In order to cut down to the 53-man roster limit, the Carolina Panthers decided to cut Alabama alum, Deonte Brown. Brown, a 4-star recruit out of Austin High School in Decatur, AL was apart of the 2016 recruiting class. He helped the Tide win two National Championships (2017, 2020). In addition to the two rings on his fingers, Brown was first-team All-SEC in 2020 and was apart of a dominant offensive line in 2020 that won the Joe Moore award (An award given out annually to the nation's best offensive line).

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO