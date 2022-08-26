Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Murder suspect accused of robbing about $750 of property from Surf City business
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – We’re learning more details surrounding the murder of a Surf City store clerk that happened a week ago. 22-year-old Charles Haywood is charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in the death of Margaret Bracey. According to court documents, Haywood is accused...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff asking public for help identifying larceny suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 19th, 2022, the pictured suspects committed larceny at the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released these images in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects’ identities. If you can identify...
WECT
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tina Louise Benton, 46, of Rocky Point for embezzlement charges on August 30. According to detectives, Benton was recently connected to an embezzlement investigation regarding a family member of hers. Benton is charged with embezzlement, two counts of exploitation...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County to hold four vaccination clinics in September
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics with four dates in September. Vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old and up, though COVID-19 boosters aren’t available for people 12 and up to wait for the updated boosters in the coming days. BCHS explains that the boosters are better tailored to fight the omnicron variant– the most common form of COVID-19.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns expressed about Brunswick County Schools temporary bus stop on NC Hwy 87
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days into the school year, a Brunswick County community says it is dealing with a problem with one of the county’s bus routes. The buses are unable to travel down a portion of NC Hwy 87 or Maco Road, to pick up and drop off kids, because of construction. The students are being dropped off at the corner of Hwy 87 and Colon Mintz Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WECT
Wilmington PD arrests two, discovers drugs during traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that two arrests were made on Aug. 30 following a traffic stop. Per the release, the incident occurred on the 3100 block of Market St. around 7:05 p.m. Following an initiated traffic stop, WPD stated that officers discovered several “bindles” of...
WECT
Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams ends term as NCACC president
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams has completed his term as president of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners. Williams’ term lasted a year and came to an end at the organization’s annual conference on August 11. There, he passed the gauntlet to the next president.
WXII 12
Student stabbed to death, another injured at high school in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed Thursday and another injured at a high school in North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville. They also said...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram promotes new Chief Deputy
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An awards ceremony held Tuesday evening at the Odell Williamson Auditorium in Bolivia promoted several officers to new roles. The biggest promotion came for Brian Chism, who was promoted to Chief Deputy by Sheriff John Ingram. Chief Chism has been with the Sheriff’s Office...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police adds new technology to assist with arrests made in town limits
Leland, NC (WWAY)– The Leland Police Department can now fully process a person in house that has been arrested in the town without having to make a trip to the Brunswick County Sherriff’s Office in Bolivia. This is thanks to new technology in the department. The new technology...
foxwilmington.com
WPD investigating early morning train incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early morning train incident that occurred on Aug. 30. Per the WPD, units responded to a “train vs. pedestrian” incident at 12:22 a.m. at 5th St. and Martin St. Upon arrival, officers...
nrcolumbus.com
East End diesel fuel theft suspect arrested
A man who allegedly siphoned 100 gallons of diesel fuel from a Riegelwood vehicle is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The incident happened Aug. 16. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by a victim who reported that the fuel had been removed from his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder
FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Market Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 31st, 2022, around 6:50 p.m., Wilmington Police Department (WPD) units were dispatched to the 3300 block of Market Street in reference to a juvenile being struck by a vehicle. Upon the units’ arrival, they found the juvenile lying on the ground. The...
WITN
New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Jacksonville high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a “physical altercation” that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said there was a report […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
WECT
County manager heard allegations of Olson-Boseman’s $50 million offer two years ago
WILMINGTON NC (WECT/WHQR) – A serious allegation about a $50 million quid-pro-quo offered by the county’s chairwoman has led to a lot of questions. The allegation is that New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman and former Commissioner Pat Kusek met with the President and CEO of Coastal Horizons Margaret Weller-Stargell, as well as the former Chairman of Coastal Horizons Andy Jones, when Olson-Boseman offered $50 million from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in exchange for a promise to drop criticisms of The Healing Place, the county’s planned substance abuse recovery facility.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
