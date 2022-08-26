FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — When Arkansas and Cincinnati agreed in August 2019 to play a future non-conference game, the announcement didn’t draw much attention outside the two teams’ fan bases. Now, it’s a showcase of programs on the rise. The Razorbacks were on the heels of their worst season in program history, posting a 2-10 record and going winless in SEC play. Things have changed since then under coach Sam Pittman, and last season, the Razorbacks went 9-4 and won the Outback Bowl. Back in 2019, Cincinnati had just completed its second year under coach Luke Fickell, who improved the Bearcats from four wins in 2017 to tie a program-best with 11 in 2018. Many thought that run would be a “one-hit wonder,” the type of season to only come around once in a Group of Five program’s history. Instead, Cincinnati kept climbing and reached the College Football Playoff last season.

