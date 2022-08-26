ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of America

Vatican Seeks to Clarify Pope's Stance on Ukraine

Vatican City, Holy See — The Vatican sought on Tuesday to clarify the pope's position on Ukraine, after the pontiff's comment on the death of a Russian ultranationalist's daughter ruffled feathers in Kyiv. "The Holy Father's words on this dramatic issue are to be read as a voice raised...
RELIGION
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: IAEA to Visit Zaporizhzhia Plant

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog says a team is on its way to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine says its forces have breached Russian front lines in the Kherson region. As Russia’s war with Ukraine continues, what threat does it pose to the rest of Europe?
INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Tigrayan Forces Deny Taking Town in Amhara Region

ADDIS ABABA — A spokesman for forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region is denying a report that Tigrayan forces have captured a town in the neighboring Amhara region. Renewed clashes broke out last week between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government after a five-month lull.
POLITICS
Voice of America

UN: Devastating Floods 'Biggest Challenge' for Pakistan in Decades

Islamabad — Authorities and humanitarian groups are responding to the worst floods Pakistan has experienced in decades, as the devastation has impacted some 33 million people and led to the deaths of almost 1,200 others over the past two months. Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Monday that one-third...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Russia’s Latest Move Toward ‘De-Dollarization’ Seen as Symbolic

In the Russian government’s latest move to reduce its reliance on a global financial system dominated by the United States and its allies, Kremlin authorities Monday began a policy of barring the use of U.S. dollars as collateral for transactions on the Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest financial services marketplace.
ECONOMY
Voice of America

UN Team on Way to Assess Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant

The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy agency said it has a team on the way to visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated near the front line of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi tweeted that he is leading...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

US Computer Company Dell Ends Operations in Russia

Dell Technologies says it had ended all operations in Russia after shutting its offices earlier this month, becoming the latest Western company to leave Russia in the face of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Dell, a U.S. computer company, is a key supplier of servers in Russia. It suspended...
BUSINESS
Voice of America

Ukraine Lawmaker Questions Kyiv’s Strategic Partnership With Beijing

Washington — While China’s strategic partnership with Russia “without limits” has been widely reported since the start of the war in Ukraine, much less known is the strategic partnership Ukraine and China forged in 2011. Now, that partnership is being questioned by a key lawmaker in Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

India Denies Entry to Emmy-Nominated US Journalist

New Delhi — An American journalist and documentary-maker of Indian origin was sent back to the United States after he landed at New Delhi airport last week, his family reported. Angad Singh, who produces video documentaries for Vice News, had arrived to visit his relatives, including his mother and...
INDIA
Voice of America

Fighting Rages in Southern Ukraine's Kherson Region

Fighting raged in southern Ukraine's Kherson region on Tuesday, with the Kyiv government claiming it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots, while Russia said it repelled the attacks and killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops. Britain's defense ministry said several Ukrainian brigades had increased their artillery fire on the front lines...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 31

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 2:06 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US Senators Rob Portman and Amy Klobuchar in Kyiv on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. Zelenskyy said he believed the...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukraine: Counteroffensive Underway in Southern Region Russia Seized Early in War

Ukraine said Monday it has launched a counteroffensive to try to retake territory in the southern part of the country that Russia seized in the earliest weeks of its six-month invasion. "Today we started offensive actions in various directions, including in the Kherson region," Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported, quoting...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Diamond Magnate's Appeal of Swiss Bribery Verdict Opens

Geneva — French-Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz will be back in court in Switzerland on Monday to appeal against a corruption verdict linked to mining rights in Guinea. The 66-year-old businessman was convicted in January 2021 of setting up a complex financial web to pay bribes to ensure his...
WORLD
Voice of America

Heavy Fighting in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied South

Ukraine said Tuesday that it has attacked command posts and destroyed bridges and ammunition storage in the Russian-occupied south. Russia said it fought off the attack and caused heavy losses against Ukraine's forces. The clashes took place in the country’s Kherson area, which Russian forces took control of early in...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Aid Moving in Pakistan as Seasonal Floods Affect Tens of Millions

International aid is flowing to Pakistan as the military and volunteers there struggle to rescue many thousands of people trapped in flooding. More than 1,100 have already died as a result of extreme seasonal rains this summer. The Associated Press estimates that nearly one half million people are in camps...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Venezuela, Colombia Restore Diplomatic Ties After Three-Year Break

Venezuela and Colombia restored full diplomatic relations Sunday after a three-year break, as a new leftist government in Bogota takes shape. A new Colombian ambassador, Armando Benedetti, arrived in Caracas and said on Twitter: "Relations with Venezuela should never have been severed. We are brothers and an imaginary line cannot separate us."
POLITICS
Voice of America

Cash-Strapped Pakistan Gets Much-Needed IMF Bailout

Washington — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved almost $1.2 billion for Pakistan Monday, providing much-needed relief as the country grapples with an economic crisis worsened by massive floods. "Pakistan's economy has been buffeted by adverse external conditions, due to spillovers from the war in Ukraine,...
WORLD

