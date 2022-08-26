Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Carolyn Tumminello Redhead
Carolyn Tumminello Redhead, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at River Bridge Hospital in Vidalia, LA. Carolyn was born February 14, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee to Dominic and Frances Runyan Tumminello. Carolyn was a 1957 graduate of Cleveland, Mississippi High School. She received a Bachelor of Sciences degree from...
Tyberia F. Riley Bell
Tyberia F. Riley Bell
VIDALIA – Funeral services for Tyberia F. Riley Bell, 50, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center, 112 Front Street in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA, Dr. Raymond Riley, Sr. will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, #2 Concordia Ave. in Vidalia, and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the convention center. Burial will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS.
Velma L. Baroni
Velma L. Baroni
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Velma L. Baroni, 83, of Orange Beach, Alabama, formerly a longtime resident of Vidalia, LA who died July 25, 2022, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Don Tate officiating. Velma was a loving wife...
Tavikia Antwan Graves
Tavikia Antwan Graves
FAYETTE – Services for Tavikia Graves, 38, of Fayette, MS who died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS will be at Jefferson County High School Auditorium in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bishop Curtis Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
GODMOTHER CITY: Natchez welcomes, christens American Symphony
NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Natchez welcomed a new vessel to its port as the godmother city of the American Cruise Line’s newest ship, the American Symphony. Furthermore, by 2025, American Cruise Line’s CEO Charles Robertson said he plans to name Natchez the port of origination for the American Symphony.
Abner Hicks
Abner Hicks
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Abner Hicks, 75, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Natchez will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel). Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Barge operators find body in Mississippi River South of Natchez
NATCHEZ — An unidentified person’s body has been found by barge operators in the Mississippi River South of Natchez. Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said 911 dispatchers received a call from the barge captain about the unidentified body around noon Thursday. The barge is approximately 15...
Rodney Arnold
Rodney Arnold
BUDE – Funeral services for Mr. Rodney Arnold, of Meadville, MS will be on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Bude Church of God at Bude, MS at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS. Rev. Will Lott and Rev. Tyson Windom will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Franklin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Bude Church of God from 10 until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Natchez Democrat
Bulldogs announce stadium guidelines
NATCHEZ — Jefferson County and Natchez High School meet on the gridiron tomorrow evening in a battle of undefeated teams. Kick-off for the game is at 7:30 and the gates will open at 6:45. Natchez-Adams County School District Athletics announced guidelines ahead of the rivalry game for fans. Once...
Natchez Democrat
Former of owner Natchez hotels, historic home indicted in multi-state conspiracy to steal $6.4M
The former owner of The Briars and Hotel Vue is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan,...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez woman wins a little extra spending money with Mississippi Lottery win
A Natchez woman has a little extra spending money this Labor Day weekend after she turned a $2 dollar ticket into $800 in winnings. The Mississippi Lottery announced on Wednesday that the woman won $800 in the Mississippi Cash 4 Fireball drawing,. Officials say the woman, who was not identified,...
Natchez Democrat
Recently appointed Downtown Natchez Alliance director resigns
NATCHEZ — The Downtown Natchez Alliance, a Mississippi Main Street organization, is without an executive director. Diane DuPont, who was introduced as director of the Downtown Natchez Alliance on June 22, said she resigned from her job on Monday afternoon. She declined to say why she left or what she plans to do now.
Natchez Democrat
CORONER: Unknown person’s body found in Mississippi River
NATCHEZ — An unidentified person’s body has been found in the Mississippi River, according to a message from Adams County Coroner James Lee at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. No further information is available at this time. This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.
Natchez Democrat
WATCH: Highlights from the christening of the American Symphony in Natchez
NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Natchez welcomed a new vessel to her port as the Godmother city of the American Cruise Line’s newest ship, the American Symphony. Furthermore, by 2025, American Cruise Line’s CEO Charlie Robertson said he plans to name Natchez the port of origination for the American Symphony, bringing the Natchez-Adams County Airport one step closer to having commercial air service as cruise ship patrons will want to fly in for departure from Natchez on river cruises.
Natchez Democrat
Several commercial air carriers vying to bring service to Natchez-Adams County Airport
NATCHEZ — Natchez has more than Southern Airways vying to be a commercial air carrier in Natchez, thanks to grant funds acquired and others that may come Natchez’s way soon. In the three-and-a-half years that Richard Nelson has been its director, the Natchez-Adams County Airport has earned $10...
Natchez Democrat
Game On: Green Wave find opponent for Friday
NATCHEZ — Cathedral’s search for an opponent this Friday is complete. Head Coach Chuck Darbonne said they found the Louisiana Kings Home School out of Lafayette to play on Military Appreciation Night. The game will be at 7 p.m. Cathedral’s original opponent Park Place Christian forfeited the game...
Natchez Democrat
Football Preview: Friday night action features fresh starts, undefeated tests, chance to snap streaks
NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Green Wave finally found an opponent for its Military Appreciation game Friday night at D’Evereaux Stadium. And it’s probably one in which most Green Wave fans were not expecting it to be. Head coach Chuck Darbonne said on Wednesday morning that...
Natchez Democrat
Bulldogs earn first volleyball win of season
NATCHEZ — After starting the season 0-6, Natchez took a match over Amite County Tuesday night. The Bulldogs won three sets to earn the win and head coach Jamal McCullen was pleased with the result. Until the match Tuesday night, Natchez had won just two of the 20 sets...
Natchez Democrat
California man convicted in massive Natchez drug trafficking conspiracy
A California man was convicted on Friday for his involvement in a conspiracy to traffic over a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine and marijuana into the Natchez area. According to federal court documents, from 2016 through 2018, Arthur Wilson, 57, from Moreno Valley, California, conspired with...
Natchez Democrat
Park Place Christian forfeits game against Cathedral
NATCHEZ — Cathedral Head Coach Chuck Darbonne said the Park Place Christian Head Coach Jason Cook called him Monday with bad news: They will not play Cathedral in the Green Wave’s Military Appreciation Game Friday. The Crusaders are down to 12 men after starting the year with about...
