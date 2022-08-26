Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Vatican Seeks to Clarify Pope's Stance on Ukraine
Vatican City, Holy See — The Vatican sought on Tuesday to clarify the pope's position on Ukraine, after the pontiff's comment on the death of a Russian ultranationalist's daughter ruffled feathers in Kyiv. "The Holy Father's words on this dramatic issue are to be read as a voice raised...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: IAEA to Visit Zaporizhzhia Plant
The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog says a team is on its way to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine says its forces have breached Russian front lines in the Kherson region. As Russia’s war with Ukraine continues, what threat does it pose to the rest of Europe?
Voice of America
Tigrayan Forces Deny Taking Town in Amhara Region
ADDIS ABABA — A spokesman for forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region is denying a report that Tigrayan forces have captured a town in the neighboring Amhara region. Renewed clashes broke out last week between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government after a five-month lull.
Voice of America
UN: Devastating Floods 'Biggest Challenge' for Pakistan in Decades
Islamabad — Authorities and humanitarian groups are responding to the worst floods Pakistan has experienced in decades, as the devastation has impacted some 33 million people and led to the deaths of almost 1,200 others over the past two months. Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Monday that one-third...
Voice of America
Russia’s Latest Move Toward ‘De-Dollarization’ Seen as Symbolic
In the Russian government’s latest move to reduce its reliance on a global financial system dominated by the United States and its allies, Kremlin authorities Monday began a policy of barring the use of U.S. dollars as collateral for transactions on the Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest financial services marketplace.
Voice of America
UN Team on Way to Assess Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant
The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy agency said it has a team on the way to visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated near the front line of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi tweeted that he is leading...
Voice of America
US Computer Company Dell Ends Operations in Russia
Dell Technologies says it had ended all operations in Russia after shutting its offices earlier this month, becoming the latest Western company to leave Russia in the face of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Dell, a U.S. computer company, is a key supplier of servers in Russia. It suspended...
Voice of America
Germany Secures Link to Planned Baltic Sea Renewable Energy Island
COPENHAGEN — Germany has secured a power link to a planned offshore wind hub in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea that will help reduce energy dependence on Russia, Denmark's energy ministry said on Monday. The planned energy hub on the island of Bornholm will by 2030 link...
Voice of America
Ukraine Lawmaker Questions Kyiv’s Strategic Partnership With Beijing
Washington — While China’s strategic partnership with Russia “without limits” has been widely reported since the start of the war in Ukraine, much less known is the strategic partnership Ukraine and China forged in 2011. Now, that partnership is being questioned by a key lawmaker in Ukraine.
Voice of America
India Denies Entry to Emmy-Nominated US Journalist
New Delhi — An American journalist and documentary-maker of Indian origin was sent back to the United States after he landed at New Delhi airport last week, his family reported. Angad Singh, who produces video documentaries for Vice News, had arrived to visit his relatives, including his mother and...
Voice of America
Fighting Rages in Southern Ukraine's Kherson Region
Fighting raged in southern Ukraine's Kherson region on Tuesday, with the Kyiv government claiming it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots, while Russia said it repelled the attacks and killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops. Britain's defense ministry said several Ukrainian brigades had increased their artillery fire on the front lines...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 31
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 2:06 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US Senators Rob Portman and Amy Klobuchar in Kyiv on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. Zelenskyy said he believed the...
Voice of America
First Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain to Africa Since Beginning of Conflict Arrives in Djibouti
ADDIS ABABA — The first shipment of Ukrainian grain to Africa since Russia's invasion arrived in Djibouti on Tuesday. The grain will be distributed in Ethiopia to help the drought-stricken nation cope with worsening hunger that threatens to become a famine. Mike Dunford, East Africa regional director for the...
Voice of America
Ukraine: Counteroffensive Underway in Southern Region Russia Seized Early in War
Ukraine said Monday it has launched a counteroffensive to try to retake territory in the southern part of the country that Russia seized in the earliest weeks of its six-month invasion. "Today we started offensive actions in various directions, including in the Kherson region," Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported, quoting...
Voice of America
Diamond Magnate's Appeal of Swiss Bribery Verdict Opens
Geneva — French-Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz will be back in court in Switzerland on Monday to appeal against a corruption verdict linked to mining rights in Guinea. The 66-year-old businessman was convicted in January 2021 of setting up a complex financial web to pay bribes to ensure his...
Voice of America
Heavy Fighting in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied South
Ukraine said Tuesday that it has attacked command posts and destroyed bridges and ammunition storage in the Russian-occupied south. Russia said it fought off the attack and caused heavy losses against Ukraine's forces. The clashes took place in the country’s Kherson area, which Russian forces took control of early in...
Voice of America
Aid Moving in Pakistan as Seasonal Floods Affect Tens of Millions
International aid is flowing to Pakistan as the military and volunteers there struggle to rescue many thousands of people trapped in flooding. More than 1,100 have already died as a result of extreme seasonal rains this summer. The Associated Press estimates that nearly one half million people are in camps...
Voice of America
Venezuela, Colombia Restore Diplomatic Ties After Three-Year Break
Venezuela and Colombia restored full diplomatic relations Sunday after a three-year break, as a new leftist government in Bogota takes shape. A new Colombian ambassador, Armando Benedetti, arrived in Caracas and said on Twitter: "Relations with Venezuela should never have been severed. We are brothers and an imaginary line cannot separate us."
Voice of America
Cash-Strapped Pakistan Gets Much-Needed IMF Bailout
Washington — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved almost $1.2 billion for Pakistan Monday, providing much-needed relief as the country grapples with an economic crisis worsened by massive floods. "Pakistan's economy has been buffeted by adverse external conditions, due to spillovers from the war in Ukraine,...
