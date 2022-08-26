Survey of Springfield residents impacted by the justice system emphasizes need for housing, jobs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
As college students return to Massachusetts campuses, they'll find new abortion care options
College students from around the country are returning to the region. If they're seeking an abortion, even in Massachusetts, the process could be quite different. A new state law ensures public college and university students in Massachusetts have access to medication abortion through the school's own health services, like on campus at UMass Amherst.
businesswest.com
Ludlow and Its Mills Are a Developing Story
When Westmass Area Development Corp. and its board of directors went all in and acquired the massive and environmentally challenged Ludlow Mills complex in 2011, Jeff Daley said, they did so with the understanding that they were embarking on a long and difficult journey. But they probably didn’t know how...
Springfield’s 11th Hampden District needs a strong, energetic voice (Editorial)
Springfield’s 11th Hampden District representative’s seat in the state Legislature has a history tied to the legacies of two distinguished leaders, Benjamin Swan and the late Raymond Jordan. Each man gave decades to the community as classic servant-leaders who focused on the greater good of the community rather than individual gain or interest.
KMART plaza redevelopment in Holyoke
Holyoke city officials are considering how to boost business at the city's Kmart plaza.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yale's new police chief has message for campus community and all of New Haven
Anthony Campbell was sworn in last month as Yale University's new police chief. For Campbell, it's a job informed by experiences as both a student at Yale — Campbell graduated from the university in 1995 — and as the former chief of the New Haven Police Department. Campbell...
Baker visiting western Massachusetts for second day
For the second consecutive day, Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will be making stops in western Massachusetts, with visits to Berkshire, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties Tuesday.
Civil rights group sues Woodbridge for allegedly violating housing laws
Civil rights attorneys and housing advocates have sued the town of Woodbridge for what they say is a violation of fair housing laws that aim to make Connecticut towns more equitable and diverse. Woodbridge, a suburb of New Haven, prohibits multifamily housing of three units or more on most of...
Westfield scrambling to replace personnel director, who will leave this month
WESTFIELD — The city will once again be searching for a new personnel director when Robert Bishop leaves on Sept. 26. He has served Westfield in the position since November 2020. According to Personnel Action Committee Chair Brent Bean II, Bishop is the sixth person to fill that job...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Springfield Charter begins high school expansion
Veritas Prep Charter School in Springfield welcomed its inaugural 9th grade class Monday after being founded 10 years ago to serve middle school students.
Fine for illegally passing school bus in Massachusetts
This is back-to-school week and that means the return of school buses loaded with students.
Rally in Palmer campaigns for return of rail service in town
A rally is underway in Palmer Sunday night for residents who support the return of a rail stop in town. Sunday's event is in support of the East-West Rail Service to head to Palmer.
Springfield Police saved hundreds of lives from overdoses
Springfield Police Officers have been carrying the opioid reversal drug since March 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Thoughtful, kind, very caring' | Community mourns loss of library director, victim of East Granby murder-suicide
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A community came together in mourning Monday evening in East Granby to remember a very special woman. "To honor a woman who was taken before her time, who did not need to be," said Joan Wright of East Granby. The town's library director, 48-year-old Doreen...
Ware reports first case of monkey pox case in town
WARE – The town’s public health department on Wednesday confirmed the first monkey pox case in this community of 10,066. According to state Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, there are currently 303 monkey pox cases in Massachusetts as of Aug. 31.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Springfield MA
This city in Massachusetts is on the eastern banks of the Connecticut River and has a small-town vibe, yet there are enough things to do in Springfield to keep you busy. Springfield has unique attractions, parks, and historical sites centered around its famous residents, Dr Seuss and Edward Kamuda (notable Titanic historian). So, check out these attractions in Springfield, Massachusetts.
amherstbulletin.com
‘Townie’ lieutenant is new chief of Belchertown Police Department
BELCHERTOWN — A Belchertown police officer for 26 years who grew up in town and graduated from Belchertown High School in 1986 will lead the department. Kevin J. Pacunas was recently hired as the town’s police chief, succeeding Christopher Pronovost, who retired June 30 after being at the helm since 2016.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester siblings surprised with a month's mortgage payment from Envoy Mortgage
WORCESTER, Mass. - Envoy Mortgage paid Karla and Carlos LeBron's mortgage and taxes for the month as part of its 'Gift of Home' program to celebrate first-time home buyers. Karla is 22 years old and is working to become a dental hygienist. Her brother Carlos has served as an instructional assistant at Worcester's Columbus Park Elementary School, working with children with special needs.
Springfield back to school celebration 2022 (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Summer is drawing to a close and the school year is about to begin. The Springfield Public Schools hosted its Back to School Celebration on Saturday at Blunt Park. Principals, teachers and members of the community took part in the festive get-together.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
‘A family thing’: Blandford Fair returns for Labor Day weekend
Brenda Blood has been secretary of the Blandford Fair for nearly 50 years, and year after year, she most looks forward to seeing the people that visit the fair. “I enjoy the people, visiting with the people,” she said. “There are a lot you only see once a year — at the fair.”
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 2