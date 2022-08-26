Two decades and more than 7,000 shows under its belt, one of Charleston's most celebrated music venues is commemorating its 20th anniversary. It's a real year for area music venue anniversaries, with The Windjammer just ringing in its 50th. But not too many decades behind is another beloved establishment that is known for its weekly Grateful Dead-inspired Dead on the Deck series and a bevy of bands, touring and local alike, that are hosted both inside and out year-round.

