah Palin,...
Biden is turning the tables on Republicans by calling them 'soft on crime'
President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania yesterday, where he spoke passionately about getting assault-style weapons off of America's streets. And he didn't only talk about his efforts to address gun violence. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress. Don't tell...
New York law that bars carrying guns in Time Square and other areas goes into effect
NEW YORK — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a "Gun Free Zone." The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of "sensitive" places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will...
National political groups target Hayes, Logan in heated 5th District race
National political groups are ramping up their involvement in Connecticut’s most competitive House race of the midterm elections, with the latest salvo coming from a super PAC aligned with Republican leadership. The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) released two new ads on Wednesday that take aim at Rep. Jahana Hayes,...
White House approves $43 million plan for CT to expand high-speed broadband access
The White House has approved Connecticut’s plan to spend nearly $43 million in federal funding on the creation of more affordable high-speed broadband internet, particularly for low-income households and businesses that lack access. The approval was announced Tuesday by the White House during a call with Gov. Ned Lamont...
CT reserved $1,000 pandemic bonuses for 30,000 workers. At least 255,000 want them.
Interest in the new $1,000 pandemic bonuses that state officials dangled before essential, private-sector workers this spring is more than eight times the program’s maximum capacity to issue full grants. Demand for the benefits has not gone unnoticed by lawmakers. The House chairwoman of the legislature’s Appropriations Committee added...
Bob Stefanowski pledges to remove hundreds of ‘nuisance taxes’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski took aim Tuesday at the smaller taxes and fees Connecticut collects, promising a bigger-picture approach to tax relief will come from his gubernatorial campaign after Labor Day. If elected, Stefanowski said, he will engage in civil disobedience on his first day in office by ceasing...
Birth control appointments up 20% in northern New England, says Planned Parenthood
Appointments for birth control at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England have increased 20% since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. Spokesperson Nicole Clegg says the majority of appointments are for long-acting reversible contraception, which is the most effective method of birth control.
The Michigan supreme court set to decide whether voters see abortion on the ballot
LANSING, Mich. – A proposed state constitutional amendment that could protect abortion rights in Michigan has hit another roadblock on its path to November's ballot. Wednesday, a four-person board deadlocked along partisan lines on whether to send the amendment along to voters this fall. Abortion rights supporters are expected...
Connecticut commission identifies types of gun violence it'll tackle with new state funding
Wednesday marked the inaugural meeting of the Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention, a newly appointed group charged with advising the state on how best to use $2.5 million in state funding for anti-violence efforts. “What we are now having the ability to do … is be able...
Murphy calls for investments in technology, diplomacy to curb drug and gun trafficking
U.S. Sen, Chris Murphy from Connecticut recently returned from a visit to Colombia and Mexico, where he discussed the "vicious cycle" of drug and weapons trafficking across the U.S.–Mexico border. “There is a vicious cycle of guns moving south and drugs moving north,” Murphy said. Drug overdoses are...
Frontier reaches $60-plus million settlement with the state over customer complaints
Connecticut has reached a settlement of more than $60 million with cable and internet provider Frontier Communications. As part of the agreement, the Norwalk-based company will spend more than $40 million of that amount to upgrade internet service from DSL to fiber optic-cables, especially in economically distressed urban and rural communities.
Maine makes free school lunches permanent after federal funding ends
When the pandemic upended America's schools in 2020, the federal government made school meals free for every child. Those free meals are ending this fall. But a few states, including Maine, have decided to make those free meals permanent. Maine Public Radio's Robbie Feinberg visited one lunchroom to check in on the change.
Eric Lesser carries the western Massachusetts banner into lieutenant governor primary
Not many candidates for statewide office usually hail from western Massachusetts. And those that do run don't usually have success. But state Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow is trying to change that. Lesser is running against Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and Acton state Rep. Tami Gouveia for the Democratic nomination...
As college students return to Massachusetts campuses, they'll find new abortion care options
College students from around the country are returning to the region. If they're seeking an abortion, even in Massachusetts, the process could be quite different. A new state law ensures public college and university students in Massachusetts have access to medication abortion through the school's own health services, like on campus at UMass Amherst.
Why even environmentalists are supporting nuclear power today
Resistance to nuclear power is starting to ebb around the world with support from a surprising group: environmentalists. This change of heart spans the globe, and is being prompted by climate change, unreliable electrical grids and fears about national security in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In California,...
Maine continues free school meals even though federal program is ending
When the pandemic upended schools in 2020, the federal government made school meals free for every child. That policy is ending this fall. But in a few states, including Maine, lawmakers have decided to make free meals permanent moving forward. Maine Public Radio's Robbie Feinberg visited one lunch room to see the impact of the change.
Texas' ban on firms who don't invest in firearms and fossil fuels are cost taxpayers
Texas laws bar Wall Street firms from operating in the state if they stop investing in firearms and fossil fuels. An analysis shows that has cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars this year.
Battle over Windham Hospital birthing unit enters final stages
Hartford HealthCare’s recent appeal of the state’s denial of its application to close the labor and delivery unit at Windham Hospital is the latest step in a two-year saga that has pitted community organizers in Windham against one of the state’s largest health systems. The filing also...
