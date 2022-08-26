ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California chief justice nominee to go before voters in fall

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKysD_0hWzSUGP00

PIX Now 10:42

SACRAMENTO — California voters will consider Patricia Guerrero to become the state Supreme Court's 29th chief justice in November after the state's Commission on Judicial Appointments on Friday approved her nomination.

Gov. Gavin Newsom picked Guerrero to be the first Latina to serve as California's chief justice , after naming her to the court in February as an associate justice. She joined the seven-member high court a month later after previously serving as a state appellate judge since 2017.

If voters agree, she will replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye , who is retiring in January.

"Black and Brown, students and lawyers, women and other minorities will see in her someone they can emulate as a role model," Associate Justice Martin Jenkins, the court's first openly gay Black man , said in backing her confirmation.

Jenkins added: "But the story of her journey from Imperial Valley to this courtroom today is a story that we can all draw inspiration from, irrespective of race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation."

The Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation of the State Bar of California rated Guerrero "exceptionally well qualified," reflecting that the commission believes she has skills of "remarkable or extraordinary superiority."

"I think this vote is pre-ordained," said Cantil-Sakauye at the end of what she described as a "joyous hearing" in which she, Attorney General Rob Bonta and the most senior presiding justice of the state appellate courts, Manuel Ramirez, confirmed Guerrero by a voice vote.

Bonta called her story of growing up the daughter of a Mexican immigrant farmworker and learning English as a second language "really the embodiment of the California dream."

Supporters praised Guerrero throughout the hearing, which became a 70-minute celebration not only of her nomination and of Cantil-Sakauye's 12 years oversight of the court.

Guerrero was repeatedly described as a consensus builder, a significant attribute in managing a high court that prides itself on its collegiality in contrast to the infighting and distrust that has recently marked the U.S. Supreme Court.

Guerrero will face no competition on the November ballot.

Unlike U.S. Supreme Court justices and federal judges, California judges do not hold lifetime positions, but serve 12-year terms.

Voters in November will also decide whether to retain three associate justices. California voters simply vote "yes" or "no" on retaining justices in office. The justices do not run against other candidates.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

California lawmakers fail to advance limits on carrying concealed weapons

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote as lawmakers adjourned. Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino, who pushed for the bill along with Attorney General Rob Bonta, promised to reintroduce the legislation on the day lawmakers reconvene in December after the November election."California was made less safe tonight by not passing the bill to make us consistent with the Supreme Court's decision," Portantino said. "It's unfortunate, it's sad, it's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Landmark bill for California fast food workers approved by legislature

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers' costs.The legislation, also known as Assembly Bill 257 (AB257), will create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers' delegates and employers' representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.A late amendment would cap any minimum wage increase for fast food workers at chains with more than 100 restaurants...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California may add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program in proposal sent to Newsom

SACRAMENTO — California would add wine and distilled spirits containers to its struggling recycling program, while giving beverage dealers another option to collect empty bottles and cans, under a measure lawmakers approved Wednesday. But critics say the bill would also give hundreds of millions of dollars to corporations they say don't need the incentives.It's "a huge opportunity" to divert hundreds of additional tons of waste from landfills, said Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting of San Francisco, who carried the measure known as Senate Bill 1013 in the Assembly. "This bill will be a huge leap."In addition, distributors could form a cooperative...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Lawmakers approve plan to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open 5 more years

SAN LUIS OBISPO – As California faces a prolonged period of heat and expected strain on the energy grid this week, lawmakers voted to extend the life of the state's last nuclear power plant by five years early Thursday morning. The Diablo Canyon Power Plant, located in San Luis Obispo County, was scheduled to close by 2025 after PG&E reached a settlement with environmental and labor groups seeking its closure in 2016. But as California shuts down its oil, gas and coal operations—and faces a rise in demand for more electricity among heat waves and electric vehicle sales—legislators began to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS San Francisco

No vote on state bill that would allow teens to vaccinate without parents' permission

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — A bill letting California teens age 15 and up to be vaccinated against the coronavirus without their parents' consent won't make it to the floor for a vote, legislators announced this week.State Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill's author, announced Wednesday he won't put the measure up for a vote in the state Assembly because it doesn't have enough support to pass.Minors age 12 to 17 in California already can receive vaccinations for hepatitis B and HPV, which prevent sexually transmitted diseases, without permission from their parents or guardians. The bill would have allowed teens 15 and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California lawmakers approve protections for workers using recreational cannabis

SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.State lawmakers on Tuesday passed Assembly Bill 2188 (AB2188), a that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

New California law allows mobile pharmacies to serve vulnerable populations

SACRAMENTO – A new law from a Bay Area lawmaker will authorize the creation of mobile pharmacy vans offering medication and counseling for hard-to-reach communities and the homeless. On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 872 by State Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa). The measure, which had bipartisan support, cleared both the Assembly and State Senate without opposition."With this new law we can help address the underlying cause of many societal challenges, including homelessness," Dodd said in a statement posted Tuesday. "And it creates critical access to potentially life-saving drugs that will improve the lives of the most vulnerable Californians."Under...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Martin Jenkins
Person
Patricia Guerrero
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS San Francisco

California to install solar panels over canals to fight drought, a first in the U.S.

In an effort to combat the devastating drought conditions hitting California, the Golden State will become the first in the nation to install solar panel canopies over canals.The $20 million pilot project funded by the state has been dubbed "Project Nexus." It will consist of an estimated 8,500 feet of solar panels installed over three sections of Turlock Irrigation District (TID) canals in Central California. The installation process is expected to begin by 2023, and be completed by 2024.The project, first announced in February, was initiated by Solar AquaGrid — a Bay Area development firm focused on innovative solutions to address...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Restaurant desperate for workers as state unemployment falls to historic low

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Reaching a historic record low, unemployment in California fell to 3.9 percent, in July. San Mateo County leads the state at 1.9% with San Francisco, Santa Clara and Marin Counties not far behind at 2.1%, according to the California Employment Development Department.At Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Redwood City, owner Ramon Bravo has seen a lot in his 21 years in business. But he says this has been the hardest for him. He desperately needs four more workers, but he can't find anyone to do it. Now he's short-staffed all the time."Sometimes, we get a lot of...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rewilding California farms: grants awarded to repurpose drought-parched land

LINDSAY, Tulare County -- A withered cornstalk may become the near-future snapshot of some farms in the drought-stricken Central Valley, while also allowing the return of a native landscape that will help conserve the state's water. The Federal Central Valley Project is not expected to send any water to most farmers who work the fields as California enters a third year of drought. "I always say we're a poster child for this issue, because we're not doing it right," said Mike Hagman, executive director of the Lindmore Irrigation District, located in the Tulare County city of Lindsay. "We're taking too much water...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New special focusing on California's climate crisis teams up CBS station from across the state

After years of severe drought, we're at the tipping point. In a new one-hour special, reporters from CBS stations across California bring you an eye-opening reality check and a look at the solutions.Watch 'Parched: California's Climate Crisis' on KPIX and streaming on CBS News Bay Area.Watch on KPIXThursday, 9/1 at 7pmSaturday, 9/3 at 7pmStreaming on CBS News Bay Area Thursday, 9/1 at 7pmSaturday, 9/3 at 7pmDownload the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV and click on 'CBS News Bay Area' or watch on PlutoTV channel 3350. You can also watch live on KPIX.com
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Dream#Chief Justice#Federal Judges#Politics Courts#Politics State
CBS San Francisco

Water experts urge even stricter conservation as drought persists

FREMONT (KPIX) -- California water conservation experts sounded an alarm on Tuesday. They warned Bay Area residents to brace for a fourth dry year in a row, as the drought persists."We are making investments across the state and in the Bay Area to help build our resilience to drought and to climate change," said Wade Crowfoot, the California National Resources Agency Secretary. "The conservation actions we take now will pay off in water reliability later in the future."People in the Bay Area have stepped up conservation efforts over the last several years.The 1.4 million customers who get their water from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

"It's going to happen again": Some say Texas' mass shooting responses fall short

When shots rang out in Uvalde, Texas, they echoed among a small group of people who knew all too well the pain the survivors at Robb Elementary were experiencing. They'd gone through it themselves, just a few years earlier, at another Texas school.  Many in Texas know the same pain. From one of the country's first recorded mass shootings at the University of Texas at Austin in 1966 to Uvalde in 2022, Texas has a decades-long history of mass gun violence, a CBS News investigation found. The state has had more people killed in mass shootings since 2019 than any...
TEXAS STATE
CBS San Francisco

Napa County's famed Wine Country prepares for climate change

NAPA COUNTY -- Drought, heat, and wildfires all threaten Wine Country grape harvests, but growers are getting creative to defend their crops.Climate change is endangering California's wine industry. Just ask some of the industry's titans."Oh dramatically," responded Andy Beckstoffer of Napa. His Beckstoffer Vineyards is the largest grape grower in Northern California"We're way past deciding whether it's real or not. We can see it," agreed celebrated winemaker Steve Matthiasson, proprietor of Matthiasson Vineyards.Both Beckstoffer and Matthiasson see the dangers of climate change. Like many in Napa Valley, they are determined to fight back"Fighting fire, worrying about fire...what are we doing...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heat wave to strain California power grid; operators warn of energy shortage

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Operators of California's power grid expect to issue calls for voluntary conservation of electricity during a prolonged heat wave building over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen.Excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and northward into the Central Valley on Wednesday, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week.The California Independent System Operator said in a statement that it was taking measures to bring all available energy resources online, including issuing an order restricting maintenance from noon to 10 p.m. daily through Sept....
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS San Francisco

Second consecutive Flex Alert goes into effect; additional alerts anticipated during heat wave

FOLSOM -- For the second day in a row, a Flex Alert went into effect Thursday afternoon as California's power grid operators called on residents to voluntarily conserve electricity during the current heat wave gripping the Bay Area and the state.  The Flex Alert is in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Officials are urging consumers to reduce use of electricity from during those times when there is most stress on the grid and solar energy production is declining. Meaningful consumer conservation during Wednesday's Flex Alert reduced the stress on the state's energy grid and keep...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Life-long Central Valley farmer threatened by drought conditions

LOS BANOS -- Cannon Michael and his family have deep roots farming the fertile fields of the Central Valley, but the worsening California drought has him on edge."It keeps you up at night and you wonder what the future is going to hold It's a scary time," Michael told KPIX.  He manages the Bowles Farming Company  -- 11,000 acres of farmland located outside of Los Banos in Merced County and takes pride in his yearly harvest."I'm really humbled and proud to see what the land can produce," he told KPIX during a recent visit to his farm.His family has farmed...
LOS BANOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

High pressure dome begins turning up the heat across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - A dome of high pressure began settling over the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday, turning up the heat to sweltering triple digit temperatures through the Labor Day weekend.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the region, beginning on Saturday morning through Tuesday evening. "This (the forecast) suggests both hot daytime temperatures and problems cooling the thermal belts overnight," the weather service warned. "So we are entering into a period of dangerous heat beginning on Thursday for the Central Coast and expanding to the remainder of the Bay Area this weekend."The blanket of oppressive heat...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

'We're living in an era of extremes'; Temperatures begin climb to triple digits

SAN FRANCISCO -- Laboring will be the optimum word for the upcoming holiday weekend as soaring triple-digit temperatures create challenging conditions for residents, firefighters battling wildfires and air conditioning units powered by the state's overtaxed power grid.While warnings and alerts from the National Weather Service were already in place in the state's interior and in Southern California, the Bay Area will continue getting a reprieve on Thursday.But the heat up is on the way as a high pressure dome will settle over the region for the Labor Day weekend.  The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning starting at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy