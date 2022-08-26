Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police arrest man for E. Galbraith Road gas station shooting
CINCINNATI — A man is facing multiple charges aftershooting a man in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station on E. Galbraith Road last month. Court documents say 23-year-old Raymond Minnifield has been taken into custody for shooting a man multiple times in the station's parking lot. Documents...
19-year-old tells police he was shot during Avondale carjacking
A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after an early morning carjacking turned shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police said. It happened shortly before 4 a.m. Monday near 800 Glenwood Avenue.
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting early Sunday in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has died and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence early Sunday morning. Boone County deputies say officials responded to the scene around 12:12 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Officials say 23-year-old Robert...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 critically injured after shooting in Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Sunday night. The shooting occurred at 2510 Nottingham road around 8:41 p.m. According to police, the victim is being transported to UC Medical Center with critical injuries. This is a developing story that will be...
1 man dead, another arrested after early morning Florence shooting
Just after midnight Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence for reports of a shooting.
Fox 19
Stolen car found submerged in pond at Reading apartment complex
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple agencies responded to the Lakeshore Apartments in Reading Friday night for a report of a vehicle in a pond. Officers were patrolling the area near Galbraith Road and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the call came in around 11:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Mitsch Jr. of the Reading Police Department.
linknky.com
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church
The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
WLWT 5
An overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead on Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One man has died following an overnight shooting on Galbraith Road. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Cincinnati police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
WLWT 5
Vigil to remember missing 4-year-old girl from Warren County found dead in pond held on Saturday
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Hamilton Township police will join a family in remembering a 4-year-old girl who drowned a year ago. Emerie Schandorf-Woode was found in a pond near her home in Maineville on Aug. 22 of last year. Since her death, the community held a celebration to mark what...
Couple of 54 years left homeless, separated in Cincinnati
More than 5,000 homeless people are sheltered with loved ones, according to Strategies to End Homelessness data. Almost one in five were over 55 years old.
linknky.com
Padrino’s Fort Thomas location to start full-service operation
Padrino, an Italian kitchen-style restaurant in Fort Thomas, is looking to go to full-service operation next month. The restaurant announced on its Oakley location’s Facebook on Aug. 28 that it would be closing the Oakley location permanently and moving staff to the Fort Thomas location. The restaurant confirmed via...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
WKRC
Local Amazon driver accused of keeping and tossing packages instead of delivering them
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An Amazon driver is accused of tossing packages out of her vehicle. Sarah Smith, 28, is also accused of keeping a few of them. Smith was working as a flex driver for Amazon, according to court papers. On July 10 and July 13, she accepted a...
linknky.com
Beyond the Curb: Peek inside the newest apartment community in MainStrasse Village
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. Resident Valarie Bender first viewed the building during a hard hat tour before it was complete and “fell in love with it.”. Bender said one of the best parts of living at JRG is the...
WLWT 5
Parties held by UC students in the CUF neighborhood get out of control
CINCINNATI — Back to campus for college students means back to party life at many spots off campus, and for some neighborhoods around the University of Cincinnati, it's becoming somewhat of a nuisance. A massive crowd, damaged property and broken glass in the streets are just some of the...
Judge Lape rules against Michael Hild in lawsuit tied to Ft. Mitchell property owned by Ben Dusing
Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Lape has issued a temporary injunction against Michael Hild in a lawsuit filed in her court, saying that Benjamin Dusing and his company can proceed with the sale of two pieces of property in Fort Mitchell and that Hild has no claim to the property.
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
WCPO
Millions in rent relief approved to fight homelessness in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Relief is within reach for some families struggling to find a place to live. Hamilton County Commissioners agreed to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds on a shelter diversion program expansion. The program, run by Strategies to End Homelessness, will be able to...
