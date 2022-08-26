Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol reviewing Kennett arrest after suspect dies on way to hospital
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing an arrest in Kennett after the suspect died on the way to the hospital. According to Kennett police, they were arresting Derrick J. Harrell, 59, from Kennett, in the late evening hours of August 30 for several outstanding felony warrants.
Kait 8
Suspect dies in hospital after police K9 bite
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing the death of a suspect after he was arrested by Kennett police officers. In a news release, Kennett Assistant Chief of Police Joe D. Stewart said police were arresting Derrick J. Harrell, 59, of Kennett, late Tuesday for several outstanding felony warrants.
Sheriff: Suspect charged for rural Kan. woman's murder
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Christina Bingham. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
KFVS12
1 injured in Caruthersville shooting
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Mississippi County school implementing new safety feature
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -A Northeast Arkansas school is adding a new safety feature to its high school campus. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, anyone entering Blytheville High School will have to go through a metal detector to get into the building. Officials with the Blytheville School District said this is to...
Kait 8
Man arrested following discovery of runaway kid in home
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Osceola police said a runaway kid was being held inside a home. According to a news release, on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers searched a home on the 400-block of East Union in reference to a runaway kid. The search warrant indicated the kid was being held by 19-year-old Necohlous Vornes.
Kait 8
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
KFVS12
Parker named to SEMO Food Bank board of directors
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank named a new member to its board of directors. Laura Parker, president and partner at Coalter Insurance Group, was one of 30 people selected as part of the 2021 Leadership Missouri Class. She serves on the board of several other organizations,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Violent gang member’ arrested on multiple charges in South Fulton, police say
SOUTH FULTON — A documented gang member and violent offender has been arrested in South Fulton County, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The City of South Fulton Police Department said Larry Little was arrested on seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, gun charges and several other warrants. He was also wanted for a probation violations for participation in a criminal street gang out of DeKalb County.
thunderboltradio.com
Update on Sunday Morning Shooting on College St., Martin
Martin Police Department Investigators have identified the two victims from the shooting on North College St. Sunday morning. Victims identified are 18 year old Camarri Harper of Union City and 31 year old Marcetta Ross of Martin. Investigators believe the incident began at 504 North. College Street, Ms. Ross’s residence,...
WBBJ
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
KFVS12
New home built for Marshall Co., Ky. tornado survivor revealed
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A new home for a tornado victim in western Kentucky was dedicated on Tuesday, August 30. God’s Pit Crew staff and volunteers revealed the home in Benton. It was one of three homes built in three locations for tornado victims who lost everything on December 10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
Mother: Woman killed in Missouri house explosion a ‘very loving person’
A propane leak caused a deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri earlier this month, claiming the lives of three people and left several others injured injured.
radionwtn.com
Two People Dead; Investigation Ongoing In Martin
Martin, Tenn.–Two people are dead and an investigation is ongoing by the Martin Police Department this morning. Police Chief Don Teal said officers responded to 504 N. College St. around 3 a.m. today on a report of a burglary in progress. As officers were responding, they received information that...
KFVS12
Butler County police chase ends in arrest
The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. Heartland support for Ukraine. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine.
KFVS12
Traffic Alert: Cable line shuts down Route W in Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - A Spectrum cable line was down in Fruitland, shutting down a road. According to Fruitland Fire Chief Rob Francis, Route W was shut down south of North Elementary in Fruitland, but a portion of the road is back open again after citizens helped clear the scene.
Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue
The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31. The dispute involving Mason gained widespread public attention this spring, […] The post Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
thunderboltradio.com
Death Investigation in Obion County to Close Following Release of Autopsy Results
An Obion County death investigation will be closed following the findings of an autopsy. Sheriff’s Investigator Jared Willcutt said the death of 63 year old Debra Lynn Okeley, of Union City, was ruled due to medical issues that included hypertension and cardio vascular disease. The investigation began on May...
Comments / 0