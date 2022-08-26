Read full article on original website
Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Offers Essential Advice for New Bands
Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows has some essential advice for new bands. He tweeted "never let your art become a commodity," and proceeded to offer more guidance for up and coming artists via the Twitter thread. The Avenged Sevenfold singer started off the. by saying, "Attention all up and coming artists:...
Megadeth ‘Soldier On!’ With Ultra Catchy Third Song Off ‘The Sick, The Dying… and the Dead!’
Megadeth have debuted the ultra-catchy new song "Soldier On!" which follows the release of the two previous The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! tracks "We'll Be Back" and "Night Stalkers." Unlike that first pair of singles, the latter of which Dave Mustaine recently noted is what he believes is...
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Alice in Chains Have Black Metal Merch Now
While Alice in Chains may not be the first band you think of when it comes to black metal merchandise, the group actually does have a black metal hoodie for sale on their current tour that embraces the black metal artistic aesthetic. As shared by Reddit user superfuzz30, Alice in...
Rock + Metal Bands That Have Played Over 2,000 Shows
It's easy to see why a band cracking the ceiling of playing 2,000 concerts in their career is just freaking massive. In order to get there, on average, the band has got to play a 100 shows per year for 20 years. That's one show roughly every three-and-a-half days, for 20 years straight. Sure, most of the bands that have hit this milestone have stretched it out over a couple more decades, but still, the math is wild.
Motionless in White’s Chris Motionless Says Pain Is Where Art Flourishes
Motionless in White mastermind Chris Motionless was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. He discussed the band's newest album, Scoring the End of the World, and how therapeutic the writing sessions were for him. The themes are a bit apocalyptic and the musician expressed that expressions of pain help art to flourish.
Demi Lovato Plays a Super Metal-Looking Guitar on ‘Fallon’
Demi Lovato rocked a heavy metal-looking guitar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. The pop star who turns to rock on HOLY FVCK — the album's out Friday (Aug. 19) — acts as Tonight Show guest host through Thursday (Aug. 18). On Tuesday's (Aug. 16)...
How Harper (10-Year-Old Spiritbox Fan) Learned to Scream
On the most recent season of America’s Got Talent, 10-year-old Harper stunned the world by screaming along to Spiritbox’s “Holy Roller.” Now, in an exclusive interview, Harper tells us how she learned to scream. When Harper stepped onto the America’s Got Talent stage, she didn’t expect...
Inside Robb Flynn’s Love for Brutal Anime Show ‘Attack on Titan’ + Machine Head’s New Concept Album
Machine Head have been at it for more than 30 years now. After several 'An Evening With' tours, which finds the band, led by guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn, performing two sets each night and after dominating the world's biggest stages, what could be left to achieve?. The Oakland heavy metal force...
Watch Bruce Dickinson Show Off His Dance Moves at Son Austin’s Wedding
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is among the best when it comes to commanding the stage, but what about a dance floor? Fans got the answer to that questions when footage of the singer boogying at his son Austin's wedding emerged online. The 31-year-old son of the Maiden frontman and his...
Megadeth Is Covering Judas Priest for a Mysterious New Amazon Project
While fans count the days until Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! album emerges on Sept. 2, the metal band has got another thing coming. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently divulged that the veteran group has recorded an as-yet-unnamed Judas Priest cover for an also yet unnamed new Amazon project, noting that "they asked us to do" it.
Pantera Share First Teaser for 2023 Reunion Tour, Fans React
Evers since the news broke that next year will see Pantera embarking on their first tour since 2001, much has been reported about fans’ reactions, how the revised line-up will handle it and the like. To help build anticipation – and maybe acceptance – for the upcoming shows, the group just shared a new teaser that’s enigmatic yet quite exciting.
Nickelback Tease New Music That Sounds Very Metalcore
This week, Nickelback teased music that sounds a lot like metalcore — distorted staccato guitar parts and all. The clip the Canadian rock band shared Monday (Aug. 22) suggests something new from the Chad Kroeger-led group is coming soon. But is the teaser related to a seemingly deleted tweet...
Kiko Loureiro Recalls Nerves Before First Show With Megadeth
Megadeth’s long-awaited new album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, will finally be released on Sept. 2. It’s an absolute apocalyptic thrash masterclass, and we hopped on Zoom with guitarist Kiko Loureiro to chat about working with Dave Mustaine on the record and how he felt before his very first show with the iconic group.
Type O Negative To Reissue ‘Dead Again’ for 15th Anniversary
Type O Negative's Dead Again will get new life this fall. The goth metal band's final LP will be reissued in limited edition by Nuclear Blast for its 15th anniversary on November 25 and will be available in several vinyl variants, as well as CD, cassette and digital formats. The...
Korn’s Fieldy Shares Teaser for New Stillwell Song
Korn bassist Fieldy has dropped a teaser for a brand new Stillwell song. Fieldy's band will be releasing the song on Sept. 16. Stillwell are made up of Fieldy as its bassist/guitarist, drummer Wuv Bernado from P.O.D. and frontman/guitarist Q-Unique from The Arsonists. The band formed in 2006 and has been on and off ever since depending on the schedules of the group's members.
Fire From the Gods Pay Homage to Strong Moms With ‘Thousand Lifetimes’ Song, Announce ‘Soul Revolution’ Album
Fire From the Gods, the alt-metal band based out of Austin, Texas, have announced their fourth album, Soul Revolution, which will be out Oct. 28 on Better Noise Music. Accompanying this news is a music video for the third single, "Thousand Lifetimes," which pays homage to strong mothers. “I came...
Brann Dailor Picks the Best Songs to Get Someone Into Mastodon
Mastodon dabble back and forth between hard rock and metal, so they can easily appeal to quite a large audience. But which of their songs is the best to introduce someone to their sound? Drummer Brann Dailor gave his opinion on that during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
Murderdolls Members Feuding Over 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut
Surviving members of Murderdolls, the horror punk supergroup that included the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison on guitar and backing vocals, are currently arguing over the details surrounding a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's debut album. That effort, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, initially emerged in August 2002....
New Mastodon Documentary Details the Making of ‘Hushed and Grim’ — Exclusive Premiere
Mastodon's Hushed and Grim wasn't just their eighth studio release, it was a double album that captured a period of immense grieving and healing after the loss of their manager, Nick John. In a new documentary, premiering exclusively on Loudwire, fans can get a closer look at the making of the album.
