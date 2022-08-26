The Tigers already had an impressive 2023 recruiting class heading into the month of September. But on Thursday, that group got even better for coach Brian Kelly. LSU secured a commitment from Neville (Monroe, Louisiana) offensive tackle Zalance Heard. 247Sports lists Heard as a four-star recruit sitting just outside the top 50 nationally, but On3 is significantly higher on the 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect, ranking him as a five-star and the No. 13 player nationally.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO