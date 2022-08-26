ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Tavikia Antwan Graves

FAYETTE – Services for Tavikia Graves, 38, of Fayette, MS who died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS will be at Jefferson County High School Auditorium in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bishop Curtis Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Carolyn Tumminello Redhead

Carolyn Tumminello Redhead, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at River Bridge Hospital in Vidalia, LA. Carolyn was born February 14, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee to Dominic and Frances Runyan Tumminello. Carolyn was a 1957 graduate of Cleveland, Mississippi High School. She received a Bachelor of Sciences degree from...
CLEVELAND, MS
Natchez Democrat

Velma L. Baroni

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Velma L. Baroni, 83, of Orange Beach, Alabama, formerly a longtime resident of Vidalia, LA who died July 25, 2022, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Don Tate officiating. Velma was a loving wife...
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Barge operators find body in Mississippi River South of Natchez

NATCHEZ — An unidentified person’s body has been found by barge operators in the Mississippi River South of Natchez. Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said 911 dispatchers received a call from the barge captain about the unidentified body around noon Thursday. The barge is approximately 15...
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Vicksburg, MS
Obituaries
Natchez, MS
Obituaries
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Washington, MS
State
Washington State
City
Vicksburg, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Natchez Democrat

Tyberia F. Riley Bell

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Tyberia F. Riley Bell, 50, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center, 112 Front Street in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA, Dr. Raymond Riley, Sr. will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, #2 Concordia Ave. in Vidalia, and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the convention center. Burial will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS.
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

GODMOTHER CITY: Natchez welcomes, christens American Symphony

NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Natchez welcomed a new vessel to its port as the godmother city of the American Cruise Line’s newest ship, the American Symphony. Furthermore, by 2025, American Cruise Line’s CEO Charles Robertson said he plans to name Natchez the port of origination for the American Symphony.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

CORONER: Unknown person’s body found in Mississippi River

NATCHEZ — An unidentified person’s body has been found in the Mississippi River, according to a message from Adams County Coroner James Lee at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. No further information is available at this time. This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Margaret Willis Brown Morris

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Margaret Willis Brown Morris, 74, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George G. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Minister Michael Hoggatt officiating. Burial will...
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Park Cemetery#Forrest General Hospital
Natchez Democrat

Abner Hicks

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Abner Hicks, 75, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Natchez will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel). Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Recently appointed Downtown Natchez Alliance director resigns

NATCHEZ — The Downtown Natchez Alliance, a Mississippi Main Street organization, is without an executive director. Diane DuPont, who was introduced as director of the Downtown Natchez Alliance on June 22, said she resigned from her job on Monday afternoon. She declined to say why she left or what she plans to do now.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Rodney Arnold

BUDE – Funeral services for Mr. Rodney Arnold, of Meadville, MS will be on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Bude Church of God at Bude, MS at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS. Rev. Will Lott and Rev. Tyson Windom will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Franklin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Bude Church of God from 10 until the time of service at 11 a.m.
MEADVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Natchez Democrat

WATCH: Highlights from the christening of the American Symphony in Natchez

NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Natchez welcomed a new vessel to her port as the Godmother city of the American Cruise Line’s newest ship, the American Symphony. Furthermore, by 2025, American Cruise Line’s CEO Charlie Robertson said he plans to name Natchez the port of origination for the American Symphony, bringing the Natchez-Adams County Airport one step closer to having commercial air service as cruise ship patrons will want to fly in for departure from Natchez on river cruises.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Sandel named to United Mississippi Bank Board of Directors

NATCHEZ — Southwest Security Inc., the holding company for United Mississippi Bank, is pleased to announce that Henry “Adrian” Sandel III has been appointed to the UMB Board of Directors. Sandel joined UMB in 2007 and has served as CEO since 2017. Previously he served as UMB’s...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: August 31, 2022

NATCHEZ — If you had enough of the rain it might be back this week in Natchez. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, there is a chance for precipitation Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are 30 percent likely after 1 p.m. It will be mostly sunny with a...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Bulldogs announce stadium guidelines

NATCHEZ — Jefferson County and Natchez High School meet on the gridiron tomorrow evening in a battle of undefeated teams. Kick-off for the game is at 7:30 and the gates will open at 6:45. Natchez-Adams County School District Athletics announced guidelines ahead of the rivalry game for fans. Once...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

California man convicted in massive Natchez drug trafficking conspiracy

A California man was convicted on Friday for his involvement in a conspiracy to traffic over a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine and marijuana into the Natchez area. According to federal court documents, from 2016 through 2018, Arthur Wilson, 57, from Moreno Valley, California, conspired with...
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy