BUDE – Funeral services for Mr. Rodney Arnold, of Meadville, MS will be on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Bude Church of God at Bude, MS at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS. Rev. Will Lott and Rev. Tyson Windom will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Franklin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Bude Church of God from 10 until the time of service at 11 a.m.

