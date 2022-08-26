Read full article on original website
Berkeley hopes planned mega boat landing will reel in more than anglers
Joey Edens still remembers going to Atkins Landing as a little kid. The boat landing at the end of Broughton Road was one of the premier access points in Berkeley County to Lake Moultrie, so Edens' family used to launch their boat from there. The lake was where he learned to swim, drive a boat and fish. As an adult around 1987, he caught his biggest freshwater fish ever, a 62-pound catfish, in the same lake.
Rain has cleared the Charleston area, but congestion remains amid evening commute
A flood advisory for the Charleston region has lifted, but congestion remains on already drenched roads. There is a disabled vehicle causing delays on eastbound Interstate 26 between the James Island Connector and entrance to the Ravenel Bridge, where farther east, a crash has closed the right lane, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation traffic map.
General Notices - Labor Day Garbage-Trash Schedule
Environmental Services Labor Day Holiday Garbage and Trash Schedule The City of Charleston will be closed on Monday, September 5th for in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. In order to provide service to all residents in a timely manner, garbage and trash collection will take place on the modified schedule outlined below. For Daniel Island and Cainhoy (Capital Waste) will run on a one day delay. For outer West Ashley and Johns Island (Trident Waste) will run on a one day delay. The Peninsula, Inner West Ashley and James Island (City Crews) will run on a one day delay. AD# 2018509.
New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston
The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital built to withstand natural disasters
The Medical University of South Carolina's Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital is often touted for its top-tier pediatric care. But it might also be one of the safest places in Charleston in the event of a natural disaster. This 11-story, 625,000 square-foot building was designed to withstand earthquakes, high winds and...
Editorial: In Union Heights, a chance to heal a neighborhood -- and a region
The reclamation and redevelopment of a former Interstate 26 on-ramp presents the Union Heights neighborhood with an opportunity to erase a decades-old scar and help the region with one of its main woes — a lack of housing. More than 50 years ago, the ramp was constructed to provide...
Charleston Pour House celebrates 20th anniversary as owners remember the beginning
Two decades and more than 7,000 shows under its belt, one of Charleston's most celebrated music venues is commemorating its 20th anniversary. It's a real year for area music venue anniversaries, with The Windjammer just ringing in its 50th. But not too many decades behind is another beloved establishment that is known for its weekly Grateful Dead-inspired Dead on the Deck series and a bevy of bands, touring and local alike, that are hosted both inside and out year-round.
At least 50 working families evicted from affordable housing complex on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The loss of affordable housing on the island is not new. For more than a decade, as long-term rentals have been sold and converted to short-term, service and entry-level workers have found fewer options that fit their budgets. But the scale and scope of eviction...
SC congresswoman Nancy Mace bought $3.9M house on Isle of Palms during GOP primary
It has been a busy summer for South Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace. She survived an intense GOP primary challenge after angering her party's most powerful figure, former President Donald Trump. She got engaged to her boyfriend. And, according to Charleston County real estate records, she bought a $3.9 million home on Isle of Palms.
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
GOSS, Louise Richardson, 88, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. JORDAN, George Ray, 81, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals' Downtown Chapel. MACKEY, William H., 68, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of Charleston. MILLER, Bobby, 80, of...
Housing development halted in Goose Creek over stormwater violations
GOOSE CREEK — The city of Goose Creek and Berkeley County have halted work on several residential lots in the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood. A stop-work order was issued Aug. 29 for about 50 parcels where homes are being constructed because of alleged stormwater violations. City spokesman Frank Johnson confirmed...
With Community Appearance Board back up and running, Beanz gets its sign
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Community Appearance Board convened on Aug. 30 to resume its business, namely, to take up building permits in Georgetown's Urban Core Overlay District and variances from the regulations of the Main Corridor Overlay District. The UCOD's stated purpose is to "promote the attractive, harmonious and...
King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up
Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
Residents ask SCDOT to pump brakes on Long Point interchange project
Residents of the Grassy Creek, Belle Hall and Tidal Walk neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant are asking the South Carolina Department of Transportation to reevaluate the I-526 Long Point Road Interchange project, citing noise and safety concerns as their biggest issues with the project. Changes to the interchange are the first...
Mount Pleasant revisits short term rental ordinance
Short term rental permit holders in Mount Pleasant expressed concerns with a new draft ordinance that seeks to refine the town’s short term rental ordinance established three years ago. A short term rental permit allows residents to rent out their properties on sites, such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Michele...
Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives
MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
Intricate chef specialties stand out at Mount Pleasant’s Jasmine Thai Kitchen
MOUNT PLEASANT — Meat sizzling in an open kitchen intermittently interrupts a playlist of music that might echo in the background at a trendy beach club. The burners are busy, along with the fryers and ovens, inside this small restaurant serving papaya salad, khao soi noodles and red curry duck.
Ladson Road Streetscape Project draws feedback, concerns from locals
Dorchester County citizens had an opportunity to offer feedback and voice concerns about streetscape improvements planned for Ladson Road at the Aug. 22 public meeting held at the Dorchester County Council Chambers. Dorchester County personnel and consultant representatives from SeamonWhiteside, a local engineering and design firm, were on hand to...
Looking back at the Camp Manufacturing Company and Russellville
It is thought by today’s locals that W. P. Russell was the patriarch of Russellville, and instrumental in beginning the community of Russellville, South Carolina. This is contradicted by one family member, who says it was Theodore Russell, a cousin of W. P. Russell, who was the founder. Regardless, we’re telling the story of John M. Camp, Jr., who came to the area in 1922, where he found W.P. Russell operating a ground mill beside his cotton gin five miles west of St. Stephen. Camp bought part of Russell's farm and built his mill a half mile to the north of Russell's store, which had served as a post office since 1916.
WCSD holds ceremony honoring ex-superintendent Rose Wilder after announcing her passing
Former Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Rose Wilder has passed away, according to a statement from the Williamsburg County School District. Wilder was appointed as the superintendent of the school district when the state took over in April 2018. Wilder had been in education for over 25 years. “At this...
