ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
blockworks.co

Sam Bankman-Fried: No, FTX is Not Acquiring Huobi

Despite its shopping spree for crypto firms earlier in the year, FTX will not pick up Seychelles-based Huobi, Sam Bankman-Fried has said. Sam Bankman-Fried has dispelled rumors of his crypto exchange FTX acquiring rival Huobi, after reports surfaced earlier this month indicating preliminary talks had taken place. “Just to be...
BUSINESS
blockworks.co

Singapore Says Crypto Ban For Retail ‘Not Likely to Work’

MAS is weighing up new measures to restrict retail trader access to crypto, though it conceded Sunday banning them outright would not work. The head of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the body overseeing crypto regulations, has conceded banning retail access to cryptoassets is “not likely to work” given its borderless nature and ability to circumvent restrictions placed upon it.
RETAIL
blockworks.co

Largest Crypto ATM Operator Eyes Acquisitions, Global Expansion

Bitcoin Depot’s planned public listing revealed last week is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023. The largest crypto ATM operator, which revealed its intent to go public last week, sees opportunities to acquire smaller players in the space and expand internationally following its planned listing on the Nasdaq.
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Crypto Faith Strong Across Americas Despite Global Drop: Survey

Faith in crypto slipped among institutional and retail investors last quarter, survey says, but don’t tell that to the Americas. Global trust in crypto among retail and institutional investors took a small hit in the second quarter of this year, according to a recent survey, a period marked by liquidity crises and high-profile collapses.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
blockworks.co

Crypto Conference in India Highlights Building for Next Bull Market

Blockworks joined crypto developers, Web3 venture capitalists and aspiring entrepreneurs caught up in Bengaluru at an event hosted by CoinDCX. More than 500 people came together to attend a crypto conference in tech hub Bengaluru, India, on Friday. Unfold 2022, billed as India’s premier Web3 event, saw industry leaders, budding...
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Regulatory Criticism, Internet Troubles Disrupt Spain’s Largest Crypto Event

Mundo Crypto gathered 7,000 people in Madrid to talk about learn-to-earn and the possibilities of education in the metaverse. Speakers included representatives from FTX, KuCoin, Waves and a delegation from El Salvador. A Spanish regulator issued a warning to Mundo Crypto and its sponsors a few days before the event,...
WORLD
blockworks.co

Trading Volumes for Crypto Investment Products Hit 2-year Low

Trading volumes fall to 2-year low and digital asset offerings see third straight week of net outflows following strong July, according to CoinShares data. Trading volumes in crypto investment products last week hit their lowest levels since October 2020 as outflows in August continued, according to CoinShares data. These offerings...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3#Intellectual Properties#Board Of Directors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Japanese#Animoca Brands Kk#Mufg Bank#Nft#Madworld#Animoca Brands Japan#Ip#Shell
blockworks.co

Meta To Expand NFT Feature to Select Facebook, Instagram Users This Week

Meta first revealed its plans to expand into the NFT space in May 2022 and reported losing $5.7 billion on its metaverse plans so far this year. Less than a month after debuting its digital wallet integration, Meta will allow select creators and NFT collectors to post their digital property on both Facebook and Instagram.
INTERNET
Reuters

GM, LG Energy joint venture Ohio battery plant begins production

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A General Motors (GM.N) and LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) joint venture battery production plant in Ohio has begun production. The Ultium Cells plant is the first of at least four plants planned in the United States by the joint venture to supply GM electric vehicles. The Warren plant has more than 800 employees and is preparing to further ramp up production, Ultium said.
OHIO STATE
blockworks.co

Crypto Startup Clashes With Deloitte Over Domain — And Wins

Crypto startup Don’t Know Your Customer has managed to avoid a cybersquatting complaint put forth by accounting giant Deloitte over its domain name. Deloitte offers a service for Know-Your-Customer operations called DKYC, which involves due diligence via document collection. But the mega-firm took issue with web design firm Penultimate...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
blockworks.co

Crypto.com Sues User After Refunding $10M Instead of $100

Crypto.com reportedly didn’t realise it had sent $10 million to one of its users by mistake for seven months. Exchange platform Crypto.com is reeling from an expensive mistake after accidentally refunding an Australian woman an amount way higher than she expected. The woman, based in Melbourne, sought a $100...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy