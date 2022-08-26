ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Brunswick County to hold four vaccination clinics in September

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics with four dates in September. Vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old and up, though COVID-19 boosters aren’t available for people 12 and up to wait for the updated boosters in the coming days. BCHS explains that the boosters are better tailored to fight the omnicron variant– the most common form of COVID-19.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surf City, NC
Surf City, NC
Traffic
Surf City, NC
Government
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns expressed about Brunswick County Schools temporary bus stop on NC Hwy 87

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days into the school year, a Brunswick County community says it is dealing with a problem with one of the county’s bus routes. The buses are unable to travel down a portion of NC Hwy 87 or Maco Road, to pick up and drop off kids, because of construction. The students are being dropped off at the corner of Hwy 87 and Colon Mintz Road.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington PD arrests two, discovers drugs during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that two arrests were made on Aug. 30 following a traffic stop. Per the release, the incident occurred on the 3100 block of Market St. around 7:05 p.m. Following an initiated traffic stop, WPD stated that officers discovered several “bindles” of...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Mayor#Home Improvement#Honda
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram promotes new Chief Deputy

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An awards ceremony held Tuesday evening at the Odell Williamson Auditorium in Bolivia promoted several officers to new roles. The biggest promotion came for Brian Chism, who was promoted to Chief Deputy by Sheriff John Ingram. Chief Chism has been with the Sheriff’s Office...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

WPD investigating early morning train incident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early morning train incident that occurred on Aug. 30. Per the WPD, units responded to a “train vs. pedestrian” incident at 12:22 a.m. at 5th St. and Martin St. Upon arrival, officers...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
nrcolumbus.com

East End diesel fuel theft suspect arrested

A man who allegedly siphoned 100 gallons of diesel fuel from a Riegelwood vehicle is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The incident happened Aug. 16. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by a victim who reported that the fuel had been removed from his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WNCT

Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Jacksonville high school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a “physical altercation” that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said there was a report […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WECT

County manager heard allegations of Olson-Boseman’s $50 million offer two years ago

WILMINGTON NC (WECT/WHQR) – A serious allegation about a $50 million quid-pro-quo offered by the county’s chairwoman has led to a lot of questions. The allegation is that New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman and former Commissioner Pat Kusek met with the President and CEO of Coastal Horizons Margaret Weller-Stargell, as well as the former Chairman of Coastal Horizons Andy Jones, when Olson-Boseman offered $50 million from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in exchange for a promise to drop criticisms of The Healing Place, the county’s planned substance abuse recovery facility.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy