Rosen, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. Arizona traded him to the Dolphins for a second-round pick after just a year during the 2019 NFL Draft. Rosen was entering the third year of his four-year, $17,664,284 contract and set to make base salaries of $660,000 and $750,000 over the next two years of the agreement. The contract included a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up in 2021. However, the Dolphins waived him coming out of camp.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO