Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Alabama Linebacker Named a Team Captain at USC
Former Alabama linebacker Shane Lee has quickly adapted to his new environment, he was named a team caption at USC, voted on by his teammates. Lee transferred to USC in January after spending three seasons in Tuscaloosa. Lee, a former four-star prospect earned a starting role as a true freshman...
Utah State Head Coach Reveals “Advantage” Over Alabama
Utah State head coach, Blake Anderson, appeared a Utah local radio station on Tuesday to give his thoughts on the upcoming matchup against Alabama. Anderson joined Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard from 97.5 The Zone, a commercial radio station licensed to Coalville, Utah and the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.
An Early Look at Alabama Basketball’s Non-Conference Schedule
In the upcoming college basketball season, Alabama is again set to play a stacked out-of-conference schedule as they are going to go head to head with some of the nation's top programs. Alabama is set to tip-off the season on November 7th against the Longwood Lancers. Longwood made their first...
Nick Saban Talks the Size of Alabama’s Cornerbacks
The cornerback position battle is far from settled as Alabama opens the season on Saturday against Utah State. Kool Aid McKinstry and Eli Ricks were listed as co-starters at the number one corner spot, and Terrion Arnold and Khyree Jackson at the other. All four have the physical talent to excel at the position, but Nick Saban highlighted the size and length of Jackson and Ricks during his Wednesday presser.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Derrick Henry
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just two days, so let's look back at another dominant Bama back, Derrick Henry.
Nick Saban Comments on Former Alabama LB, Arkansas Transfer
Drew Sanders would've likely been a starter for Alabama this fall, according to coach Nick Saban, had he not transferred to the Razorbacks in January. Saban was asked about the former Tide player during a weekly Wednesday SEC Coaches teleconference meeting with the media. Saban discussed Sanders' time with Alabama last year, which was disrupted by a wrist injury that required surgery.
Former Alabama Softball Pitcher Lands Assistant Coaching Job
Radford softball announced the hiring of former Alabama softball pitcher Krystal Goodman to its coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon. Goodman joins Radford College, a public university located in Radford, Virginia, as an assistant coach for the upcoming season. Goodman transferred to Alabama after dominating JUCO softball, boasting a combined 51-4...
Three Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Trent Richardson
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only three days, so let's look at a legendary Bama running back, Trent Richardson.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rashad Johnson leaves Crimson Tide Sports Network for Buccaneers assistant coaching job
Former Alabama safety, Rashad Johnson, said goodbye to CTSN after 4 seasons and was welcomed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an assistant coach. Rashad Johnson was a sideline reporter with Crimson Tide Sports Network radio station for four years. In June, he was hired as a "defensive assistant" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he assisted with training camp as one of the team's Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows. CTSN wished him well on his future.
Four Alabama Players Get a Sackful With Krystal NIL Deal
Four Alabama players have just signed a new NIL deal with the fast food chain Krystal on Tuesday. The four players included are junior linebacker Will Anderson, senior safety Jordan Battle, senior linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and junior safety Brian Branch. All four of these players are expected to start and be impact players for the Crimson Tide defense this season.
Crimson Tide Volleyball Rolls to Victory
Alabama's new head volleyball coach Rashinda Reed started her coaching career off with an undefeated weekend. The Crimson Tide opened its season Friday against the McNeese Cowgirls. Alabama and McNeese split the first two sets before the Tide finished the Cowgirls with a 25-15 win in the third set and a close 25-22 win in the fourth set.
The Nick Saban Dynasty: Top 10 Running Backs
King Henry had one of the best careers for the Crimson Tide throughout his time here. The former Heisman Trophy winner set numerous program and conference records and guided his team to a national championship, but neither the numbers nor the honors fully capture the level of domination he demonstrated on the field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Alabama Running Back Signs with the Baltimore Ravens
On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens signed former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake. The 6'1, 211 pound RB was released from the Las Vegas Raiders last week. In the Raiders first three pre-season games, Drake ran for 30 yards on 12 carries and also caught five passes with 27 yards. Prior...
Alabama AD Greg Byrne On Concerts Coming To Bryant Denny
Athletic Director for Alabama, Greg Byrne (fresh off his new contract), spoke out about a topic that he rarely gets into publically. Byrne discussed Coach Nick Saban's new contract extension, beer at Bryant-Denny stadium and the plan to replace Coach Saban one day. There was a time, many years ago,...
Tuscaloosa’s Central High Honors 2 Legendary Schools
The Central High School Football Program is hosting “The Red Reunion” to celebrate and honor the two legendary high schools that merged to create Central High School as we know it today. This Friday night, “the Red Reunion will take place at Central High School as the Falcons...
Carolina Panthers Release Former Alabama Offensive Guard
In order to cut down to the 53-man roster limit, the Carolina Panthers decided to cut Alabama alum, Deonte Brown. Brown, a 4-star recruit out of Austin High School in Decatur, AL was apart of the 2016 recruiting class. He helped the Tide win two National Championships (2017, 2020). In addition to the two rings on his fingers, Brown was first-team All-SEC in 2020 and was apart of a dominant offensive line in 2020 that won the Joe Moore award (An award given out annually to the nation's best offensive line).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What You Should Know About Alabama’s Game Day Weather Outlook
The anticipation is building for The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football season. Alabama’s Week 1 matchup will be with Utah State on Saturday, September 3 with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium. We know that the Crimson Tide fans are super excited for the season but we...
Former Alabama Cornerback Makes a 53-Man Roster
Former Alabama cornerback and undrafted free agent Josh Jobe has survived the final series of cuts and signed a one-year,$705,000 deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jobe now becomes the fifth Crimson Tide player on the Eagles roster joining quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver Devonta Smith, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, and safety Jared Mayden.
Bryce Young Lands on Golden Arm Award Watch List
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young landed on the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. The award is given to the best upperclassmen quarterback in the nation. "The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field as we head into the 2022 college football season," says its website.
Former Alabama Tight End Released by the Buffalo Bills
Former star Alabama tight end OJ Howard is in search of a new home after being released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. All teams must have their final cuts down to their 53 man roster in by 4 p.m. eastern time. Per the terms of Howard's one year $3.5...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0