ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Police arrest man for E. Galbraith Road gas station shooting

CINCINNATI — A man is facing multiple charges aftershooting a man in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station on E. Galbraith Road last month. Court documents say 23-year-old Raymond Minnifield has been taken into custody for shooting a man multiple times in the station's parking lot. Documents...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting early Sunday in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has died and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence early Sunday morning. Boone County deputies say officials responded to the scene around 12:12 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Officials say 23-year-old Robert...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Police: 1 critically injured after shooting in Villages at Roll Hill

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Sunday night. The shooting occurred at 2510 Nottingham road around 8:41 p.m. According to police, the victim is being transported to UC Medical Center with critical injuries. This is a developing story that will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#After Hours#Police#Law Enforcement
Fox 19

Stolen car found submerged in pond at Reading apartment complex

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple agencies responded to the Lakeshore Apartments in Reading Friday night for a report of a vehicle in a pond. Officers were patrolling the area near Galbraith Road and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the call came in around 11:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Mitsch Jr. of the Reading Police Department.
READING, OH
linknky.com

Suspicious package detonated near Covington church

The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Padrino’s Fort Thomas location to start full-service operation

Padrino, an Italian kitchen-style restaurant in Fort Thomas, is looking to go to full-service operation next month. The restaurant announced on its Oakley location’s Facebook on Aug. 28 that it would be closing the Oakley location permanently and moving staff to the Fort Thomas location. The restaurant confirmed via...
FORT THOMAS, KY
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy