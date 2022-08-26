Residents who think they’ll need help paying their winter home heating bills this fall can apply for assistance as of Thursday, the state announced. “May seem like an odd day, a hot day in August to be thinking about heating assistance,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news conference Wednesday. “But I think if we learned anything over the last two years, it’s that planning ahead really pays dividends.”

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO