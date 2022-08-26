ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations

Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
UPI News

Man who posed as NFL superstar QB Tom Brady gets 3 years for fraud

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man who pretended to be NFL superstar Tom Brady and scammed his way into gifts and auctions has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. Scott V. Spina Jr. of Roseland, N.J., ran the phony identity scam that allowed him to buy family versions of the New England Patriots' 2016 Super Bowl Championship ring, which he sold at auction for $337,000, prosecutors said.
ROSELAND, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy