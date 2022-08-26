ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boones Mill, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Smith Mountain Eagle

Police chase involves dump truck in Huddleston

A police pursuit involving a dump truck in Huddleston occurred Monday, in which the driver was charged with felony eluding law enforcement, driving under the influence, assault on a family member and property damage, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Aug. 29, at approximately 11 p.m.,...
HUDDLESTON, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Key Largo Blvd. now private, renamed to Grey Hawk Lane

During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Aug. 22, attorney Patrick Skelley said that staff members were approached by residents to vacate and change the name of the road Key Largo Boulevard, of the Sunset Cay area of Moneta, to Grey Hawk Lane. Residents and lot owners of the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Apartment fire reported in Vinton

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the 100 block of Pine Street, in the Town of Vinton, for the report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building. First arriving crews from Station 2 (Vinton) found smoke showing from the second-floor window...
VINTON, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Roots 2 Music will play concert at Peaks of Otter

Roots 2 Music will perform from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, at Peaks of Otter in Bedford, milepost 85.6 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The outdoor concert is one of the free Milepost Music sessions offered at popular historical sites in the national park. Roots 2 Music is...
BEDFORD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Boones Mill, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Sheriff’s office grants approved

Three grants having to do with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office were unanimously approved at the Bedford County Board of meeting Aug. 22. The first of the three grants was accepting the Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Victim Fund Grant, in the amount of $42,542, by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. This grant was put into effect July 1.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Medicare seminars scheduled

Insurance transitions can offer a headache of their own, but it doesn’t have to be that way. For those who are about to retire, are turning 65 or are beginning Medicare based on disability, the Bedford Public Library System invites them to one of three seminars, including the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library.
BEDFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy