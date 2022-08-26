ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Public

Application period for winter home heating help opens in Connecticut this week

Residents who think they’ll need help paying their winter home heating bills this fall can apply for assistance as of Thursday, the state announced. “May seem like an odd day, a hot day in August to be thinking about heating assistance,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news conference Wednesday. “But I think if we learned anything over the last two years, it’s that planning ahead really pays dividends.”
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

