SOUTH FULTON — A documented gang member and violent offender has been arrested in South Fulton County, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The City of South Fulton Police Department said Larry Little was arrested on seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, gun charges and several other warrants. He was also wanted for a probation violations for participation in a criminal street gang out of DeKalb County.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO