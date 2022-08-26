ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Sammy Hagar Fuels Up on Zia's

By Sarah Fenske
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 6 days ago

Where does a rock star go for some pre-show fuel? When you're Sammy Hagar, the answer is simple: Zia's (5256 Wilson Avenue, 314-776-0020), the Hill neighborhood favorite known for its classic St. Louis-style Italian cuisine.

Zia's posted a photo from last night's visit on its
Facebook page today, along with a photo of a wine bottle signed by the Red Rocker himself. "This wine rocks!" Hagar wrote on the bottle of Tuscan red.

Hagar has long been a particular St. Louis favorite; he credits KSHE as fueling his ascent.


He plays Riverport Hollywood Casino Amphitheater tonight. Keep an eye out: Maybe after the show, he'll head to Favazza's.

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Yeah, yeah, so these days our food scene is getting raves from the national press. But we've long gotten raves from a megaphone that, if anything, is even bigger: The shows on the Food Network. Everyone from Guy Fieri to Andrew Zimmern loves what we're cooking, and we've got the...
